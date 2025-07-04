Why do we call it the 'dog days' of summer?' It has nothing to do with our furry friends.
This well known phrase to describe hot days has some pretty cool ancient origins.
Summer is here, and along with it, tons of phrases that capture the dizzying heat of the season. Maybe you’ve heard someone complain, “It’s a real scorcher,” or “It’s hot as Hades!” Or perhaps you’ve seen someone declare their intention to have a “hot girl summer” over on Instagram.
All of these are fairly self explanatory, but what about that lesser used idiom, the “dog days of summer?” You might be surprised to learn that this quirky phrase has ancient origins, and really has nothing to do with our furry friends at all.
The expression itself dates all the way back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who used it to describe a very specific time period—July 3 and August 11—when temperatures would reliably be the hottest.
As explained by the Farmer’s Almanac, the sweltering time period coincided with Sirius, aka the Dog Star, which was part of the Canis Major (Greater Dog) constellation, rising with the Sun. Being an astronomically-driven society, the Greeks and Romans believed this brightest star in the sky, whose name literally translates to “scorching,” to be the culprit behind the unbearable heat, as well as any bad luck, drought, and madness elicited by humans and animals alike during the season.
An image of Sirius in the night sky. Photo credit: Canva
Nowadays, we understand that the North hemisphere's yearly heat wave has nothing to do with Sirius, but with another star, the Sun, and our planet’s relationship with it. In summertime, the tilt of the Earth towards the Sun causes the Sun's rays to strike the Northern Hemisphere at a more direct angle for longer periods of time. All of which leads to longer and hotter days during the summer months.
Originally the full phrase in Latin was “dies caniculares" or "dog star days," but by the 16th century, the English language simplified it to “dog days,” and even sometimes referred to them as 'days of ideal happiness.' At least, when there was no rain, according to this bit of folklore from the Farmer’s Almanac:
Dog Days bright and clear
Indicate a happy year;
But when accompanied by rain,
For better times, our hopes are vain.
Fun fact: Because of the Earth’s precession, in which the planet slightly wobbles and shifts as it rotates (think a spinning top), in the very distant future, Sirius will rise with the sun in the later months of the year. Meaning the phrase might shift to "dog days of winter,” which definitely gives some Game of Thrones vibes.
Next time you’re blasting Florence + the Machine, her “Dog Days Are Over” track is gonna take on a whole new meaning.
