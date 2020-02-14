Here's to Mr. Dan, the widower whose sweet friendship with a 4-year-old won all of our hearts

"I like old peoples the best," 4-year-old Norah told her mother one day, "'cos they walk slow like I walk slow and they has soft skin like I has soft skin. They all gonna die soon so I'm gonna love 'em all up before they is died."



If only Norah knew how much her soft heart for elderly folks would change one man's life—and hers—forever.

Norah's mother, Tara Wood, shared the heartwarming story of how Norah met her best friend, 82-year-old Mr. Dan, in a grocery store in 2016. The widower had recently lost his wife, and Norah reaching out her hand in friendship led to one of the most wholesome and beautiful BFF stories ever.

In a Facebook video, Upworthy shared how Norah and Mr. Dan met and how their friendship blossomed:

Wood set up a Facebook page after the story went viral for people to follow the unexpected friendship, which has been going strong for the past three years. Here's one video that exemplifies the sweet bond these two shared.



"I'm not sure what she was thinking about," wrote Wood, "but while we were sitting on Dan's back porch, Norah started crying. Mr. Dan asked her what was the matter. 'Nothing. I just love you a lots' she said."

Sadly, this week Wood shared the news that Mr. Dan passed away on February 10.



"Unsurprisingly, the timing was just as extraordinary and remarkable as Norah and Mr. Dan's initial meeting..." Wood wrote. "We'd spent the morning with him just the day before. He was in good spirits, joyful, and happy. He had a belly full of pancakes and a heart full of love."

"I want to thank you all for being part of Norah and Mr. Dan's beautiful friendship," she added. "Your comments, cards, letters and gifts certainly made him feel beloved and cherished. He was grateful for and appreciated every one of you."

Rest in peace and love, Mr. Dan. Thank you for showing us how much kindness and compassion matters in all stages of our lives.