Husband shows the 'romantic' texts sent from his wife of 25 years, and it's a laugh riot
Nothing says I love you quite like "don't put the ornaments in stupid places."
There comes a point in every long term relationship when the romance doesn’t necessarily wane, per se, but certainly shifts. There's just a certain comfortability that comes from living together, raising a family together, going through life’s many ups and downs together, that absolutely destroys whatever filter we previously had while dating.
And that’s not a bad thing! Not only can it lead to plenty of laughs, but a whole new relationship layer to appreciate.
Just take this guy’s word for it.
Chip Leighton, who previously gave us all a good chuckle by sharing the “dumb questions” his college-aged kids have asked, recently went viral once again by sharing the “romantic,” or maybe not-so-romantic texts he gets from his wife of 25 years on a daily basis.
As Taylor Swift’s Love Story plays in the background, we see that Leighton’s wife tends to stick to more practical matters in her communication, like “I was going to make chicken tortilla soup tonight but now don’t feel like it” or “send me the code.”
But she certainly doesn’t shy away from…ahem…blunter messages as well. Examples include “I can hear you peeing from every room in the house,” and “don’t put the ornaments in stupid places.”
It just goes to show that happy, long lasting marriages have a healthy dose of humor.
This was apparently the sound advice Leighton received from the officiant on his wedding day, who encouraged the couple to not let the little things “become big things.” (Newsweek)
“I think if you can laugh at the little things, it defuses them and takes away their importance. It's tough to be mad about something you're laughing about," said Leighton.
The sentiment seemed to resonate with viewers, who could more than relate to Leighton’s relationship dynamic.
“I’m going to show this to my husband so he realizes that I’m actually quite normal as far as wives go.”
“My husband told me a strong stream is a sign of a healthy prostate and I should be happy for him.”
“The ‘send me the code’ took me out 😂”
“We all married the same guy. 🤷♀️”
“I feel the ornament one deep in my soul.”
One person even chimed in to remind us all that even these seemingly mundane interaction won’t last forever.
“Treasure those texts….one of the ‘little things’ I miss so much since losing my husband nine months ago. 💔”
So for couples who have made it to this particular stage of the relationship, congratulations. There’s something wonderful to be gleaned from it.
And if you’re looking for more of Leighton’s awesome funny content—great news! Not only did he make a follow-up video with even more “romantic” wifey texts, he also has a new book! Preorder What Time is Noon: Hilarious Texts, Ridiculous Feedback, and Not-So-Subtle Advice from Teenagers here.
