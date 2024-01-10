+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Humor

Man surprises his wife with homemade Japanese hibachi complete with flying utensils

That's one way to satisfy a craving.

husband makes hibachi; homemade hibachi; funny tiktok videos; viral tiktok videos; healthy relationships
Dan and Sam|TikTok

Husband surprises pregnant wife with hibachi reenactment

Eating hibachi at a Japanese restaurant is an experience. The hibachi chef wheels out his cart, cleans off the cooking space and the next thing you know there are flames shooting two feet in the air from an onion volcano. Spatulas go flying, eggs spin on end and with each squirt of oil the flame dances wildly while the heat warms your face.

It's truly a show of skill and entertainment that you simply don't get with other dinning experiences, so it's no wonder people enjoy it. But when you add in pregnancy cravings, it takes that enjoyment to a whole new level and this woman's husband got the memo. The couple, Dan and Sam uploaded a video to their TIkTok channel where it has gone viral with over 1.5 million likes.

In the video, Sam, who is pregnant is laying in the bed craving hibachi when her husband comes to beckon her into the kitchen.

Dan then wheels in a little black cart full of seasonings while wearing a black robe and tall white chef's hat with cooking utensils holstered on his waist. When your pregnant wife is craving hibachi, you become a hibachi chef complete with a griddle and your best flying spatula tricks.

At one point his reenactment was so accurate that he flipped a hot carrot off the griddle and into his paper hat before being quickly reminded that the carrot was scalding. People in the comments couldn't get enough of how sweet his accurate performance was.

"That's so sweet of him. I love how he got all the hibachi restaurant staples down pat," one person writes.

"This is my favorite video I've seen in a long time, give that man some love bc 10/10 for talent, humor, and it looks delicious hello," another says.

"He's a keeper. Cooks, cleans and can flip food into his hat!! Yep, a keeper," a commenter gushes.

@wearedanandsam

But why is all of this so accurate 🤣🤣 #couplehumor #couplecontent #couplecomedy

That performance does take talent and the fact that he even made a heart out of the rice just makes it that much more special. Hopefully homemade hibachi will become a family staple after baby comes.

From Your Site Articles
husband makes hibachi
Community

Decluttering top of mind for 2024? This Facebook group can help

With the new year comes plenty of resolutions we all vow to keep up with the best of intentions. But by February 1, our resolve has often waned as life gets in the way and things go back to how they were. What we all need a little more of is motivation.

When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.

This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.

In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.

For anyone hoping to declutter their lives in the new year, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Optical illusion that looks like a person with two dogs has people totally tripping

It takes a while to see it, but there are not two dogs in the photo.

@Rainmaker1973/X, @farhadge/X

Where is the third dog in this photo?

Optical illusions are wild. The way our brains perceive what our eyes see can be way off base, even when we're sure about what we're seeing.

Plenty of famous optical illusions have been created purposefully, from the Ames window that appears to be moving back and forth when it's actually rotating 360 degrees to the spiral image that makes Van Gogh's "Starry Night" look like it's moving.

But sometimes optical illusions happen by accident. Those ones are even more fun because we know they aren't a result of someone trying to trick our brains. Our brains do the tricking all by themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
optical illusions
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel masterfully responds to Aaron Rodgers' tasteless, false allegations about him

He’s “too arrogant to know he’s ignorant.”

via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel has some harsh words for Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have thought twice about making false allegations about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. It’s probably not a great idea for an NFL quarterback to pick a public fight against a man who spent decades taking shots at people in the news.

It all began when Rodgers speculated that Kimmel would be on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, basically insinuating that he’s a pedophile, on the January 2 episode of ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show." It was a tasteless, baseless accusation that Kimmel denies and he hasn’t appeared in any of the unsealed court documents.

Keep ReadingShow less
jimmy kimmel
Pop Culture

People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

"They effortlessly communicate complex concepts in a simple way."

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

Keep ReadingShow less
intelligence
Democracy

American abroad tells family why he can't imagine moving back to Texas

Who needs the "turmoil"?

via Jeronimooo0000/TikTok and Flo Dahm/Pexels

Jeronimo Noriega loves Spain.

The rising cost of living in the United States, combined with new technologies that make it easier to work wherever you like, has made it much more attractive for some to live and work in another country. Over 50 countries have made it easier by easing visa restrictions to encourage digital nomads to work within their borders.

Further, many people simply don’t like the rise-and-grind corporate mentality pervasive in the U.S. and prefer places that offer shorter workweeks, more vacation time and robust support systems.

They're tired of the hustle and bustle of the American work culture and are looking for a life that values personal happiness, family and relaxation.

Jeronimo Noriega is an American expat showing zero interest in returning to his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. The 27-year-old student has been living in Oviedo, Asturias, in Northwest Spain for the past 14 months after his family decided to pack up its bags and explore a new lifestyle.

Keep ReadingShow less
americans
Joy

London street artist has a hilarious year-long battle with a graffiti-removal crew

It was a true chess match.

via YouTube

History is full of great stories about bitter battles between loyal opposition. In basketball, there was Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. In the '80s, harsh political battles were fought between Ronald Reagan and Tip O'Neill. But all of these rivals respected their opposition as competitors in their respective fields. Now, a year-long battle between a cleaning crew and a street artist can be added to history's legendary battles between loyal opposition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

A struggling cook asked Gordon Ramsay a personal question, and he responded in an unexpected way.

This was totally surprising.

Image (Cropped) from Dave Pullig/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution 2.0 Generic.

Gordon Ramsay at play... work.


Gordon Ramsay is not exactly known for being nice.

Or patient.

Or nurturing.

On his competition show "Hell's Kitchen," he belittles cooks who can't keep up. If people come to him with their problems, he berates them. If someone is struggling to get something right in the kitchen, he curses them out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories