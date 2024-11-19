Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting

Roger Federer has been retired from tennis since 2022, but his legendary status as a tennis great and as an awesome human being remains unmatched.
As his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal prepares to retire, Federer offered some heartfelt thoughts directly to him via social media. Always a class act, Federer's tribute is filled with respect, admiration and a little bit of humor.
Federer shared that while he himself is not very superstitious, he "secretly" loved Nadal's pre-game rituals.
"Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity," he wrote. "Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique—it was so you."
Nadal spoke about his signature, routine underwear adjustments in an interview with GQ: "I've been doing that since I was a kid, so [laughs] that's something that I cannot change. I can change many things, but this thing, no. [laughs]"
Federer shared how Nadal made him a better player and made him love the game even more than he already did. He wrote about the special memories they shared together and how Nadal was a role model for his own children.
This is what a sports rivalry should ideally look like in the end—fierce competition on the court that raises the bar for the entire sport paired with genuine love and friendship that extends far beyond the court.
Read Federer's tribute in full:
Vamos, @RafaelNadal!
As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional.
Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me—a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge.
I’m not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level. Your whole process. All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity. Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique—it was so you. And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more.
OK, maybe not at first. After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the #1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was—until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly. All that buzz I’d been hearing about you—about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday—it wasn’t just hype.
We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens—historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud.
I keep thinking about the memories we’ve shared. Promoting the sport together. Playing that match on half-grass, half-clay. Breaking the all-time attendance record by playing in front of more than 50,000 fans in Cape Town, South Africa. Always cracking each other up. Wearing each other out on the court and then, sometimes, almost literally having to hold each other up during trophy ceremonies.
I’m still grateful you invited me to Mallorca to help launch the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016. Actually, I kind of invited myself. I knew you were too polite to insist on me being there, but I didn’t want to miss it. You have always been a role model for kids around the world, and Mirka and I are so glad that our children have all trained at your academies. They had a blast and learned so much—like thousands of other young players. Although I always worried my kids would come home playing tennis as lefties.
And then there was London—the Laver Cup in 2022. My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side—not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.
Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next.
Rafa that!
Best always, your fan,
Roger
In a world where competition can easily grow toxic, people love seeing two greats share such a healthy relationship.
"Find a friend who treats you like Roger treats Rafa."
"The most beautiful rivalry the sports world has ever witnessed."
"Well this is an incredible message, peRFect actually. Thanks for making me cry this early in the morning. You both are and always be THE TENNIS. Thanks. ❤️"
"The best of kindness, friendship, rivalry we’re ever seen."
"Both of you have truly touched our lives in the most incredible way. Your perseverance, discipline, kindness, and influence have made such a positive impact on us, and we are deeply grateful for everything you’ve done. You inspire us more than words can express.
By the way, I’m team Rafa but have so much respect for Federer."
"👏👏👏 Classiest athlete ever , we have been super lucky to able to watch you guys play so many years, thanx for memories boys🙏"
"Those two will never be equalled. Pure, simple and honest class. 100% of it. Chapeau to both! 🤗"
Here's to champions we can look up to celebrating one another's greatness.