Bill Gates shares the 3 ways young people can stay ahead in the AI era

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

via Philippe Buissin/Wikimedia Commons

Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation.

We are at the dawn of a new era of artificial intelligence, which brings an incredible number of opportunities in the fields of medicine, robotics, and agriculture. It also has a lot of people worried about the future of the labor market. Whereas previous technological innovations have mostly affected blue-collar jobs, AI is set to make big changes to white-collar careers in the worlds of law, media, and banking.

In the short term, many are worried about the swift changes that are about to affect the economy. In the long term, many worry that the AI revolution may create a world where future generations have limited opportunities. How will people support themselves when the labor force is cut in half?

In a recent interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and Chair of the Gates Foundation, shared his perspective on how AI is going to change our lives in the near future. At the end of the interview, Zakaria asked Gates what skills young people should develop to live in a world that will be dominated by AI. Gates highlighted the educational opportunities in AI currently available to young people, while also emphasizing his timeless advice on how to stay ahead in changing times.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

“You can really learn so much. And, the idea of the tutors that people like Khan Academy are building on, how will [that] get that out? All over the world. And so embracing this [and] tracking it will be very, very important," Gates said. "That doesn't guarantee that we're not going to have a lot of dislocation. But I really haven't changed my ‘Be curious, read and use the latest tools,’ recommendations for young people. Be curious, read, and use the latest tools. In this case, AI.”

Bill Gates' advice for young people in the AI era: “Be curious, read, and use the latest tools. In this case, AI.”

During the conversation, Gates also discussed the fear many have that AI will replace more jobs than it will create. He believes that the increase in production will lead to a greater number of opportunities, which will offset those displaced by AI. “If you get less productive, that's bad. And if you get more productive, that's good. It means you can free up these people to have a smaller class size, or have longer vacations, or help to do more," Gates said.

 children, children and computers, laptops, smiling girls, classroom, two girls and a laptop,  Kids enjoying learning on laptops in classroom.via Canva/Photos

Gates is right to have some concerns over the future, but he’s right to take it with a grain of salt because people have had to deal with changes in technology since well before the development of the wheel. Whether it’s been the printing press, the combustion engine, or the Internet, those who come up on top during times of incredible change are those who are curious and have a genuine interest in the new technology. Those who prefer doing things the old-fashioned way are bound to be relegated to the past. But artificial intelligence is just getting started, and it’s bound to be a big part of our lives in the future. If you have children, it’s best that they grow up learning about this incredible technology so they have every opportunity to be part of this new frontier.

Girl stops 80s game show host in his tracks after uncomfortable interactions with other kids

No is a complete sentence.

YouTube Screenshot

Girl stops 80s game show host in his tracks as he tries to kiss her

The 80s seems like a completely different lifetime when it comes to what was considered acceptable behavior. Things people deemed acceptable or were just part of everyday expectations for television back in the 60s through well into the 90s would get stars blacklisted today. But there was one game show in the 80s that had moments so cringy that even for the times may have raised some eyebrows though everyone seemed to go along with it, except one brave little girl.

The Canadian show, Just Like Mom ran from 1980-1985 even with the uncomfortable moments between the game show host and young girls. The girls who were aged 7-12 would appear on the show with their mother answering questions about each other and competing in bake-offs to see which pair knew each other best. Just Like Mom was created by Catherine Swing, the wife of the show's host Fergie Olver who would often stand uncomfortably close to the girls and elicit kisses.

 80s game show; just like mom; Fergie Olver; 80s childhood; family game show; body autonomy Mom hugging crying daughterPhoto credit: Canva

Recently a compilation video of the game show host behaving in a manner people might consider questionable is going viral. In the video the Olver stands near the girls, often putting his hand on their backs, placing his face close to theirs to ask questions. The very first clip shows 11-year-old Lee Ann, Olver hovers over her asking what color her eyes are.

"What color are your eyes?" Olver asks before the child tells him they're blue, to which he responds, "they're not blue, now don't tell me that. Look at me a little closer." Just as the girl leans in slightly, appearing hesitant to do so, Olver quickly kisses the child on the side of her mouth and declares, "they're green."

 80s game show; just like mom; Fergie Olver; 80s childhood; family game show; body autonomy Dad kissing child on cheekPhoto credit: Canva

The audience sounds as if they didn't know how to react to the bizarre moment. Some people loudly gasp, others uncomfortably chuckle, while a few seem to let out a high pitched surprised squeal. The girl also laughs uneasily while the host remains extremely close. Video clip after video clip shows similar interactions where the host tries to either kiss the girls or have them kiss him but one little girl refused. While it appeared that she was nervous to do so in front of a live audience, on television and refusing a directive from an adult, she stood her ground.

This was a moment where parents can see in real time the benefit of teaching body autonomy and the power of teaching children that no is a complete sentence. Olver originally didn't accept the young girl's "no," attempting to coerce her into kissing him when she was clearly uncomfortable and uninterested in the request.

The host perches himself up close to the young girl and says, "you look like a girl who likes to give out hugs and kisses," to which the girl laughs with discomfort before saying, "not really." That didn't stop him, Olver continued, "not really? can I have a hug and a kiss?" This time the girl gives a very direct answer through nerves by shaking her head no while saying "uh-uh." She's clearly uncomfortable as she bites her fingernail trying to assert authority over her body against someone much older.

At this point the child has been clear. She immediately told the host she didn't give out hugs and kisses and when that didn't work she mustered the courage to say no more directly. Olver was still not accepting of the child's boundaries and continued to apply pressure by questioning her decision, "I can't have one?" Again the child shakes her head and says no but he persists, saying "even if I say...whisper in your ear that Alison you're going to win the show? I still can't have a hug and a kiss?" Alison sticks to her answer so Olver changes tactics, telling the child, "Well I guess you can't win the show then if I don't get a hug and a kiss."

 80s game show; just like mom; Fergie Olver; 80s childhood; family game show; body autonomy Mom comforting daughterPhoto credit: Canva

Alison stayed firm in her no but the host's behavior resulted in the child's mother calling him a dirty old man. In the end the host appears to have moved on and told the girl she did a good job answering one of the questions, but to top the praise Olver attempts to sneak a kiss. The little girl didn't let that deter her as she quickly dodged his advance.

It seems apparent that Alison's parents instilled the idea of bodily autonomy in her giving her full permission to say no to adults and anyone else who dares to get in her space without consent. While the experience was probably not one that she would've ever wanted to have, that moment likely gave permission to other young girls watching to tell the host and other like him no. And no is a complete sentence, especially when it comes to someone's body. There's no further explanation needed. No further clarification. The answer is simply no. Well done Alison. Well done.

This article originally appeared in May.

20 people over the age of 50 share their tips for aging gracefully

"Grace means moving, listening, engaging. And the older you get the more intentional you have to be in finding opportunities to do so."

Image via Canva

People over 50 share their best tips for how they aged gracefully.

Aging is a wild journey, and the battle against growing older is something people choose to handle differently. Many people strive to "age gracefully" by choosing to accept and embrace the passage of time and the changes it brings while continuing to live a full and meaningful life.

On a Reddit thread where people are discussing aging, member oaksgreenbean posed the question: "What are your tips to aging gracefully?"

A number of people over the age of 50 had plenty of sage wisdom to give on accepting aging with grace. Here are twenty of their most helpful responses.

 aging, aging gracefully, graceful aging, aging well, aging advice Age Getting Old GIF by PBS News  Giphy  

"Eat better, keep moving, seek joy & no more negative self-talk. Self care is vital ❤️🔥 keep ur mind active and find a good moisturizer." —New-Advantage2813

"The sit-stand test. I do that one and my own extra little thing. Whenever I take off shoes, whether they are lace up or not, I stand on one foot and take them off (and socks) with my hands by bending my knee and bringing my foot up to where I can reach it. I often do the same when putting them on too. It's a good balance check." —1happylife

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

 

"Re moisturizer: pure shea butter. I cannot recommend this enough. Cheap on Amazon. No other expensive creams are needed and they're all a bunch of BS anyway. My one tub of shea butter costs (US)$6.00 and lasts over a year." —analogpursuits

"Was at orthopedist and PT both instilled in me I need to walk on different surfaces and I need to walk. When I don't, my body feels not good." —User Unknown

"Another tip: When you get out of bed sit on the side of the bed with your feet on the ground before standing up and walking. Apparently lots of folks fall getting out of bed because they don't get their feet under them." —TwiceBaked57

"As I often mention here, I partake in no vices....no smoking, recreational drugs, drinking, weed, etc. I brush and floss, so at 67 years old I still have all but my wisdom teeth. I see my doctor regularly and he keeps a check on my blood work. I eat sensibly, get lots of sleep at night, drink lots of water, no sodas, exercise, and I take my vitamin supplements as recommended by my doctor. The least amount of stress possible. That means no toxic people are allowed in my life, and that includes energy vampires and dramatic family members. My husband and I enjoy a peaceful life together. We enjoy our never-ending conversations, eating our meals outside (when we can) so we can enjoy the fresh air and surrounding woods. We're not in debt, we don't watch the news, we only belong to Reddit, as far as social media is concerned, and we love binge-watching our favorite series together. We guard our peaceful and happy lives with our teeth. We built this together, we'll protect it together." —moviesandcats

 protect peace, peace, peaceful life, aging gracefully, age well The Kardashians Peace GIF by HULU  Giphy  

"Eat less, move more, don't dwell on the past, be kind to others and yourself. Pretty simple." —DifferenceNo5715

"Aim to grow old disgracefully, it's more fun 🤣 being the 'oh no, what's she up to now' kind of old person is more realistic for me . I set goals and I stuck to them 🤣." —legoartnana

"Once you reach a certain age, you tend to have more self-knowledge and therefore, more self-acceptance. That allows you to "become more of yourself" (more of your real self) as time progresses. Most in my age group say 'I feel like I'm the most ME that I've ever been!'. There is a lot of freedom in that, and it carries over to what activities you enjoy, etc. If that is not the case, then time for some self reflection, therapy, whatever helps that process along." —10MileHike

"Accept your age. It's a number. It represents the number of years you have been on this earth. That's it. Be proud of your age. You've worked hard to get here. If you're lucky, you'll be redefining your age for people who with preconceived notions. I opted to quit dying my hair, because nobody was being fooled by the unnatural reddish brown tone with the gray roots. Now, some people assume I'm old because I'm gray. Whatever. Watch what I do next." —TooOldForACleverName

 gray hair, going gray, aging gracefully, aging with grace, aging well Helen Mirren GIF by SAG Awards  Giphy  

"Stay mobile, stay engaged mentally and socially. The people who really stand out are those who make an effort to LEARN NEW THINGS, not those who set out everyday to “teach those kids a lesson”. Grace means moving, listening, engaging. And the older you get the more intentional you have to be in finding opportunities to do so." —dewayneestes

"Variety in life. Could be new books or films in a genre you like, or trying a new genre... going out to try new cuisine or cooking something totally new to you. Walking different routes for a change of scenery - there are lots of small choices that help keep life interesting." —UpDownCharmed

"Give no f*cks. Take no sh*t. Do what makes you happy. Spend time with those you love, be they blood or friends." —HalimaDances

"Everyone dies. Not everyone lives. That’s why at 71 I still fly, ride my motorcycle, skydive and have a fabulous girlfriend." —Even-Vegetable-1700

 live your life, living well, happy life, live happy, happy aging Happy Live Your Life GIF by CBS  Giphy  

"Stop worrying about it so much, don't listen to society. Take care of your body (eat well, exercise, don't smoke etc), challenge your mind, feed your spirit, everything else will happen as it will. Teach others what you've learned in life. You are a treasure trove of experience. Realize it's all temporary, including ourselves. Lots of other things, but these to me are the most impactful. There is no beating age, so get it out of your mind." —User Unknown

"Just in terms of personal appearance - makeup and hair dye can be incredibly aging. When I look around at women my age or a little older, the ones with perfectly crafted makeup and hair coloring look much older than the ones letting their grey show and wearing little to no makeup. The women around me who aren't fighting the aging process tooth and nail look a lot more fresh and vibrant." —sqplanetarium

"I think you need to be classy and avoid being sucked into gossip or drama, being toxic and sticking your nose in where it doesn’t belong. Be kind, respectful, and be above those that want to pull you down. Limit your time with those people and give your time to those that further your peace." —Wild929

 no drama, no gossip, avoid drama, aging well, aging gracefully lil wayne drama GIF by Oxygen  Giphy  

"Embrace every decade as a gift. I loved my 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, etc for different reasons and refuse to pine for youth as I age." —yay4chardonnay

"I dress like I did in high school, minus the Levi's big bells since they don't make them anymore, lol." —myatoz

"Embrace aging and the concept of moderation. Accepting our flaws, reconciling with our character defects and being mindful also help us with the irritability of physical and mental aging. Living in a senior park has opened my world to senior aging. Everyone of us is different in how we handle life but by far the ones who seem the best adjusted and "aging gracefully" are the ones who are comfortable in their own skin, are self aware and who try to get along accepting the differences in others. Definitely staying physically active and social keeps us from isolating, becoming bitter and self absorbed. The better adjusted we are throughout life helps how we age out." —CroneDaze

Frugal people say these under $50 upgrades saved them more money than expected

These 35 small investments really paid off.

Image via Canva

Frugal people share the best $50 or less investments that have saved them exponentially more.

Sometimes you have to spend money to save money, and people who live a budget-conscious, frugal lifestyle have perfectly mastered how to do it.

In a Reddit post, member jul_on_ice posed the question: "What’s one small upgrade (under $50) that saved you more money than you expected?"

They continued, "Talking about small wins that compounded over time over one thing that made a drastic difference. Frugality is often about not spending but sometimes investments can pay off. Maybe something that made work easier. Made life better. Made you more comfortable. Or something bought once that replaced lots of things you once had to spend on."

Fellow frugal people had lots of money saving hacks to share. These are 35 things that frugal people spent less than $50 on that have saved them lots of money.

"Vacuum sealer. I’m single and most shopping/recipes are four or five meals for me. Often I would have food waste because I no longer wanted the food after the third meal. Now I cook, have the leftovers I want, and vacuum seal the rest in portions. Keeps the food fresh and saves room in my freezer." —mercfan3

"Don’t rent the modem/router combo from Comcast. Just buy your own." —Dove_of_Doves

"A couple of incredibly mundane purchases that I should have made years earlier: having extra sets of measuring spoons (~ $3 per set) makes cooking so much easier; a digital cooking thermometer (~ $15); and a tire inflator that plugs into the car's cigarette lighter ($35) so I can top up the tires at home, rather than trying to find a place with a working air hose. ETA: A french press ($20) and electric kettle ($25). Have used the same french press for more than a decade, and get better tasting coffee without buying filters or K-cups. An electric kettle is surprisingly useful." —Taggart3629

"$9 3-cup rice cooker." —CeleronHubbard

"Popsicle molds. I live in the desert and we eat so many popsicles. Making them myself has saved money and they’re healthier." —Adventurous-Fig-5179

"Dropped cable, kept internet only. Pay for separate Netflix and Disney and all total we save $35 a month over the cable bundle. We did not watch 90% of the channels included. Definite win for us." —GarudaMamie

"Adding an over-the-air antenna. Is a great addition to cutting that “cable tv” cord. It is much easier than you think." —williamtrose367

"We got a renter friendly bidet and it has saved us SO MUCH in toilet paper usage." —Specific_Wait_8006

"We went with cloth diapers when the kids were little it saved us a bunch and kept a bunch of garbage out of the landfill. Once they were potty trained we were able to sell a lot of them." —Responsible-Charge27

"Maybe not a quantifiable dollar amount of a change, but I switched my mindset from “Unitaskers are bad” to “Unitaskers are acceptable if they do the 1 thing better than anything else”. Example: Those plastic pulled pork meat claw things are not better than a fork for the task of shredding meat, but a good mandolin slicer is much faster and probably safer overall than a knife, and rice cookers can cook rice exceptionally well, even if that’s all they do." —Ryutso

"Needles and threads. You can fix anything material with small rips or tears. I’ve extended the life of clothes, bags, and kids stuffed animals by years." —baldbutthairy

"I know this sounds crazy, but realizing I could buy more than one of something (e.g. bath mats, reading glasses, chargers, etc.) I had to really work on changing my thinking around this due to past financial challenges." SomeTangerine1184

"Second hand slow cooker. Money saving meals made from cheap tinned foods: daal, chilli, casserole, soups." —Ambitious_Ad1844

"Anything like this is usually an inexpensive household repair that I waited too long to do. Replacing loose door handles, fixing a leaky faucet, repairing the drip line from my A/C. Little cheap things that just made my life... better." —gogomom

"My aeropress has been a ridiculously good investment. It’s much more portable than a french press. I have it with me now while I’m travelling and I can access a good cup of coffee using the hotel kettle." —mrjasong

"I am a freezie human and nowhere is that more apparent than on airplanes. So I had this 'warm fuzzy' vest for wearing on the plane with a tougher outer fabric and a soft fleecy inner. I paid a seamstress to add an invisible zipper to one of the seams on the inside of the vest and now the gap in between the fleece inner fabric and the tougher outer fabric is what in the 1920s would be called a 'passthrough pocket' or modern hunters might call it a 'game pocket'. But you know what else? It's now my personal item and I wear it on the plane, Scott-e-Vest style, but cheaper. And now because of that, I can fly more budget airlines because I have less luggage-as-in-bags." —heinfamousj

"The jury is still out, but I recently made the switch to rechargeable AA batteries. I'm optimistic this will save me money as I use AAs in my camera flashes and go through a lot of them. It's not a purchase, but rather a process that I think is going to help a lot. I put everything on my 2% cash back credit card and pay it off at the end of the month. Recently, to get a better handle on my daily spending, I decided on what my monthly credit card bill goal should be. Divide that number by 30 and I get my daily spending goal. I then created a spreadsheet and track how much I spend each day and have a column with a running total for over/under. It's motivating to look and see 'Hey, I'm $XXX under budget so far for the month.' The daily goal is high enough to account for things like gas in my truck, haircuts and groceries." —No_Blueberry_8454

"Yearly paper planner. No more missed rendez-vous or deadlines, no more late fees. I tried going digital, but it doesn't work for my ADHD brain. I just snooze the reminders and forget about it. Until it's too late. So I went back to paper, and it's worth the $12-ish per year to me." —Duck__Holliday

"Bought a dead battery Dyson vacuum on Facebook market. Did the Ryobi battery upgrade. Got cheap 8ah Ryobi battery off ebay. Got a cheap Ryobi battery Charger off facebook market. Total all was about $50-60 and it works great." —antsam9

"Dying my hair at my hairdresser rather than at home. No more stains from the home dye. No wrecked towels, clothing or hair." —JoyCrazy

"If you drink a lot of soda or sparkling water, a Soda Stream can help you save. Just the CO2 canisters comes out to about $0.11 for 12 ounces vs paying about $0.50 per can of store bought soda. What gets you are the syrups… that can bring the price up to $0.40 ish per 12 ounces. So to be extra frugal, you could make your own fruit syrups and skip the store-bought stuff. Make a simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water; boil on the stove) and add lemon or lime or orange juice or whatever… I’m sure there are recipes all over the internet. And boom, homemade La Croix. It’s an investment to start, but saves over time." —Drooly_Cat_1103

"Somewhat location dependent but if you are in a dry climate like me and rely on humidifiers running 24/7, buy a cheap water distiller on Amazon (I think mine was like $60 but close enough, you might even find one under 50 if you look/wait for a sale). Distilled water gets pricey, but not using distilled water will junk up your humidifier with minerals which is both a bitch to clean and can eventually cause problems with the function. Save yourself the trouble. Also useful for steam cleaners, mixing your own cleaning sprays from concentrates, misting bottles, etc. At least if you have hard water, anything where you are repeatedly putting a lot through a very small line, distilled is preferred to prevent mineral buildup." —ilanallama85

"I got a Walmart+ membership (got it for $49, it renews at half off the $99 at anniversary). I get free shipping, so when I need something small (like shampoo), I don't need to run to the store. I've used Walmart+ so much more than I ever used Amazon Prime. It costs less, and I find I buy less random crap with Walmart+ than Prime." —sbinjax

"Three inexpensive manual coffee makers: Bialetti Moka Express pot, Bodum French Press, and V60 pour over. Bought all 3, virtually new, at the thrift shop for under 20 total about 5 years ago. The Bialetti makes an espresso-like cup, the Bodum is rich and strong, and the V60 makes a softer, smoother cup of coffee." —zeitness

"Not sure this will ever meaningfully 'pay out' on the investment, but a timer switch for the bathroom fan. I have ADHD and benefit from as many "set it and forget it" items as I can possibly get. Now I can set the fan, have a shower, walk away, and it'll turn itself off after a decent airing-out, and I don't end up walking by the bathroom 4 hours later like 'how long has the fan been on??' Less electricity used, less wear and tear on the fan, less conditioned air lost. Is it more savings than the amount I spent? Probably not for a long time. But it feels better!" —Kitchen-Owl-7323

"A shutoff valve to go above the shower heads in my kids’ bathroom’s so I can limit the flow. We have high water pressure and my kids universally put the faucets at max flow. I used the valves to cut the flow in half. The water pressure is still great but now they use half the water and the hot water now lasts through all six of our showers. I haven’t calculated the savings but I know we are using much less energy in water heating and much less water." —nottherealme1220

"A $30.00 pair of very high quality sharp scissors bought at a sewing machine store 20 years ago freed me forever from paying for haircuts. One YouTube video showed me how to trim & maintain - done. My brother bought a clipper set for $20.00 at the same time and does his own cuts. All that money gets plunked into savings!" —VulcanGreeting

"i switched from some fancy expensive work boots id been wearing to some 18 dollar shoes with 10 dollar insoles i got at walmart. i added the extra insoles on top of the existing ones for extra comfort. this saved me however how much i would have spent for my foot pain that was nearing bad enough to warrant medical attention. these are seriously the most comfortable shoes i have ever owned, i even wear them outside of work, on hikes, just going out on a wet day. over a year in and the extra insoles might need replaced in a few months but the shoes and their original insoles (the ones on bottom) are holding up perfectly. I'm in a better mood at work now too." —cccameronnn

Woman combats fancy travel envy with her 'gas station affogato' and people feel seen

“Not the travel tip I asked for, but it is the travel tip I needed."

Photo credit: Canva

You'll never look at gas station coffee the same way again.

Get ready to feast your eyes on a budget-friendly treat that “blends a high-brow treat with the realities of an American road trip.”

In a now-viral video, Samantha Brown, host of the PBS show Places to Love, recently debuted what she called a “gas station affogato.”

Rather than a scoop of vanilla ice cream drowning in fresh espresso, Brown opens the lid of her gas station coffee, then dips an ice cream sandwich in it.

“Ya make the affogato in your mouth," quips Brown, just before demonstrating. All while using the air pump machine as a table, no less.

 
 @samanthabrowntravels My gift to the world. A dessert that blends a high brown treat with the realities of an American road trip. And yes I did put that lid back on the coffee. Deal with it. #roadtripsurvival #travel #roadsnacks ♬ Bella Italia (Instrumental) - Jack Johns 
 
 

Brown also argues that this is an incredibly easy way to feel “fancy” and maybe even combat a little travel envy if “you’re seeing everyone in Italy, Positano, the Amalfi Coast,” or [insert the exotic locale you’re longing for here].

This folksy, frugal summer snack has quickly gained a lot of love online from viewers who hailed her "the people's princess” for sharing the tip.

“Road trip across Ohio and Pennsylvania coming up,” one person wrote. “I need to try that!! And dream of the Amalfi Coast.”

“Not the travel tip I asked for, but it is the travel tip I needed,” said another.

Still a third joked that Brown “coulda frothed your milk with the air station there.”

Another person shared, “as someone who’s crushed I couldn’t go to Italy this summer, this is priceless.”

Proving necessity really is the mother of invention, Brown shared with Today that the idea came about a decade ago when a coffee ice cream craving hit while she herself was on a road trip. Well, it wasn’t so much a craving as it was needing something to soothe not only being “tired, hot” and in the presence of her 12-year-old twins who weren’t having the best time in that moment.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Brown recalled, and she quickly decided to put the two simple things together to create something that truly satisfied…all for a couple of bucks. She’s been indulging in gas station affogatos ever since.

If you’re looking to enjoy your own gas station affogato, Brown has a few tips. For starts, do black coffee. “Dark roast, if they have it,” says Brown, then there’s the “key” ingredient—the ice cream sandwich. If you’re currently being tempted to swap it out for a “Klondike bar or a Chipwich,” Brown advises against it. Then again, you do you.

We all might be a little more budget conscious these days, meaning that those once-grand summer travel plans have been whittled down to quaint staycations. But having to be frugal often encourages us to be creative in how we explore—or in this case, consume—the world most immediately around us. In the process, we might find life is fun virtually no matter where you are be it the Amalfi coast, or at a gas station.

Find even more fun travel tips on Brown's TikTok.

2-minute video shows how epic Roman aqueduct engineering was, even by modern standards

It's incredible that some of these aqueducts are still in use over 2,000 years later.

Jennikann/Wikimedia Commons (left), ChrisO/Wikimedia Commons (right)

Roman aqueducts are found in what is now Greece (left), France (right) and more.

The Roman Empire was famous for many things—its record-breaking longevity, its size, its emperors, its military prowess (for better and for worse) and its influence on Western civilization. But one of Rome's most impressive claims to fame is even greater than many of us realize—the incredible engineering of its aqueducts. 

At some point in school, we all learned that the Romans built aqueducts to move water from place to place, and most of us probably thought, "Cool," before moving on to our algebra homework. But we may not have fully grasped just how cool the aqueduct system was or how mind-blowing the Romans' abilities were for the time period. Heck, modern water transport systems still use the same principles the Romans did, and the fact that some of the Roman aqueducts are still in use over 2,000 years later is a testament to their advanced understanding of materials and craftsmanship on top of their grasp of civil engineering.

 roman aqueducts, roman empire, engineering, technology, innovation Nicopolis Roman Aqueduct in GreeceJennikann/Wikimedia Commons 

A two-minute video from Learning History Simply highlights what made the Roman aqueducts such an engineering masterpiece. It started with finding a water source with a higher elevation than the destination. The Roman army helped plot out routes as engineers determined the slopes necessary for gravity to do the work of moving the water.

While we often think of the aqueducts built above ground, most of them—approximately 80%—actually ran underground through channels lined with hydraulic mortar with occasional vertical drops to relieve pressure.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

 

Settling tanks were used to remove impurities, basically slowing the water down to a speed at which sediment was able to fall to the bottom of the basin. Aeration—allowing the water to flow through open air and fountains—also served to purify the water flowing to Rome by precipitating minerals, helping it taste better and remove odors. (However, according to Engineering Rome, it's unlikely that they knew of those benefits and just unintentionally reaped them through the open air sections of the aqueducts.)

To build the underground aqueducts, the Romans used a mining technique that involved digging a vertical shaft every 30 meters, which enabled them to work faster and check alignment as they went. When they hit valleys, they would build bridges with the aqueducts on top of it, like the famous Pont du Gard. Arches higher than 20 meters became unstable, so they created tiers stacked on top of one another to gain elevation. Deeper valleys were traversed with an inverted siphon system that involved a sealed pipe flowing down and then back up again using only gravity and pressure.

 roman aqueducts, pont du gard, roman empire engineering The Pont du Gard is a portion of a Roman aqueduct that supplied water to to cross the Gard river in what is now France.ChrisO/Wikimedia Commons

 

Another feature of Roman aqueduct engineering was sluice gates, which allowed them to stop or divert the flow of water. That came in handy for isolating sections to repair as well as for regulating pressure.

Finally, once the water arrived in the city, it was collected in a large distribution basin called the Castellum Divisorium. It was then split into different tanks at different heights—the lowest fed the public fountains, the second lowest for the thermal baths, and the top tier went to private homes. Then it was distributed throughout the city via a network of lead, wood, and terracotta pipes.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

 

How have the aqueducts lasted as long as they have? Scientists have long wondered what made Roman concrete so durable, and in 2023 some light was shed on the mystery. Essentially, they created self-healing concrete. Ancient Roman concrete contains white chunks, or "lime clasts," which had always been assumed to be simply sloppy mixing practices. Turns out, it may have been genius instead. The chemistry is a bit complicated, but essentially it appears that the Romans used a method of mixing their concrete with quicklime—lime in its more reactive form—at high temperatures. When cracks begin to form in the concrete, they do so in the lime casts first simply because they're brittle. But MIT News explains how those brittle casts actually self-heal:

"This material can then react with water, creating a calcium-saturated solution, which can recrystallize as calcium carbonate and quickly fill the crack, or react with pozzolanic materials to further strengthen the composite material. These reactions take place spontaneously and therefore automatically heal the cracks before they spread."

 emperor augustus caesar, roman emperor, ancient rome, roman empire Augustus Caesar commissioned the first Roman aqueduct.Stephencdickson/Wikimedia Commons 

And whom do we have to thank for the aqueduct system? Emperor Augustus (27 BC - 14 AD) commissioned the first aqueduct, but it was completed during the reign of Emperor Claudius (14—37 AD). The gentleman to whom its completion was entrusted was the Curator aquarum, or "water magistrate" of Rome, architect Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa. Rome would ultimately have 11 aqueducts bringing water into the city from as far as 92 km (57 miles) away, but there were hundreds of kilometers of aqueducts throughout the full empire.

Understandably, people are still impressed by the engineering of Roman aqueducts:

"I mean, having an aqueduct so good it lasts 2000+ years and it's still in use has to be in the top 10 flexes of all time."

"Unimaginable how much work must have gone into a project like this. Breathtaking display of human ingenuity. Respect to our ancestors."

"The Romans were incredible engineers. Not only did they come up with the ideas but had the ability to carry them out."

"I’ve spent all my life in construction sites and I could not imagine the effort and man power a project like this could take. Simply impressive work."

"As someone who works in the water industry… it’s absolutely crazy to me how many of these techniques and processes we use even today on modern site, almost the exact same as they did all those centuries ago, ingenuity at its finest from the Romans."

From Your Site Articles
