Husband wakes up wife to pretend they're mid-Uno game and her reaction is adorable
"Waking up to a 'draw 4' is diabolical"
When Kaleonahe Curry Puller went to sleep one night, she probably looked forward to getting good rest and, hopefully, pleasant dreams. What she didn't expect was to be jarred awake by her husband gently putting Uno cards in her sleeping hand while nudging, "Babe. Babe. It's your turn."
On the very popular TikTok account @kaleonahe_asantya, husband and wife team Bryan and Kaleonahe post hilarious and wholesome "couples" videos. In many of them, they prank one another, which, according to an article from the Cleveland Clinic, is healthy for a relationship. They share psychologist Susan Albers's view: “A good laugh can reduce our stress level, increase our immune response and, some studies suggest, help us to live longer."
On this particular day, Bryan thought a good old-fashioned sleeping prank was the way to go. On the viral clip, a chyron reads, "I woke up my wife in the middle of the night and made her think we were playing Uno" on the bottom as Bryan sneaks the card into her hand. She ever-so-slightly stirs with a "Hmmm?" to which Bryan says, "It's your turn, draw four."
@kaleonahe_asantya
I was getting that “GOOD” sleep‼️ #funny #funnyvideos #family #prank #foryou #foryoupage #explore #explorepage #viral #trending #followers➕ #humor #hilariousvideos #laughter
She groggily looks at her cards and questions with a quiet, "Huh?" He repeats, "Draw 4, babe." And then asks, "How you gonna turn over and fall asleep in the middle of a game, babe? C'mon."
She rubs her eyes and earnestly asks, "Draw four, what?" and is met with his laughter. Again he says, "It's your turn! Babe." She then looks at her cards and rolls over to scan the deck. He continues to rib her, saying, "Babe." She's now awake enough to say what we're all thinking: "What? Stop saying babe."
He stays in the bit and replies, "Well, you're just sitting there! Draw four. I put down a four, you've gotta draw four cards." And here's the best part: Kaleonahe actually begins fanning out her cards and retorts, "I'm seeing if I have one," (meaning a four, so she doesn't have to draw four cards.)
An alien presents an Uno Reverse card.Giphy GIF by Quirkies
He tells her she doesn't, and she looks up with suspicion. "You already looked at my cards?" He denies this, but she understandably asks, "When were we playing Uno?" She then dutifully draws four cards. He immediately puts down a green card. She's full-on playing now, and it's simply so cute how agreeable she is, even half-asleep. She looks through her cards and changes the color to blue. He then tells her to "draw two," and now she's awake. She looks at his card and back at her deck, with one hand on her weary head.
She asks one last time, "When were we playing this?" He never breaks character, and it's a sight to see.
At over 3.5 million likes, the tens of thousands of TikTok comments are as delightful as the prank itself. One person notes, "You could have at least given her a good hand." Someone else suggests he "do 'Go Fish' tomorrow night."
Lots of people notice how strong the relationship seems and what a good sport she is. "Women are such team players in relationships! Sleepy and all allowed her boo to disturb the peace for Uno — too cute!"
Kaleonahe Curry Puller and her husband Bryan prank each other. www.youtube.com
The clip is making the rounds again on Insta Reels and YouTube, thanks to Kaleonahe's reminder that it got over 30 million views on TikTok. One Instagrammer claims they might have handled things differently: "The way she turned over and played is real love because the amount of not-so-nice words that would have come out of my mouth from being woken up from a dead snoring sleep."
Someone else jokes, "This is the meanest thing I've ever laughed at."