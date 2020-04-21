94-yr-old widower's reaction to being given a pillow with his wife's face on it is priceless
Everyone loves a good love story. And when we witness an example of love that endures through everything—even death—it hits us right in our deepest human feely spots.
Ken is a 94-year-old resident of Thistleton Lodge, a retirement and assisted-living facility in Lancashire, England. When a caregiver noticed that he slept with a photograph of Kia, his late wife of 75 years who had also lived in the facility, she decided to surprise him with a gift—a pillow with Kia's face on it.
Having something soft to embrace with his wife's image on it brought Ken to tears—along with everyone else.
The video has gone viral, being shared across multiple media outlets. And when you watch, it's not hard to see why. This is sheer humanity right here. True love that lasts a lifetime is a beautiful thing, and to see it in its purest form is truly a sight to behold. Pass the tissues, please.
- Listen to this widower's amazing and heartbreaking wedding dance ... ›
- Here's to Mr. Dan, the widower whose sweet friendship with a 4-year ... ›
- A Brazilian widower gets adopted by a penguin. It's freaking adorable. ›