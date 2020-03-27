An American on lockdown in China shares some tips for staying sane while social distancing
The COVID-19 virus is a serious threat to the world's health. But there are also many issues facing those that remain healthy during the crisis, mainly the psychological effects of social distancing.
Humans are social beings. That's why we punish people through imprisonment and the reason that socially-isolated people have a higher mortality rate.
So if you're feeling depressed or distressed during lockdown it's important to know that it's normal and there are ways to improve your sense of well-being.
"Isolation, physical distancing, the closure of schools and workplaces are challenges that affect us, and it is natural to feel stress, anxiety, fear and loneliness at this time," Hans Kulge, the director of the European branch of the World Health Organization said.
"It is essential to address the public mental health of people during the following weeks," Kluge added.
The stress of isolation can be so debilitating it can be difficult to cope.
Bloomberg journalist Peter Martin has been socially isolated in China without a housemate for two months and his family is overseas. So, as someone who has more than a few weeks of experience being on lockdown, he took to Twitter to share some helpful tips to stay sane.
So you're going crazy under lockdown?
I know the feeling. I've been in Beijing for the last two months. My housemate is away and I'm thousands of miles from my family.
I have some thoughts on how to make lockdown better. These won't apply to everyone, but they ring true for me:
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
1) Know things will get better.
The first few weeks felt pretty oppressive, but now I'm kind of used to it.
Even if the lockdown goes on longer than expected, you'll get used to your new environment and likely grow more comfortable with your own company.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
2) Have a routine. Fill it with stuff that makes you feel good.
It might be home workouts, cooking, or learning something new. It might be a TV show that calms you (I've rewatched The Office and Parks and Rec). You'll get your work done, but don't let that become your only focus
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
3) Be careful with technology.
Seeing pictures of and doing video calls with loved ones has made this whole experience much easier to deal with. Don't underestimate the difference between hearing someone say they're doing ok and seeing it with your own eyes. On the other hand…
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
… my social media feeds are full of anxiety-inducing outrage and doom-mongering.
I need social media for my work, but I've started logging out of Twitter when I'm done with my workday and I'm limiting my time on Facebook. It helps.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
4) Appreciate little changes that improve your life.
In my part of Beijing, so few people have been on the streets that strangers now nod as they pass each other. It's a small thing, but it's kind of beautiful and it reminds me of the small town in England where I grew up.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
5) Don't hate yourself for not being constantly productive
We trick ourselves into thinking all time at the office is well-spent. It's not. Your day at home will include idle moments and that's ok. Even if it takes you to parts of YouTube that make you question your self-respect
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
6) Accept that you're stressed.
You're worried about yourself. Your family. Your friends. The world. And there's a sense of fear in the air. Don't try to talk yourself out of it.
Tell your friends. Write it down. Meditate. Exercise. Do whatever you need to do to deal with it.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
7) Talking of stress, don't feel guilty that you're consumed with your own feelings when others (doctors, the elderly, the socially isolated) have it harder.
Your stress is real too. And unless you deal with it properly, you won't be able to support others.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
8) You're going to have off-days when you just feel really crappy and sorry for yourself.
That's ok. It would be kind of strange if you didn't. Take some time off. Do nothing. Relax.
Write a line under the bad day when you're done and start a new one tomorrow.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
9) Write to people you don't contact often enough and ask how they're doing.
I was really touched when people did this for me. Others will appreciate it when you reach out. The social contact and sense of solidarity will probably make you feel good too.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
10) Above all, be forgiving.
We're all stressed. We all have different ways of coping. And we all experience moments when it's too much.
If you or others don't live up to your usual standards, try to move on and get back to binge-watching your favorite crappy show. ENDS.
— Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) March 26, 2020
Rebecca Dolgin of Psycom says there are a few groups that are more likely to have a hard time social distancing, young adults (16 to 24), women, people with a history of psychological illness, healthcare workers, and those who have one child.
Dolgin also says that fear, anxiety, depression, boredom, anger, frustration, and irritability are all common reactions to social isolation. "The further you are from engaging with others and feeling a connection, the more of an impact it will have," Dr. Adam Kaplin, a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, writes.
Dolgin says that we can maintain our psychological well-being by acknowledging what's happening and that it is stressful. She also says it's important to stay in contact with loved ones, even if it's just through social media and real-time video chat programs such as Facetime.
Like Martin, Dolgin also agrees that we should all manage our news consumption.
"Being informed doesn't require you to act like you're a newsroom producer," Dolgin writes. "It's okay to set a few times a day where you'll check in for updates."
