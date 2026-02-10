Young woman who 'doesn't want kids' holds a baby for the first time and was so not prepared
Baby fever hits some harder than others.
Choosing to have a child is one of the biggest life decisions a person can make and a highly individual choice. Some people know they want to be parents from a young age, some people decide to never have kids, and a whole lot of people fall somewhere in between. Some plan to have kids and it doesn’t work out. Others have no desire to have kids until something happens and suddenly they do.
A perfect example of such a change of heart can be seen in a video from Daniela Brkic, who captured the moment her friend, who didn’t want kids, held a baby for the first time. She clearly wasn’t prepared for how she would feel, as we see the young woman holding the baby with tears streaming down her cheeks and a look of utter joy and bewilderment on her face.
@daniela.brkic
First time holding a baby and now she wants 8, probably my favourite video ever 😭😂 #fyp @brkicbaby
She's so taken with the wee one that she can barely look at her. As her friends wipe her tears (at her request, so she doesn't get them on the baby), she says, "I need to have a kid," and "I want to take my top off and have skin-to-skin contact."
Brkic wrote that it was the friend's "first time holding a baby," adding, "and now she wants 8." So many people recognized the overwhelming urge to have a baby coming out of nowhere and commiserated in the comments.
"If that’s not baby FEVER then idk what is."
"Omg don't let her smell the baby's head. 😭😂"
"Just another example of our bodies betraying our good common sense. 😂"
"Her-i dont want kids. her uterus-WE ARE SOOOOO GETTING ONE OF THESE!!!! 🥰🥰🥰"
"Her ovaries activated 😂❤️❤️❤️"
Tiny baby toes are too cute. Photo credit: Canva
"Those maternal instincts booted down the door and arrived with a BANG with the skin to skin comment 🤣🤣🤣"
"She’s not ready for skin to skin, her heart will literally explode."
"What a wholesome crash out 😂🥰❤️"
"She’s going to be the greatest mom!"
"THIS HAPPENED TO ME. I NEVER WANTED KIDS. Then I held a baby and it drooled on me and laughed. We now have 2 and they're my favorite people in THE WHOLE WORLD AND THEY'RE SO FUN."
"I NEVER wanted kids!!! I held my cousin's baby and fell in love. That was July of 2014. My son was born July of 2015!!!!"
Beware the sleepy baby as a baby fever trigger.Photo credit: Canva
Other commenters warned her that the baby fever is a temporary feeling, with some going so far as to call it a "trick" or a "trap." After all, they don't stay sweet, adorable babies forever.
"They DONT ALWAYS SLEEP. They're much harder awake. Do not fall for sleeping babies."
"Give her a toddler, she will get over it really quick 😵💫😂"
"now give her a 3 year old that has missed their nap, got the blue cup instead of the green and their biscuits broke 👹👹👹"
"Girl it’s a trick 😩 they start that cute for a reason."
"It’s a trap. They need cars and insurance 😭"
Is 'baby fever' a real phenomenon?
Yep. It is. That doesn't mean everyone experiences it, of course. But according to Gary Brase, an associate professor of psychology at Kansas State University who spent nearly 10 years studying the “baby fever” phenomenon, not only is it real, but it’s not limited to women. Though it shows up more frequently and to a stronger degree in females, it happens across the gender spectrum,. Brase and his wife Sandra went into their research looking at three theories about what contributes to a sudden, strong urge to have a baby:
1. The sociocultural view: "People want to have a baby because they are taught gender roles. Women think they should have children because society says that is what they are supposed to do."
2. The byproduct view: "Humans experience nurturance. When they see a cute baby they want to take care of it, and that makes them want to have a baby of their own. Baby fever is a by-product -- it is nurturance misplaced."
3. The adaptationist view: "Baby fever is an emotional signal -- like a suggestion sent from one part of the mind to the other parts -- that this could be a good time to have a child."
Is "baby fever" a natural phenomenon? Photo credit: Canva
But the results of their research found three different factors that contribute to wanting to have a child.
"The first two had to do with the visual sensory things," Brase told NBC News. "Seeing a baby, hearing a baby, smelling a baby led some people to want to have a baby." Conversely, seeing the more “disgusting” parts of having a baby, such as dirty diapers and spit-up, had an anti-baby-fever effect. The third factor was about life circumstances and trade-offs that made it seem feasible or not feasible to have a baby.
"People would say, 'I don't want to have a baby because I don't have money or I don't have time or I don't have a partner," Brase said. "All of the rational thoughts. That showed up as a third factor."
The mix of biological urge and societal conditioning can be a potent combo, which is why older adults will often tell young people that they might change their mind. Then again, they might not. Plenty of people live happy, fulfilling lives without having children, and plenty of people who never saw themselves becoming a parent find it to be the highlight of their life.
Time will tell whether this woman's baby fever is temporary or permanent, but how lucky is that baby to be surrounded by so much love?