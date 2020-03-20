An Israeli mom's rant about her kids' distance learning rings true for parents worldwide
If you're feeling frustrated with your kids' sudden plunge into e-learning during widespread school closures, you're not alone. In fact, parents on the other side of the world are experience the exact same frustrations, as evidenced by this distance learning rant from an Israeli mom of four.
Shiri Keningsberg Levi is a special education teacher, so she's undoubtedly sympathetic to what teachers are going through trying to help kids learn from home during a global pandemic. But that hasn't stopped her from cracking under the weight of her own four kids' schoolwork two days into quarantine.
"Listen, it's not working, this distance learning thing," Levi starts. "Straight off in the morning—it's only the second day—millions of WhatsApp messages."
After pointing out how much schoolwork four kids times goodness-knows-how-many subjects is, she says her son's music teacher sent home a musical score. "What am I going to do with that information?" she asks. "What, have I got some band in the house? I can't read music!"
"Enough guys. Teachers, dial it down. Lower expectations," she continued.
The video is subtitled in English, but you don't even have to understand her words to feel Levi's sentiment. If you're feeling the pain of trying to play the role of several teachers at once for your kids, I'm sure you'll find her rant gloriously cathartic.
If Corona doesn't kill us, Distance Learning will www.youtube.com
