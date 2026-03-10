What is choremancing? Meet the practical 2026 dating trend that turns errands into relationship tests.

You’ve heard of dinner dates, coffee dates, and movie dates. But what about grocery runs? Or walking your dog around the block until it gets tired and no longer has the zoomies? That’s the idea behind choremancing, the 2026 dating trend that turns to-do lists into opportunities for love connections—one errand at a time.

“Choremance” is a term coined by the dating app Plenty of Fish in its ninth annual dating trends report. The word is a portmanteau, blending “chore” and “romance” to describe a simple concept: combining a date with the everyday tasks you need to do. Think grocery shopping, walking the dog, or even doing laundry.

In its survey of nearly 6,000 singles, Plenty of Fish found that in 2025, 42% of respondents were already choremancing in their own lives, whether they were familiar with the term or not. This trend is far from niche—it’s a cultural shift.

But what’s driving this trend? And will it stick around after the novelty wears off? Let’s explore why choremancing is so popular right now, what science says about bonding over mundane tasks, and when this trend might spell doom for your relationship.

The rise of low-pressure dating

Somewhere between swiping fatigue and the pressure of planning the “perfect” first date, something in the dating world cracked. A growing number of singles—particularly Millennials and Gen Z—have grown tired of the performative side of dating: the carefully curated profile, the buzzy restaurant reservation, the rehearsed talking points that make you look cool and totally not damaged by your ex. All of it can feel exhausting before you even shake hands. Young singles are becoming disenchanted with dating. Photo credit: Canva

In its survey of 1,000 singles, Arrows (a modern matchmaking service) found that 65% of respondents are done with high-pressure first dates and prefer low-key meetups centered around everyday tasks. The numbers don’t lie: young singles today crave connections that feel natural.

Eva Gallagher, a resident expert for Plenty of Fish, put it this way:

“What we’re seeing for 2026 is a real shift in mindset. Trends like Choremance and Love Bubbling show that people are no longer waiting for the perfect moment; they’re making everyday experiences meaningful and embracing connection wherever it shows up. There’s a growing confidence amongst singles, and that optimism is exactly what gives people hope in their dating lives.”

The shift toward casual dating has been brewing for a long time. Authenticity is no longer a buzzword; it’s a real priority. When you meet someone at a farmers’ market in your worn-out blue jeans and the stained T-shirt you got in middle school after qualifying for the regional spelling bee, it’s harder to keep your social mask on than at, say, a cocktail bar downtown. That’s the point.

The psychology of boring

There's a scientific reason why doing chores together can make you feel closer to someone. When you cooperate on a shared task, your brain releases oxytocin, a chemical that helps people bond. The effects become even stronger when the activity involves working together in close proximity. Completing an errand—like finding the best, perfectly ripe avocados at the grocery store—creates a shared sense of accomplishment, and your brain links that positive experience to the person you're with.

Shared routines build consistency and familiarity, which our brains interpret as safety. This sense of security is essential for deeper emotional vulnerability, meaning that, yes, doing the dishes together might open the door to conversations that a romantic candlelit dinner might not.

And it’s not just a hunch—the research agrees. Daniel Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Utah, discovered that couples who shared three or more household tasks reported greater relationship satisfaction than those who divided the chores. A study from Brigham Young University found something similar: the way couples did housework mattered more than who did what. It was the quality of their teamwork, not just how they divided the work, that made all the difference.

Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, a contributor to Psychology Today, put it best:

“Through chores, you can see how both of you handle a little work and potential challenges. You can see who a person really is—helpful, adaptable, and resourceful versus selfish, inflexible, and easily frazzled.”

The case against choremancing

Before you cancel every dinner date on your calendar, there are a few cautions about choremancing you should know.

The Guardian highlighted a key tension in the trend: while choremancing can be a great compatibility test, it could also be a “horrible indictment of the societal pressures that have transformed love into yet another tick-box on a constantly updating to-do list.” That’s a critique with some merit. Choremancing doesn’t work in every situation. Photo credit: Canva

Psychologist Lordy Santos told PhilSTAR L!fe that, with choremancing, people may “begin to treat productivity or practicality as the sole metric for determining romantic compatibility,” thereby completely sidelining emotional connection or attraction.

Another caution: don’t get too comfortable. While choremancing creates casual, low-stakes dating opportunities, sometimes you still want to dress up, put on your best unstained clothes, and eat at a fancy restaurant. It’s nice to feel like someone planned a date for you. Dating should feel intentional, too.

In short, choremancing should complement intentional quality time, not substitute for it. Research also shows that relationships still need novelty, planned dates, and genuine fun to thrive. Yes, shared errands build familiarity, but shared adventures build memories. Both are essential for a healthy partnership.

Top choremancing activities to try

Ready to give choremancing a shot? Data from Plenty of Fish found that the most popular activities for sparking a connection are walking (52%), running errands (51%), and grocery shopping (41%). If you’re looking for more ideas, here are a few other activities to consider: Cooking a meal together can be low-pressure and very cute. Photo credit: Canva

Cook a meal together: Sharing the whole process—from the Trader Joe’s run to the finished product—makes it a flirty and fun joint effort.

Sharing the whole process—from the Trader Joe’s run to the finished product—makes it a flirty and fun joint effort. Visit a farmers’ market: A low-pressure outing with fresh air, plus plenty of sensory details to spark easy, natural conversations.

A low-pressure outing with fresh air, plus plenty of sensory details to spark easy, natural conversations. Meal prep for the week: A practical and collaborative task that can reveal a lot about your priorities and lifestyle habits. And even if the date goes poorly, at least you’ll wind up with a week’s worth of food.

A practical and collaborative task that can reveal a lot about your priorities and lifestyle habits. And even if the date goes poorly, at least you’ll wind up with a week’s worth of food. Browse a thrift store or bookstore : A relaxed and exploratory way to learn about the other person’s tastes and sense of humor.

: A relaxed and exploratory way to learn about the other person’s tastes and sense of humor. Tackle a small DIY project: Assembling furniture or mounting a television is a great way to test your teamwork, communication skills, and patience.

Assembling furniture or mounting a television is a great way to test your teamwork, communication skills, and patience. Go for a walk: Movement helps reduce social anxiety and awkwardness, allowing conversation to feel more organic.

Movement helps reduce social anxiety and awkwardness, allowing conversation to feel more organic. Run errands together: A quick trip to the post office or dry cleaner can be surprisingly fun and revealing.

The key to all of these activities is that they serve a primary goal: connection. The errand is simply the vehicle, not the destination.

Finding the delicate balance

Choremancing isn’t a replacement for traditional romance; it’s an expansion of it. The healthiest relationships have a balance of both: the “everyday togetherness” of shared tasks and the “intentional dates” that remind you why you fell for each other in the first place.

Perhaps the truest definition of compatibility isn’t found across a candlelit table, but in the simple ease of an ordinary Tuesday. Give it a try. You might be surprised by what you learn from a simple trip to the grocery store.