Nurse uses kitchen utensils to show what a Pap smear feels like and it's so spot on
There's only one detail missing.
Ah, the Pap smear. Most women's least favorite routine medical procedure, when your doctor uses tools that look like torture devices to take a sample from your cervix to screen for cervical cancer. While the procedure is important (we'll get into why in a moment), it's also a less-than-pleasant experience for reasons that are difficult to explain to someone who's never had one. It's not like you can just show someone a video of the procedure, considering the sensitive nature of it. And the basic description of "Imagine someone prying open one of your private orifices with a cold, pinchy tool and then scraping around in there for a bit," doesn't quite cover it.
A nurse has done the impossible, however, with a video that hilariously depicts what a Pap smear and pelvic exam feel like. Using a padded envelope, a pair of tongs, a whisk, and a pepper grinder, she shows the steps of a Pap smear in a way that everyone who has ever had one can feel while they watch. It's disturbingly accurate, with only one small detail missing.
Watch:
A repost of the video has been shared over 1 million times, with women everywhere howling about the accuracy. The only thing missing? The lubricating jelly. If you know, you know.
"And they basically want you hanging halfway off the table… “scoot down some more?” Ma’am. I’m already in hip thrust position, how much further down can I go?😩😂"
"'Just relax and let your legs fall open.' *as you are clenching and shaking*🥴"
"My body was tense the whole time watching this. I just don’t believe they’ve made any advancements on Pap smears and I don’t understand why!!!! there HAS to be other ways. Somebody lyin!!!"
"💀You forgot the super cold lube. 🥶"
"It was the turn of the tongs that got me. 😂🤣 I felt that."
Commenters also commiserated over the ironic reality of having a doctor be all up close and personal in your business, yet feeling compelled to hide your underwear from them.
"Did we all fold our undies and then IMMEDIATELY hide them because GAWD FORBID they see that whilst canoeing through our lady bits!?"
"All this while your clothes are folded neatly on the chair in the corner of the room with your underwear hidden in your pants."
"You can explore my birth canal but I won’t dare let u catch a glimpse of my panties… girl math. 🤣"
"Then they step out so you can dress … like umm 🙄 you just seen all I had to offer lol."
But the video also prompted some awareness over the importance of cervical cancer screenings. After all, they're not spelunking into your birth canal for nothing.
"Please go for them ladies, my wife has just finished extensive chemo and radiotherapy," shared one commenter. "A smear was the first step in finding the disease. PLEASE, go! So many women put off this vital appointment. 😪"
What happens during a Pap smear? Why is it important?
According to the National Cancer Institute, a Pap smear is "a procedure in which a small brush is used to gently remove cells from the surface of the cervix and the area around it so they can be checked under a microscope for cervical cancer or cell changes that may lead to cervical cancer. A Pap smear may also help find other conditions, such as infections or inflammation."
A speculum allows doctors to access the cervix.Photo credit: Canva
However, this description doesn't mention the speculum, which is what's used to hold open the vagina so the doctor can access the cervix. Sometimes metal, sometimes plastic, the speculum is about as comfortable as it looks and the reason many women choose to put off their Pap smear appointments. The procedure only takes a few minutes, though, and it's more uncomfortable than it is painful—definitely worth some temporary discomfort to screen for cancers and other pelvic health problems.
Pap smears are able to detect cervical changes before they become cancerous, which is why they've been the gold standard for cancer screenings. The current recommendation is that anyone with a cervix who's between 21 and 30 years old should get a Pap smear at least once every three years, and 30 to 65-year-olds should get one every five years.
We may not love them, but Pap smears are a part of good health maintenance. Let's just hope that they find screening method that's not quite as uncomfortably invasive in the future.