Harvard linguistics 'nerd' shoots down the biggest misconception about the gay 'accent'
He also shares the reason why man gay men have a unique speech pattern.
The gay community isn’t monolithic, so it’s incorrect to say there is a gay “accent” as if they were from another country or region. However, linguistics can point to specific speech patterns that are more common among gay men. This style of speech is used to solidify the community but is also used by homophobic people to stereotype them.
According to Joseph Radice, a linguistics professor at the University of Florida, gay men often "uptalk" and use "vocal fry" when speaking. Susan Sankin, a speech pathologist, adds that gay men also often use nasality, a sing-song pattern, and hold on to words longer in their speech.
Adam Aleksic, a self-described “etymology nerd” and Harvard graduate with a popular YouTube Channel, went viral recently for a video that explains the origins of the unique speech patterns often used by gay men and for dispelling a common misconception about how the “gay accent” developed.
Is there a gay accent?
“First of all, there is no one gay accent because the queer community is not a monolith. Second, the gay male lisp is not actually a lisp, which would involve misarticulating their s’s. They actually overpronounce their s’s along with many other consonants. Third, it’s not just an imitation of women’s speech, which I’ve heard many people say,” Aleksic says in the video. “Gay men also tend to speak in a breathier voice and have a wider pitch range.”
People often misattribute the speaking style many gay men use as a way of impersonating women. However, Aleksic says that it comes from a style of speech that gay men used to identify one another in the past when it was much more dangerous to be out of the closet. By slipping into the speech pattern, a man could identify himself as homosexual to other men that he believed to be the same.
“But what’s really interesting to me is why they speak this way because it comes out of their history as a marginalized community,” Aleksic continues. “The gay accent fundamentally functions as metalinguistic signaling as a way for queer people to find each other when it might not be socially acceptable to be open about it.”
What is the Polari language?
Aleksic adds that in the UK, gay male circus performers developed their language, Polari, to communicate with one another and identify those who are part of the community. The secret language allowed them to talk about their experiences as a gay man without being recognized by outsiders. Homosexuality was illegal in England until 1967.
“In 19th century England, gay circus performers needed a way to hide from undercover policemen, so they developed an entire slang system called Polari to secretly signal to each other. The same thing happened in the Philippines, where gay men developed a slang dialect called Swardspeak, which involves a special kind of code-switching between English and Tagalog,” Aleksic said.
Even though the speech patterns associated with gay males may not be as necessary now as they were when people could get into serious trouble for outing themselves, it’s interesting to see that it’s much more than an “accent” but a part of a unique co-culture that allowed people to find safety and community at a time when it was dangerous to express themselves.
The speech pattern not only helps create community but connects gay men to a larger cultural pattern that stretches across humanity. “And if you really look, some kind of gay accent has emerged in every country in every culture, which is linguistically very cool but socially kind of sad that it’s always necessary,” Aleksic finishes his video.