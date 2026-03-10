Culture

A clip of a golden retriever seemingly befriending a tiny mouse has given people the most unexpected joy

“This is the most Golden Retriever behavior I’ve ever seen.”

By

Cecily Knobler

A tiny mouse and a Golden Retriever become friends.
A mouse and a golden retriever. Photo credit: Canva

Beau, a golden retriever, is a very big deal. Like many dogs in the modern age, he has his own social media accounts. But one particular Instagram post went so viral that he’s gaining followers by the minute—and for good reason.

His “person” happened to be filming him being his adorably goofy self one day in a parking lot. That’s when he spotted a tiny gray mouse. Some were concerned it wouldn’t end well. But Beau, tail wagging and fur shedding, immediately circled around it and lay down as though he’d known the mouse his entire life. His mom asked, “What are you doing? Did you find a mouse? Is that your friend?” Beau’s tail continued to wag as he occasionally side-eyed the little critter.

In less than a week, the clip had 1.6 million likes and over 9,000 comments from new fans around the world. Both Beau and his new, unassuming pal seem to have become a symbol of hope—or at the very least, a gentle distraction.

His bio is written in the first person on another Instagram post. While we can’t confirm or deny that Beau actually wrote it, it states:

“Hello to all my new friends 🥰 I’m Beau 👋🏻🐾

I was born in Utah and spent a year on the farm with my golden family, before my parents found me in March 2025 and moved me to Denver 😍

I love tennis balls, morning cuddles, fresh snow, frozen cucumbers, and spending time in Minnesota with my cousin @cocobabydoodle ❤️

My superpower is giving hugs. I learned it from my grand-doggy 🫶🏼

During the week, I go to mom’s office and shed my hair all over her coworkers 💁🏽‍♀️

My parents spoil me with toys, but my favorite is my Simba. He goes where I go 🥺

I recently went viral for making friends with a mouse. I’m not sure why because I make friends with everyone, but I appreciate all the love ❤️”

His new fans seem overjoyed. One person notes, “This is the most Golden Retriever behavior I’ve ever seen.”

A few jokingly point out that if that mouse—or any mouse—crossed paths with THEIR breed of canine, it might not fare as well: “Our dachshund would have swallowed it whole. Ask me how I know.”

Others seem to resonate with how wholesome the short clip is: “This needs to be a Disney movie.”

Some animal experts might argue that Beau was “resource guarding” rather than becoming actual besties with the cute rodent. In a Los Angeles Times article, Kevin Spencer explains:

“Resource guarding in dogs is a common canine behavior that does not always initially manifest as something dramatic. Sometimes resource guarding refers to a subtle head turn when a dog guards a food bowl. Other times, the same guarding behavior escalates into something far more obvious and unsettling. At its core, resource guarding describes a dog’s attempt to protect a valuable resource it finds important. This may be food, toys, bones, a dog bed, or other items dogs steal and stash. It might even be a favorite human.”

It seems Beau has lots of cute quirks. Other photos on his Instagram page show him loving car rides, park days, and chasing balls. In one photo, Beau snuggles onto the couch with a leaf in his mouth. The caption reads, “Beau has been really into eating leaves lately.”

While Upworthy wasn’t able to confirm with Beau (or his family) that the tiny mouse wound up having the best day ever, it seemed the dog’s owner did her best to keep him safe. All in all, Beau’s wagging tail was a delight to see—so much so that another commenter suggested maybe Beau needs his own pet buddy, writing, “Buy him a puppy!” Someone seemingly in the family replied, “We’re working on it!”

  • Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. 6 years later, here are the results.
    Can outsider beavers save this dried up river?Photo credit: Canva Photos
    ,

    Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. 6 years later, here are the results.

    Their engineering feats are pretty dam incredible.

    Evan Porter

    Upworthy Staff

    It’s not easy being a river in the desert under the best of circumstances. The ecosystem exists in a very delicate balance, allowing water sources to thrive in the harsh conditions. These water sources in otherwise extremely dry areas are vital to the survival of unique wildlife, agriculture, and even tourism as they provide fresh drinking water for the people who live nearby.

    But man-made problems like climate change, over-farming, and pollution have made a tough job even tougher in some areas. Rivers in Utah and Colorado that are part of the Colorado River Basin have been barely surviving the extremely harsh drought season. When the riverbeds get too dry, fish and other aquatic creatures die off and the wildfire risk increases dramatically.

    About six years ago, one team of researchers had a fascinating idea to restore the health of some of Utah’s most vulnerable rivers: Bring in the beavers.

    beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
    Beaver in water. Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash

    In 2019, master’s student Emma Doden and a team of researchers from Utah State University began a “translocation” project to bring displaced beavers to areas like Utah’s Price River, in the hopes of bringing it back to life.

    Why beavers? It just makes dam sense! (Sorry.)

    Beaver dams restrict the flow of water in some areas of a river, creating ponds and wetlands. In drought-stricken areas, fish and other wildlife can take refuge in the ponds while the rest of the river runs dry, thus riding out the danger until it rains again.

    When beavers are present in a watershed, the benefits are unbelievable: Better water quality, healthier fish populations, better nutrient availability, and fewer or less severe wildfires.

    It’s why beavers have earned the title of “keystone species,” or any animal that has a disproportionate impact on the ecosystem around them.

    Doden and her team took beavers who were captured or removed from their original homes due to being a “nuisance,” interfering with infrastructure, or being in danger, and—after a short period of quarantine—were brought to the Price River.

    Despite the research team’s best efforts, not all the translocated beavers have survived or stayed put over the years. Some have trouble adapting to their new home and die off or are killed by predators, while others leave of their own accord.

    But enough have stayed and built dams since 2019 that the team is starting to see the results of the effort. In fact, beaver projects just like this one have been going on all over the state in recent years.

    The water levels in the river are now the healthiest they’ve been in years. The fish are thriving. Residents of Utah are overjoyed at the results of the experiment.

    A column in The Salt Lake Tribune from 2025 (six years after the beaver translocation began) writes that the revitalization of the Price River “helped save our Utah town.”

    “A tributary of the Colorado River, the Price River runs through downtown Helper. On a warm day, you’re likely to find the river filled with tourists and locals kayaking, tubing and fishing along its shore. A decade ago, it was hard to imagine this scene—and the thriving recreation economy that comes with it—was possible.”

    Of course, it wasn’t JUST the beavers. Other federal water cleanup investments helped remove debris, break down old and malfunctioning dams, and place tighter regulations on agriculture grazing in the area that depleted vital plant life.

    But the experts know that the beavers, and their incredible engineering work, are the real MVPs.

    beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
    An actual beaver dam on the now-thriving Price River Public Domain

    In other drying, struggling rivers in the area, researchers are bringing in beavers and even creating manmade beaver dams. They’re hoping that the critters will take over the job as the rivers get healthier.

    Utah’s San Rafael river, which is in bleak condition, is a prime candidate. In on area of the river, a natural flood inspired a host of beavers to return to the area and “riparian habitat along that stretch had increased by 230%, and it had the most diverse flow patterns of anywhere on the river,” according to KUER.

    It’s hard to believe that beavers nearly went extinct during the heyday of the fur trapping industry, and continued to struggle as they were considered nuisances and pests. Now, they’re getting the respect they deserve as engineer marvels, and their populations have rebounded due to better PR and conservation programs.

    To that I say…it’s about dam time!

     

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

  • A baby monkey rejected by his mom carries a stuffed animal for comfort. People can’t look away.
    What happens when a baby macaque is rejected? Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    A baby monkey rejected by his mom carries a stuffed animal for comfort. People can’t look away.

    Punch has people around the world emotionally invested in his story.

    Annie Reneau

    A baby monkey named Punch has captured the hearts of people around the world. The now seven-month-old Japanese macaque, who lives at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Garden, was rejected by his mother shortly after birth. Videos of him clinging to zookeepers coming into the enclosure broke people’s hearts, but that was just the beginning of the saga.

    Zookeepers gave Punch a stuffed orangutan toy as a surrogate “mom” to cuddle with. Naturally, that has only increased the “Awww” factor. Punch drags the toy around with him and runs back to it for comfort when he’s scared or lonely, and he’s been scared and lonely a lot since he was introduced to the larger macaque troop in January. Videos show him being pushed away and even dragged around by older macaques, after which he runs back to cling to his stuffed mama. 

    @swnfdh

    JAPANESE ZOO RESPONDS AFTER BABY PUNCH IS SEEN BULLIED! #punch #monkey #zoo #japan #update

    ♬ original sound – me

    People can’t take watching a baby monkey be rejected

    However, things have not been quite as dire for Punch as they may appear. The zoo has reassured the public in a statement that the “bullying” Punch has endured is actually a pretty normal part of primate socialization. Being “disciplined” by other macaques will teach him appropriate behavior in the troop, even if it appears mean to our human sensibilities.

    People’s reactions to Punch and his struggles to fit in have been emotional and fierce, though. It’s like Punch’s story was designed to trigger every compassionate, protective instinct we have as humans. The motherless outcast who just wants to be loved. The big, mean bullies who knock him around. The rejection when he attempts to make friends. The finding comfort wherever he can, even in an inanimate object.

    @brittymigs

    Punch i will never stop talking about you ❤️ #punch #punchthemonkey

    ♬ Gymnopedie No. 1, Slowly, image of wave(1180783) – Dai Hentai Fujishima

    Comedian Britt Migs captured the emotional investment people have in this monkey in a parody video. It may be hilariously over the top, but it’s actually not far off from how many people feel after watching Punch videos.

    Comments on the videos range from sadness to empathy to rage:

    “Punch needs to have his own kingdom.”

    “At dawn we ride for Punch.”

    “How do I apply to foster and ultimately adopt punch. He can stay with me.”

    “This story has wrecked my life this week.”

    “I love Punch and I’ve never met him!”

    “Every video I see of punch I’m crying, He’s so cute and innocent.”

    Punch is doing better than people think, thankfully

    There has been good news on the Punch front, thankfully. The zoo says he “shows resilience and mental strength” even as he goes through his social pitfalls. And he has started making friends with others. Newer videos show him being carried and cuddled by at least one older macaque, playing with a peer, and even being groomed. All good signs.

    Ichikawa Zoo has seen a massive influx of visitors since Punch’s story went viral and has had to make adjustments. They have asked visitors to limit their time on Monkey Mountain (where the macaques live) and observe quietly so as not to disturb them.

    The zoo has been keeping people posted on how Punch is doing. A zookeeper update from February 22 reads (translated from Japanese on X): “Thanks to everyone’s good manners, it was a calm atmosphere with no fights or anything like that. Punch, around 5 PM, was meticulously groomed by two monkeys and is steadily fitting into the group.”

    The reality of zoos can often give people pause and prompt concern for the well-being of the animals in human care. Dr. Tessa Wilde, executive director at For the Love of Primates, shared some insights into how macaques live in the wild and how that influences the way enclosures are designed.

    @fortheloveofprimates

    It’s #MonkeyMonday 🐒❄️ You asked about #PunchTheMonkey and Japanese macaque enclosures, so let’s break down how snow monkeys live in the wild—and how zoos and sanctuaries can mirror those rocky, mountainous habitats. #AnimalCare #fyp #viral

    ♬ original sound – For the Love of Primates

    There’s a rather fuzzy line between caring for animals and anthropomorphizing them to the point where we might interfere with normal behavior, such as the socialization we’ve seen Punch going through. Wilde pointed out in a previous video that early rejection and scolding are not unusual in a case like Punch’s. And we’re seeing progress as he gets integrated into the troop, so that’s promising.

    It is hard to watch, though, and our feelings of compassion for a creature we think is going through a hard time certainly isn’t a bad thing. We need more compassion in the world, even if it comes through a monkey with a stuffy just trying to find a family.

    @cbsnews

    Punch the 6-month-old macaques monkey has gone viral for seeking comfort in a stuffed orangutan that is like his “surrogate mom.” Punch was abandoned by his real mom shortly after birth and the staff at Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo, Japan have been raising him. Punch, however, has hit some bumps in the road while trying to learn how to socialized with the other monkeys. In one viral video, another monkey is seen getting aggressive with him, but the zoo explained why that may happen. Here’s what the zoo says about Punch’s development – and why his “surrogate mom” stuffed animal is helpful. #monkey #punch

    ♬ original sound – cbsnews
  • Woman demonstrates the proper way to burp a turkey, and people have so many questions
    Did you know turkeys can be burped?Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Woman demonstrates the proper way to burp a turkey, and people have so many questions

    What? Why? Really?

    Annie Reneau

    If you’ve ever seen a turkey in real life, you may already have questions about the odd birds. Can they fly? Why do they have those dangly things on their faces and necks? How can you tell a male turkey from a female? Can you eat turkey eggs?

    One question you’ve probably never asked is, “Do turkeys have to be burped?” But after watching this turkey-burping demonstration, you might (along with about a dozen other questions, starting with “What on Earth did I just watch?”).

    Watch:

    @tallqueenbaby

    how to burp a turkey #elitheturkey#turkeyburp#turkey#farmlife#fyp

    ♬ original sound – D💜

    You’re not alone. So many commenters found themselves in the same boat:

    “I am the first in my bloodline to see a turkey burped.”

    “Do they explode if you don’t do this ?”

    “Why did I just watch a tutorial on burping a turkey?”

    “Will I ever be in a situation where I need to burp a turkey? No. Did I watch this to the end? Definitely.”

    “Me watching this whole video like I have a turkey to burp.”

    The Canadian homesteader who burped her “little dinosaur” Eli in this video shares all kinds of interesting facts about turkeys on her TikTok channel, @tallqueenbaby. She raised Eli from the time he was two weeks old and brings him in front of the camera for a good burping every once in a while.

    Why, though? She explained everything in a follow-up video:

    @tallqueenbaby

    Replying to @TanTan questions receive answers! #elitheturkey#turkeyburp#farm#turkeys#fyp

    ♬ original sound – D💜

    Does it stink when the turkey burps?

    “It doesn’t smell pleasant,” she said. “They eat grains and corns and things like that and it’s mixed with hot air, so it’s kind of just this weird, unpleasant smell. It’s not something I’d want to smell all the time.”

    Do turkeys need to be burped?

    “No. It is not a necessity,” she said. “It’s moreso for bonding and for excess relief.”

    She explained that both male and female turkeys will strut, puffing out their chests, but male turkeys have a different air sac system, so more air accumulates in them. She added that burping them shouldn’t be done often and can hurt them if not done properly. Therefore, it’s not something to try randomly on your own (in case you had any ideas).

    Can wild turkeys be burped?

    She doesn’t know. She doesn’t mess with wild turkeys. It’s probably best not to try.

    She’s also not the only one sharing turkey burps on TikTok. Here are a few more big burpers:

    @the.featherfam

    That belch had been festering for a minute! 😂 #turkeyburps #turkeyburp #lawrence #turkeys #turkeysoftiktok #chickens #farmanimals #farmlife #OG #hobbyfarm #funnyanimals #burp

    ♬ 农场欢笑 A Happy – codemusic
    @bakeeandbloom

    Turkeys burp on their own but if you apply a little pressure you can help them burp😅 #turkeys #turkey #petsoftiktok #turkeysoftiktok #hobbyfarm

    ♬ original sound – Kylie Lakey | SAHM
    @party.at.the.barn

    Ever seen a turkey burp? Now you have. Presenting: Clark. Serving gobbles and gas. 🎤💨 Listen closely… the vibe is real. #B#BurpingBirdT#TurkeyTalkC#ClarkTheTurkeyP#PartyAtTheBarnF#FarmLifeUnfilteredGassyGobble

    ♬ original sound – Party at the barn 🐴

    That air will eventually make its way out of the turkey without any assistance, but we all know how satisfying it is to have a nice, big burp.

    Sadly, our little dinosaur friend Eli is no longer with us, as he passed away from an unexpected injury in January 2026. He was a beloved pet, and @tallqueenbaby created a lovely tribute to him on her TikTok channel:

    @tallqueenbaby

    it’s with a heavy heart that i type this. Eli past away yesterday from an unexpected injury. Eli was my pet. he was the protector of my flock, my sweet boy. i’m truly devastated. i want to thank everyone who gave Eli love. he is so missed but is now reunited with his wife Dumplin. #elitheturkey#turkey#turkeyburp#farm#loss

    ♬ original sound – ARCeology

    She continues to share videos with Eli from before his passing, and the people who only just met him through his virality are grateful. Eli served as a guardian on the farm, as well as a sweet, feathered friend.

    “We truly had a beautiful bond,” she wrote. “He was such a good boy and did his job as protector so well. I’m so grateful to have experienced this.”

    You can follow @tallqueenbaby on TikTok to learn more about turkeys.

  • 14 stunning images from the 2026 World Nature Photography Awards
    A gorilla looking at a butterfly.Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards
    ,

    14 stunning images from the 2026 World Nature Photography Awards

    The winning image was a gorgeous photo of a humpback whale and calf.

    Tod Perry

    The World Nature Photography Awards have announced the winners of its 2026 photo contest. Australia‘s Jono Allen won the top cash prize for his image of a humpback whale and Mãhina, her white calf.

    “Sharing this moment with Mãhina and her protective mother is a memory that will live with me forever,” Allen said in a press release. “It was undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary days I have ever experienced in the ocean—and perhaps ever will. To be announced World Nature Photographer of the Year through capturing this unique mother and calf bond has made what was already a truly life-changing encounter even more profound and humbling. I feel beyond honoured to receive this award.”

    The World Nature Photography Awards were founded on the belief that “small positive actions can help shape the future of our planet, and that photography has the power to influence perspectives and inspire change.”

    The 2026 competition saw entries from 51 countries across six continents. Here are 14 of the gold medal–winning photos from the competition.

    1. World Nature Photographer of the Year 2026 Grand Prize Winner — Jono Allen (Australia) “Mãhina,” Humpback Whales in Vava’u, Tonga

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “Captured in the tropical waters of Vava’u, Tonga, this rare white humpback calf – named Mãhina, meaning “moon” in Tongan – glowed like a beam of light as she travelled through the deep blue water with her protective mother. With only 1 in 40,000 humpbacks born with this lack of pigmentation, her presence was not only breathtaking but symbolic. Watching this spectacular and curious moon white whale calf play and roll through the water represents the remarkable success story of a species given the chance to recover after being heavily targeted by whaling and once being brought to the brink of extinction. Considering the resilience of this awe-inspiring species, sightings of such rare individuals renews hope in what can happen when conservation is championed and wildlife is allowed to thrive. Mãhina is a living reminder of what is possible when conservation works – a species once on the brink, now rebounding.” — Jono Allen

    2. Gold: Animal Portraits — Mary Schrader (South Africa) “Shared Wonder,” Gorilla and Butterfly in Bwindi, Uganda

    nature awards, nature photography, butterfly, gorilla, photo awards,
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    It was a day defined by quiet connections. Beneath the lush canopy of Bwindi, I observed a young female gorilla gently nestled against the protective bulk of a silverback. The atmosphere was serene, filled with gentle sounds of the forest, until a sudden burst of delicate color broke through the calm. An unexpected visitor, a vibrant butterfly, appeared out of nowhere, fluttering gently through the air. Captivated, the young gorilla’s eyes widened, and in that moment, a beautiful interaction unfolded as a silent, shared wonder between two vastly different beings.” — Mary Schrader

    3. Gold: Behaviour Mammals — Vaidehi Chandrasekar (Singapore) “Giraffe Water ballet,” Giraffe in  Makgadikgadi Pans National Park, Botswana

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    As the sun dipped low over the dry Makgadikgadi landscape in Botswana, a lone giraffe stepped to the water’s edge. Towering and graceful, it bent its long legs, lowering its neck for a drink. Then came a moment of magic. Having taken its fill, the giraffe lifted its head – and with a gentle swish, expelled a stream of water in an arc that shimmered in the golden light. The droplets danced in the air, forming a near-perfect circle before falling back to the earth. — Vaidehi Chandrasekar

    4. Gold: Behaviour Amphibians and Reptiles — Dewald Tromp (South Africa) “Stoicism in a Sandstorm,” in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park, Botswana

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “The Namib Desert is one of the most extreme environments on Earth, with no surface water and daytime temperatures exceeding 45 °C. Despite this, life is abundant, you know, where to look. Sandstorms are frequent, with wind blowing down from inland mountains that stir up fine sediment and particles. A Namaqua chameleon has to endure the sting of pebbles blowing against its skin,while we were lucky enough to escape to the relative comfort of our 4×4.” — Dewald Tromp

    5. Gold: Behaviour Invertebrates — Minghui Yuan (China) “Home on the Leaves,” Moth Moss Larva in Xishuangbanna, China

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “In the tropical rainforest of Xishuangbanna, I found a moss moth larva creating a protective net nest on newly grown, tender plant leaves. Moss moth larvae bite off their toxic hair-likestructures and use their sticky saliva to build their own houses. It uses its own poisonous fur as building material, which can resist attacks from parasitic wasps and ants. In the net nest, the moss moth larvae form some very thin and difficult to see silk, hanging themselves in the air as if they were lying in a hammock.” — Minghui Yuan

    6. Gold: Behaviour Birds — Fenqiang Liu (USA) “Arrival,” Great Egret in Winter Park, Florida

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “Each spring, great egrets gather at Kraft Azalea Garden in Central Florida to nest high in the trees. Photographing from below, I look for moments when backlight reveals the elegance and structure of their wings in flight. I captured this image on an early April morning, as an egret passed between me and the sun just before landing.” — Fenqiang Liu

    7. Gold: People and Nature — Deena Sveinsson (USA) “The Wildlife Photographer,” Bull Moose in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “After an evening snowfall in the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA, the photographers woke up to a blanket of snow covering the sage flats. It was a relatively slow and boring morning watching the many bull moose eat their morning breakfast of bitter brush. A group of us photographers was photographing the bull moose making its way in our direction. He would eat for about 10 minutes, then take a few steps, only to start eating again. At some point, the bland bitter brush bored him, and he decided to go on his walkabout. But he decided to do his walkabout toward all the photographers. We quickly moved away to give the moose his space, but in all the haste, a tripod and a camera ended up being left behind. At first, the bull moose ignored the gear and started to thrash his antlers on the bitter brush. After his curiosity got the best of him, the bull moose decided to check out the camera gear.”  — Deena Sveinsson

    8. Gold: Plants and Fungi — Duncan Wood (Scotland) “Elder in Flame,” Elder Birch in Glen Affric, Scotland

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “Golden autumn colours explode in this intimate portrait of an incredible, lichen-laden elder birch in full seasonal display — bold, brilliant, and full of character, like a woodland peacock. Taken in Glen Affric, this image captures a fleeting moment of drama and beauty from one of Scotland’s most vibrant autumn landscapes.” — Duncan Wood

    9. Gold: Nature Art — Simon Biddie (UK) “Ghost of the Reef,” Ghost Goby in Marsa Alam, Egypt

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “Small reef fish, unassuming and often unseen, contribute to 70% of the fish biomass, making them a critical part of reef food chains. Small fish, like many of their land-based insect equivalents, evade predators by being experts in hiding. These small reef fish are also known as ‘cryptobenthic’ fish – crypto as they hide in crevices, or use camouflage.” — Simon Biddie

    10. Gold: Urban Wildlife — Robert Gloeckner (USA) “Trash Trail Temptations,” in  Manitoba, Canada

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    In this striking image, a polar bear in Churchill, Manitoba, investigates a heap of discarded electronics and household items – part of a growing and very human-made trash trail that’s reshaping how wildlife interacts with civilization. In 2024, the town’s only trash facility burned to the ground. The incident underscored a growing concern: polar bears were increasingly scavenging garbage during the ice-free months, leading to a rise in human-wildlife conflicts.” — Robert Gloeckner

    11. Gold: Earth’s Landscapes and Environments — Miki Spitzer (Israel) “The Eye of the Dragon,” Geothermal Pool in Iceland

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    This is a drone photo of a natural geothermal pool in central Iceland at Hveravellir. In the photo, you can see the pool, which I think looks like a dragon’s eye.” — Miki Spitzer

    12. Gold: Black and White — Christopher Baker (USA) “Sunbathing,” Slider Turtle in Madison, Alabama

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “An adult pond slider turtle perched atop a stump, bathing in the early morning sun.  I lay on the ground to get a low-angle perspective of the scene and converted it to black and white to enhance the textures of the turtle’s shell and skin, as well as the stump.”  — Christopher Baker

    13. Gold: Animals in their Habitat — Charlie Wemyss-Dunn (UK) “Splash,” a Brown Bear and Sockeye Salmon in Katmai National Park, Alaska

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “A hungry brown bear launches headlong into a creek in Alaska’s Katmai National Park to try to catch one of the many sockeye salmon spawning in large numbers during their seasonal migration. Each August, large concentrations of brown bears gather along the rivers and creeks in Katmai, waiting for the annual arrival of salmon from the coast. I observed this scene after a two-hour walk from our camp from atop a cliff. I positioned myself at the cliff’s edge to get a unique perspective looking down on the action below and used a polarizing filter to cut any glare from the water’s surface.” — Charlie Wemyss-Dunn

    14. Gold: Nature Photojournalism — Alain Schroeder (Belgium) “Chimp Paradise,” Chimpanzee and Humans in Fort Pierce, Florida

    nature awards, nature photography, photo awards, nature, nature art
    Photo credit: World Nature Photography Awards

    “Kayla, a 37-year-old 61.2 kg female, was in the procedure room, and her stomach was shaved for an ultrasound. Socks have been placed on her extremities, and a fur hat with flaps has been placed on her head to avoid hypothermia. General caption Founded in 1997, Save the Chimps is the largest privately funded chimpanzee sanctuary in the world. Its mission is to provide a safe haven for captive chimps who have been exploited by humans for research, testing, and entertainment. The 150-acre state-of-the-art facility in Florida is home to over 220 rescued chimpanzees living their best possible lives among peers, thanks to a team of passionate veterinarians, caretakers, and volunteers who provide personalized care and nutritious, individually tailored feeding and enrichment plans in a spacious island habitat. The sanctuary is working tirelessly to welcome all captive chimpanzees across the United States who need refuge and expert loving care for the rest of their lives.”  — Alain Schroeder

  • A fun personality test determines ‘how you love’ based on your animal archetype
    , ,

    A fun personality test determines ‘how you love’ based on your animal archetype

    In the never-ending quest to understand ourselves better, or at least have just one more distraction from whatever it is we should be doing, here comes the animal personality test. And the craziest part is (at least for me), it’s kind of accurate.The truth is, these days anyone can create their own personality tests. (And…

    Cecily Knobler

    Upworthy Staff

    In the never-ending quest to understand ourselves better, or at least have just one more distraction from whatever it is we should be doing, here comes the animal personality test. And the craziest part is (at least for me), it’s kind of accurate.

    The truth is, these days anyone can create their own personality tests. (And they do… and I’ve taken them.) Which Sex and the City character are you? Who is your inner Marvel superhero? What color is your heart? (Carrie, Ant Man, and black respectively.)

    But this particular animal archetype quiz, in actuality, is a model developed in the late 90s by Gary Smalley, an author with a psychology background and a PhD in counseling. Co-created by author John Trent, the two wrote a book called The Two Sides of Love: The Secret to Valuing Differences. The idea is to strike a balance between the tender, “soft” side of love and the “hard,” more direct side. After taking the quiz provided in the book (and now online), one can find out if their temperament is the lion, the beaver, the otter, or the golden retriever.

    Even though it was written as a love-based tool, this personality test is often mentioned in the corporate world as a way to find out how people relate in the workforce. Jasper Rose, a financial recruiting agency, shared the quiz on their website, but notes, “This model should be taken with a pinch of salt. These animal categories describe the natural leaning of your temperament. In other words, they aren’t entirely fixed, as personalities are flexible and change over time, and people are complex.” (So something an otter would say.)

    Without further ado, the personality test can be taken (among many places) through this Michigan State University worksheet here:

    personality test, lion, beaver, otter, golden retriever
    Gary Smalley and John Trent's personality test Photo Credit: Michigan State University

    As with most personality tests, these questions can be tricky, as many times more than one answer will apply. For example, one question asks that you rank what best describes you from the following: “likes authority, enthusiastic, sensitive feelings, likes instructions.” Another: “Takes charge, takes risks, loyal, accurate.” It’s possible to relate to all four statements equally, making this a flawed test.

    But if you’re in it for a lighthearted look at something that may vaguely describe you, here’s a breakdown of the results:

    THE LION

    lion, personality, fierce, strong, animal
    A lion roams. Giphyu00a0GIF by Savage Kingdom, Nat Geo

    These, according to the test, are the natural-born leaders. They are confident, take-charge, strong, and independent. From the Jasper Rose website:

    “Strengths: visionary, persistent, practical, productive, initiates change and projects, communicates directly, enjoys being challenged, strong-willed, independent, decisive, leader.

    Weaknesses: Insensitive/cold, sarcastic, self-sufficient, impatient, stubborn, overlooks risks, controlling at times, can be too direct.”

    An educational worksheet on the Community Engaged Learning website (Michigan State University) adds that lions, “are great at initiating communication, but not great at listening.” They add their natural desires are “freedom, authority, variety, difficult assignments, opportunity for advancement.”

    THE OTTER

    otter, personality, silly, cute, animal
    An otter is surprised. Giphyu00a0GIF by Nashville Tour Stop

    These are our happy social types. “They are often energetic and enthusiastic, with a tendency to be playful and enjoy humor. Otters are generally creative and enjoy trying new things but may struggle with follow-through. They value relationships and are often empathetic and compassionate towards others.”

    “Strengths: Outgoing, optimistic, personable, communicator, dreamer, responsive, warm, friendly, talkative, enthusiastic, compassionate.

    Weaknesses: Undisciplined, unproductive, exaggerative, egocentric, unstable, struggle with follow-through, impulsive, needs social approval, easily offended.”

    The Center for Relationship Education adds, “Otters find it easy to be soft on people. It is also easy for them to be soft on problems. Otters need to learn to say ‘No’ and provide the hard-side balance of healthy boundary setting.”

    THE BEAVER

    beaver, animal, personality type, snacks, cute
    Beaver enjoying a snack. Giphy GIF by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

    These are our go-tos for decisive, detail-oriented people who actually enjoy structure and routine. “Beavers tend to be cautious and risk-averse, preferring to follow established procedures rather than taking chances. They are also known for their analytical skills and ability to organize complex information. However, they may struggle with flexibility and creativity, and may sometimes be perceived as overly critical.”

    “Strengths: Analytical, thorough, decision-maker, deliberate, self-disciplined, industrious, organized, aesthetic, sacrificing.

    Weaknesses: Moody, self-centered, touchy, negative, unsociable, critical, revengeful.”

    The educational handout adds that in terms of relationships, “Beavers are good listeners, communicate details, and are usually diplomatic.”

    THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER

    dog, golden retriever, personality quiz, loyalty
    Golden Retriever adorably looks up. Giphyu00a0GIF by WoofWaggers

    These are our loyal, dependable friends/lovers. “They also tend to avoid conflict and prioritize maintaining harmony in their relationships. However, they may struggle with making decisions and taking action, and may sometimes come across as passive or indifferent.”

    “Strengths: Calm, supportive, agreeable, easy-going, loyal, dependable, quiet, objective, diplomatic, humorous, values relationships, stable and consistent.

    Weaknesses: Selfish, stingy, indirect with others, resists change, procrastinator, unmotivated, lacks initiative, indecisive, fearful, worrier, can be co-dependent.”

    The Center for Relationship Education notes, “Goldens’ strong tendency toward the soft-side of love can lead to issues of co-dependence and enabling. Goldens need to learn to balance their natural soft-side with some hard-side qualities.”

    As with most quizzes like these, most of us are a combination of traits not easily put into labeled boxes. If nothing else, it’s a creative way to get people thinking about how they interact with one another in a variety of situations. (Which is totally something a golden retriever like me would say.)

    This article originally appeared last year

  • Beavers return to Scotland’s Glen Affric after 400 years
    Left: A beaver swimming in a river. Right: A forested riverbank view.Photo credit: Canva, Pepetoideas
    ,

    Beavers return to Scotland’s Glen Affric after 400 years

    Seven beavers have been released into “one of the most beautiful places in Scotland.”

    Kat Hong

    Imagine standing on the edge of a loch in the Scottish Highlands. The air is crisp, and pine trees reflect off the glass-like water.

    Welcome to the Glen Affric National Nature Reserve. Often called “one of the most beautiful places in Scotland,” this stunning nature reserve is home to ancient Caledonian pine trees, gorgeous lochs, and magnificent hiking trails. However, for centuries, a specific sound—and species—has been missing from this landscape. On a brisk day in October 2025, that silence was finally broken by a splash.

    In a moment conservationists are dubbing “wildlife history,” seven beavers were released into the crystal-clear waters of Glen Affric, marking a monumental homecoming for a species that disappeared from the area four centuries ago.

    Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), working alongside the charity Trees for Life, released a family of five and a breeding pair of beavers at two sites on Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin in the nature reserve in Invernesshire. These animals are now swimming in waters that haven’t felt the paddle of beaver tails since the 16th century.

    For the people of Scotland, and nature lovers around the world, this release offers a profound sense of hope. It signals that we have the power to repair what was once broken, and that nature, when given the chance, can return to its rightful glory.

    The long road home

    To understand the magnitude of this occasion, we have to look back at what was lost. The European beaver was once a common sight across Britain. These animals were architects of wetlands, shaping the rivers and valleys people know today. Over time, however, humans hunted them to extinction for their fur, meat, and musk oil, and they disappeared from Scotland’s landscape roughly 400 years ago.

    For generations, ecosystems managed without them, but their absence was felt. Rivers flowed too fast, and wetlands dried up too quickly.

    The tide began to turn in 2009 with the Scottish Beaver Trial in Knapdale Forest. This marked the UK’s first licensed release of a mammal into the wild, bringing European beavers back to Argyll. The trial proved to scientists that beavers could once again thrive in Scottish waters. Since then, populations have grown in the Tay and Forth catchments, with current estimates suggesting more than 1,500 beavers now call Scotland home. The release in Glen Affric marks the next exciting chapter in this recovery, expanding their range into one of the country’s most iconic nature reserves.

    Nature’s hardworking engineers

    You might wonder why there’s so much commotion over what, to many, looks like a giant rodent. The answer lies in the beaver’s nickname, ecosystem “engineer.” These creatures possess a remarkable ability to transform their environment, benefiting nearly everything around them.

    When beavers build dams, they slow the flow of water. This creates complex wetland habitats, ponds and pools that become nurseries for fish, amphibians, and insects. These wetlands act like giant sponges in the landscape. During heavy rains, they hold back water, reducing the risk of catastrophic flooding for downstream communities. During droughts, they store water, keeping rivers flowing and providing a lifeline for wildlife.

    Dams, beavers, sustainability, scotland, ecosytem
    Dams have dramatic impacts on the surrounding ecosystem. Photo credit: Canva

    Recent studies highlight the benefits of beaver reintroduction for ecosystems. Research led by the University of Stirling found that beaver dams can reduce peak water pollution levels by 95%. These dams act like the kidneys of a river system, filtering out agricultural runoff and helping keep the water clean. By bringing beavers back to Glen Affric, scientists have effectively reinstalled a natural life-support system for the entire glen.

    Added bonus: a boost to local communities

    The return of the beaver is good news for people, too. Across Scotland, the presence of these charismatic creatures is becoming a significant draw for visitors—and a boost to local economies. Wildlife tourism is booming, with “beaver safaris” in places like Perthshire often booked to capacity.

    Dams, beavers, sustainability, scotland, ecosytem
    Beavers aren't just cute and charismatic. Photo credit: Canva

    Estimates now suggest that a single reintroduction site could eventually inject an estimated £2 million—roughly $2.7 million—into the local economy each year. Visitors come for the chance to see a beaver gliding through the water at dusk or to spot the telltale signs of gnawed wood and dams. This interest in the environment supports local hotels, guides, and cafes, breathing new life into rural areas.

    Crucially, the Glen Affric release was not a top-down decision. FLS and Trees for Life spent years engaging with local communities, listening to concerns and building a plan that works, for the most part, for everyone. This model of community consultation helps ensure holistic sustainability and that the beavers are welcomed neighbors rather than a nuisance, setting a high bar for conservation projects worldwide.

    A bright vision for the future

    This release is part of a larger picture. In 2022, the Scottish Government published “Scotland’s Beaver Strategy 2022-2045,” an ambitious roadmap endorsed by more than 45 organizations. The mission is simple but powerful: to see the beaver population actively expand across Scotland.

    @stvnews Beavers have returned to the Glen Affric National Nature Reserve in the Highlands, 400 years after their extinction in Scotland. #stvnews #scotland #beavers ♬ original sound – STV News

    The strategy recognizes that beavers are essential allies in tackling the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. By restoring wetlands, beavers help sequester carbon and create natural firebreaks in forests. Scotland is hoping for a future in which beavers are no longer a novelty but an integrated, widespread part of the natural world.

    Navigating challenges

    Of course, bringing back a species that’s been gone for nearly 400 years comes with its own learning curve. In low-lying areas, beaver activity can cause localized flooding that impacts farmers on prime agricultural land.

    This is where the beaver strategy shifts from pure conservation to vigilant, careful management. Mitigation comes first: tree guards protect timber, and “flow devices” are installed on dams to regulate water levels. If conflicts remain unresolved, beavers are translocated, with experts trapping and moving them to areas where they are wanted and needed, such as the family relocated to Glen Affric.

    Approaches like these balance and respect the needs of land managers while acknowledging the broader benefits to biodiversity. They recognize that living alongside wildlife requires compromise and adaptation, but that the rewards are well worth the effort.

    A legacy of hope

    As the seven beavers settle into their new lodges in Glen Affric, scientists look forward to them building dams—and a legacy. These animals represent a meaningful shift in how we relate to the natural world, moving from a mindset of exploitation to one of restoration.

    Steve Micklewright, the chief executive of Trees for Life, described the release as a “moment of wildlife history.” In a world where we often hear about what we’re losing, the return of the beaver after 400 years is a powerful reminder of what we can regain. It offers a tangible sign that with patience, cooperation, and a little help from our furry friends, we can heal our landscapes and leave a richer, wilder world for future generations.

  • Woman builds an elaborate hotel in her yard for stray cats in winter, and it’s so cozy
    Stray cats don't always have warm places to shelter in wintry weather.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Woman builds an elaborate hotel in her yard for stray cats in winter, and it’s so cozy

    People are calling it “Hotel Catifornia” and “The Fur Seasons.”

    dannyreaktiv

    Wintery weather can be beautiful, but it can also be brutal when temperatures dip to frigid levels, not just for humans but for animals as well. Stray animals are generally pretty good at taking care of themselves, especially stray cats, but kind-hearted people still want to make sure they have a place to go to escape the elements when harsh conditions hit.

    One woman took that desire to the next level with an elaborate cat apartment she built for the many stray cats in her neighborhood. We’re not just talking about a shelter; it’s like luxury hotel living for her feline friends. The apartment has multiple rooms, cushy blankets that get taken out and cleaned, and even a temperature-controlled water source so they’re always able to find drinking water in below-freezing temps.

    Check this out:

    this woman built an apartment for cats in winter
    byu/usedchloroform inMadeMeSmile

    The woman who built the apartment actually lives in China and was sharing her videos on TikTok, but it seems her account has since been deactivated. This hasn’t stopped people from talking about her and her impressive project, though. This thread on TikTok contains updates about the cat hotel from people finding and reposting the adorable story.

    Welcome to the Meowtel Catifornia

    Of course, the clever hotel jokes and puns started rolling in first thing:

    ‘Welcome to the hotel catifornia.”

    “Such a lovely place.”

    “They can check out any time but they won’t ever leave.”

    “I prefer Hotel Calicofornia.”

    “Meowriott.”

    “Given my skill, mine would be more like Meowtel 6.”

    “Pawliday Inn.’

    “The Fur Seasons.”‘

    “Meowne Plaza.”

    @linette303z

    Building house for stray cats #fory #fyp #wild #nature #animals

    ♬ original sound – linette

    People loved seeing the care and ingenuity she put into the “meowtel,” as well as how happy the cats seem with the arrangement. In fact, some people were sure their own house cats would move out just to go live in this kind of cat commune.

    “My cat just looked at me and sighed…”

    “All the neighbours be looking for their cats and they’ve bailed to live at the kitty motel.”

    “They’d pack their little bags and move in without a second thought.”

    “They wouldn’t even wait to pack their bags.”

    “Alright Carol it’s been real but we’re gonna head out. Found a great deal on a luxury apartment so yanno… take care.”

    Cats live where they want, when they want

    Those people may have been joking, but several others shared that their cats really did ditch them to go live with neighbors who had more desirable living situations.

    “I’ve had two cats do this. One was annoyed at our second dog’s puppy energy so she moved in with an older lady a street over. We used to see her all the time until she passed. The other missed our kids being little so she moved next door where there’s a little girl. We talked to both neighbors and said if they get sick of them to let us know and we’ll take them back but both lived the rest of their lives with their new families.”

    cats, cat hotel, winter, stray cats, animal welfare
    Some stray cats wander from home to home like a drifter. Photo credit: Canva

    “One of our cats moved next door because he loves children and wanted to be with the little girl next door. Because it’s a very small village, he goes to the school most days to wait for her and they come home together. School is 3 buildings away.”

    “We had a cat do the same thing about 20 years ago. She hated the barks of our new puppy and would put her paw on his mouth to try and stop it. One day, she slipped outside and I found her a month later, two streets over, hanging with a couple who didn’t have a dog. They said she just showed up at the door and moved in. I gave them all her cat food and hope she had a nice quiet life.”

    Is it a bad idea to feed and shelter stray cats?

    People have differing opinions about whether it’s good to feed stray cats or not, as cats can cause problems for local wildlife, and it’s not great to encourage an increasing stray cat population. According to Catster, in the United States alone, an estimated four billion birds and 22 billion mammals (such as mice, voles, rabbits, and shrews) are killed annually by both domestic and stray cats. In Canada, cats are the number one killer of birds, killing “between 100 and 350 million birds every year.” These numbers are staggering, but the bird and small mammal populations can be protected if stray cats are cared for responsibly: namely, spaying and neutering those in your area to cut down on the population and finding homes for those who are friendly and comfortable with humans.

    cats, cat hotel, winter, stray cats, animal welfare
    Stray cats should be spayed and neutered. Photo credit: Canva

    According to the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon, here are the best practices for feral and stray cats:

    – Spay/neuter to prevent additional litters

    – Find homes for friendly cats

    – Feed outdoor cats on a schedule

    – Remove food & dishes when they are done eating

    – Pick up scraps and keep the feeding area tidy

    – Provide fresh water

    – Provide a warm place for the cats to sleep

    So, go ahead and care for those kitties and keep them warm through the winter, just make sure they can’t make any more kittens.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

  • Florida police department deploys first-ever specially trained ‘search and recovery’ otter
    Police officer (left) Otter with a police officer hat (right) Photo credit: Canva
    , ,

    Florida police department deploys first-ever specially trained ‘search and recovery’ otter

    So far, he’s been deployed 27 times nationwide with six confirmed finds.

    Heather Wake

    Police departments have long relied on the incredible smelling power of canines, but even their sniffing skills have their limits. Bodies of water, for instance, aren’t exactly locations that dogs can traverse easily, hence why oceans and lakes are often spots that criminals might dispose of evidence or victims.

    That’s where Splash comes in. Splash is an Asian small-clawed otter specially trained to detect and recover human remains in the water. Hey, it’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.

    How exactly did Splash stumble (or swim) upon this unique career normally reserved for dogs? You have his owner, Michael Hadsel, to thank for that.

    splash otter florida, florida, otter, search and recovery, police, k9 unit, splash otter, wildlife, florida news
    An image of Splash with his owner,u00a0Michael Hadsel @prsark/Facebook

    For the last 46 years, forensic diver Hadsel has trained dogs SAR squads, law enforcement, and recovery teams through his Peace River K9 Search and Rescue company. Around 2018, Hadsel began seeing if other animals, like horses, could also be trained to sniff out dead bodies. Then he read an article about fishermen in Bangladesh and India teaching local river otters to chase prey into fishing nets.

    Once Hadsel learned that otters are believed to be the only mammals capable of smelling underwater—a feat they achieve by exhaling small, rapid air bubbles from their noses and sniffing them back in—he began attempting to train them to do similar K9 tasks. By 2024, Splash had been adopted and proved to be quite a worthwhile trainee.

    splash otter florida, florida, otter, search and recovery, police, k9 unit, splash otter, wildlife, florida news
    A phot of Splash in a pool perfoming his training @prsark/Facebook

    According to an interview with Outside, Splash’s training went a little something like this: Hadsel would mark an object with the odor of human remains in a pool. Then, he placed that same smell on a ball on the end of a stick. After Hadsel said the word “Hoffa” (a nod to a Teamsters president who disappeared in the ‘70s), Splash would sniff the ball, dive into the pool, and go searching for the same scent.

    If Splash inhaled bubbles with the same odor on the ball, he would swim back and notify Hadsel in exchange for a piece of salmon. Farm-raised only, apparently. “He won’t eat wild salmon,” Hadsel told Outside.

    Where Splash could easily smell underwater, hearing was a different story, since otters have a membrane that protects their ears when they swim. But once Hadsel tied a string to Splash and developed a tug language (“One tug is turn right, two tugs is turn left, and three tugs is come back to the boat.”), that would prove to be a minor obstacle.

    Following his debut mission in Alabama, where he helped recover a weapon used in a 25-year murder case, Splash has been on 27 recovery missions across the country, and has so far had six confirmed finds, including four bodies. Morbid, sure, but without him, these cases go unsolved.

    Splash’s success has turned him into an online sensation. He’s made the Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Facebook page blow up, has been featured by several news outlets, and he’s been invited to multiple law enforcement conferences. He is, after all, the first of his kind.

    splash otter florida, florida, otter, search and recovery, police, k9 unit, splash otter, wildlife, florida news
    A photo of Splash's special volunteer badge @prsark/Facebook

    Whether or not Splash will be the first of many search and rescue otters remains to be seen, and there are still a few other challenges to face, like how to deal with potential predators in the water. But Splash is a shining example of the awesome power of nature itself, which will always be our greatest collaborator.

