A YouTube video that will get kids to wash hands and stop touching their faces? Yes, please.
We all know that kids listen to YouTubers far more readily than they listen to their parents. (At least that's how it feels sometimes.)
Some YouTubers are actually really awesome, though. Mark Rober, for example, shares super interesting educational videos that my 11-year-old son adores.
Rober just released a video on coronavirus that's informative without being too scary—and that actually had my son catching himself touching his own face and counting to 20 when he washes his hands. It's like a freaking miracle. Seriously.
If you're looking for a way to impress upon your kids the importance of washing their hands and social distancing during the coronavirus era without totally freaking them out, show them this video about how germs spread. I mean, how do you forget this: "Your eyes, nose, and mouth are like the single weak spot on the Death Star when it comes to viruses."
You'll enjoy it too, I promise.
How To See Germs Spread (Coronavirus) www.youtube.com
