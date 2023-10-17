+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

Wait, what are they saying? People name song lyrics they sang wrong for years

It's pour some sugar on me, not pour some shook-up ramen.

wrong lyrics; music; humor
Canva

People name song lyrics they sang wrong.

We've all done it. If there is one common human experience, it's getting the lyrics wrong in a song. I refuse to believe that this isn't a universal thing that transpires in all countries, cultures and languages, and if you tell me otherwise I'll have no other choice than to believe you're lying. But there's something innocently hilarious about people learning that they've been singing the wrong words to popular songs. Someone in a Reddit community decided to ask the question that clearly a lot of people have been waiting to be asked: "What's a song lyric that you completely misheard for a while?"


The results were gold, obviously, because lots of lyrics are misheard and sung incorrectly until it's emblazoned into the part of your brain that's responsible for holding song lyrics. I remember hanging out with a friend and we were blasting "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis but when the part came when they sing "so we put our hands up like the ceiling can't hold us," my friend belted "so we put our hands up like the silly can holders." When I told her those weren't the words she insisted I was mishearing them, so I asked, "what the heck is a silly can holder?!"

misheard lyrics

Canva

Turns out my friend had no idea what a silly can holder was and we had a good laugh. The person on Reddit that asked people to share their misheard lyrics was likely just as entertained. Like when one user's misheard lyrics gave Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" a very dark turn, because they heard and sang "ask her if she wants to stay alive" instead of "ask her if she wants to stay a while." Ma'am-sir, we're going to need to see what's in your trunk.

One person thought Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" said "Starbucks lovers" instead of "long list of ex-lovers" and honestly, it's pumpkin spice season, so Starbucks lovers kind of works. A couple of cozy sweaters, laptops and white cups with a weird mermaid that seems to be holding two tails in her hands could make a great rom-com opening.

Some unfortunate person thought Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" lyrics were "I can't believe you kiss your cock goodnight." Now that's either NSFW or someone has a really close relationship with their rooster. Either way, those lyrics are unequivocally wrong because the actual words are, "I can't believe you kiss your car goodnight." Car! Sweet mother of pearl, I hope they weren't singing that in public.

Misheard lyrics.

Canva

Who remembers Dido? "White Flag" was definitely a bop in the early 2000s but this person thought the singer said "I will poke my eyes out and surrender." Let's hope they do in fact still have their eyes because the actual lyrics are, "And I won't put my hands up and surrender," which obviously makes much sense—bonus points for getting to keep your eyeballs.

Some of these misheard lyrics are just hilarious and also confusing because I can't quite figure out how this person heard "I got shoes, they're made of plywood." The words are, and as far as I know have always been "I've got chills, they're multiplying" in the Grease song "You're the One That I Want."

But this last one has me wondering who is Jason and why does he get his own waterfall? This user thought TLC sang "don't go Jason waterfalls" in their hit song "Waterfalls." I mean, we probably shouldn't be chasing waterfalls like the lyrics actually say, but Jason waterfalls might be a pretty cool dude. We'll never know though.

If you've never known the hilarity and embarrassment of mishearing lyrics, consider yourself lucky. But I'm highly suspicious that you're making that up. No one's that perfect, people aren't tacos. Now go forth and belt out "pour some shook-up ramen" while the rest of the crowd demands they be doused with sugar.


This article originally appeared on 09.24.22

From Your Site Articles
song lyrics
Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

Keep ReadingShow less
travel
Pop Culture

Here’s a paycheck for a McDonald’s worker. And here's my jaw dropping to the floor.

So we've all heard the numbers, but what does that mean in reality? Here's one year's wages — yes, *full-time* wages. Woo.

Making a little over 10,000 for a yearly salary.

I've written tons of things about minimum wage, backed up by fact-checkers and economists and scholarly studies. All of them point to raising the minimum wage as a solution to lifting people out of poverty and getting folks off of public assistance. It's slowly happening, and there's much more to be done.

But when it comes right down to it, where the rubber meets the road is what it means for everyday workers who have to live with those wages. I honestly don't know how they do it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Internet

Young man goes viral for unwittingly demonstrating the perfect drunk girl drop-off

Ronny says it's just the way he was raised, and parents are taking notes.

@achi.1122/TikTok

Ronny did all the right things.

Sometimes it feels like there's an ocean's distance between the way humans should act toward one another and the way we do. So when we see a good example of good behavior—especially in a situation where things so often go the wrong way—it's notable.

Such is the case with Ronny, a young man caught on a doorbell security camera dropping off a young woman who had been drinking. The footage is only 20 seconds long, but people are holding it up as a perfect example of how a guy dropping off a drunk girl should go. The TikTok video has nearly 30 million views, and the comments are filled with people praising Ronny for how he handled the situation.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Family

Texas UPS driver proudly explains why he never helps his wife do any chores

“I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids — none of that.”

via minton__jr/TikTok and Alex Green/Pexels

J.R. Minton's video has over 6 million views.

Even though America has come a long way in gender relations over the past few decades men are still far behind women when accepting domestic responsibilities.

A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use Survey found that women aged 15 and over spend 5.7 hours daily on domestic tasks, whereas men spend 3.6 hours, a 37 percent difference. Women with a 35-hour week devote 4.9 hours daily to home chores and child care, compared to men's 3.8 hours.

In a world where men still trail behind women when it comes to work on the homefront, a Texas UPS driver is going viral for a TikTok video where he urges men to reconsider how they think about domestic responsibilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Pop Culture

16-year-old wows 'The Voice' judges with her piercing voice. Then she began yodeling.

She just proved how cool yodeling can be.

TheVoice/Youtube

Ruby Leigh on "The Voice"

Few music genres are as polarizing as country music. For the most part, you either love the twangy sounds of honky tonk, or it makes your ears bleed.

And perhaps nothing epitomizes this quite like yodeling (yes, yes, yodeling might have originations beyond country music, but nowadays it is very closely linked with country music).

Generally speaking, yodeling is often seen as something old-fashioned, annoying, even cartoony. More likely to be used as the butt of a joke—similar to bagpipes—rather than seen as the very difficult and otherworldly art form that it actually is.

But every so often, someone comes around to remind us that when done well, yodeling can feel just as dazzling as a Mariah Carey whistle tone.
Keep ReadingShow less
music
Pop Culture

Barbershop quartet nails Britney Spears, NSYNC and more in modern ‘oldies’ medley

Both impressive and delightful.

Barbershop Harmony Society

Main Street brought the house down with their medley of modern-ish pop tunes

Few things send us reeling through a time warp like the musical stylings of a barbershop quartet. The perfect 4-part harmonies, the old-fashioned vests and straw hats and the turn-of-the-20th-century vibe evoke the sweet simplicity of a bygone era.

Barbershop groups often perform old standards, which is why one quartet's song about "the good old days" combined with a medley of late 90s' and early 00's pop songs hit a nerve. A group called Main Street performed "Today Will Be The Good Old Days Twenty Years from Now" at a barbershop quartet competition in 2015, and their renditions of Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, NSYNC, No Doubt and others' songs are as delightful as they are impressive.

Keep ReadingShow less
music
Pets

Demanding crane adopted humans as best friends and now he brings his children to visit

The crane taught his kids to knock on the door to get the humans to come outside.

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

Crane demands to be friends with humans by knocking on door

So...there's this giant bird that aggressively and incessantly knocks at your door, what's the logical thing to do? Obviously, the only right answer is to open the door and see what he wants and become besties. There really is no other answer. Your best friend is now a feather covered pterodactyl, well...crane.

That very thing happened to an unsuspecting family one day. Autumn Cochella's bestie is a crane named Carl that kept knocking on her door. Eventually the bird's persistence paid off because Cochella answered the door to see what all the urgent knocking was about. His reasoning is solid - Carl wanted to hang out.

Makes you wonder what was going through his tiny bird brain when he first decided to knock. Did he think Cochella and her husband looked like the kind of people that would enjoy the company of a crane? Is he playing the long game to get them to join his multilevel marketing team? He could be waiting for the perfect opportunity to break out the, "hey, boss babe."

Keep ReadingShow less
carl the crane
Trending Stories