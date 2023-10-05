Construction worker put in his place by woman’s devastatingly witty response to catcall
"It's that simple."
It’s 2023, and unfortunately, catcalling is still a problem.
While some may dismiss it as harmless flattery, it can be extremely frightening to be sexualized in public by a stranger. Further, the object of the harassment, unusually a woman, has no idea whether the catcaller's intentions are dangerous or if they’re just being rude.
Australian TikTok star Daphne Berry (@berridaph) has gone viral for her quick-witted reply to a catcaller that turned the tide and made him the subject of humiliation.
Over the course of just 5 days, the video has been seen over 4.1 million times.
“This man just catcalled me out the front of a construction site,” Berry said in the clip. “And so I yelled back at him, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any change!’”
According to Berry, the comeback was a hit with his coworkers on the construction site. “The way that all the men on the construction site started laughing at him and pointing at him and made him feel so s–t,” Ms. Berry said. “It’s that simple, [just say], ‘Sorry, don’t have any change.’”
The quip was a hit with a lot of the commenters, too. For some, it’s some much-needed ammo for the next time they’re catcalled. In Australia, catcalling is a big issue. A 2022 report from Stand Up Against Street Harassment found that 78% of Australian women have experienced street harassment in public spaces.
"AHAHA yes! I’m using this line," Jayda wrote. "I love this definitely trying," ciarajade20.
But the most popular comment was from a woman who didn’t find the interaction amusing. "I’d do this, but I’m not ready to die,” lobotomized q**** wrote.