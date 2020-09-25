Heroes

David Attenborough, 94, broke Jennifer Aniston's Instagram follower record in just under 5 hours

David Attenborough/Instagram

Sir David Attenborough has one of the most recognized and beloved voices in the world. The British broadcaster and nature historian has spent most of his 94 years on Earth educating humanity about the wonders of the natural world, inspiring multiple generations to care about the planet we all call home.

And now, Attenborough has made a new name for himself. Not only has he joined the cool kids on Instagram, he's broken the record for reaching a million followers in the shortest period. It only took four hours and 44 minutes, which is less time than it took Jennifer Aniston, who held the title before him at 5 hours and 16 minutes.

A day later, Attenborough is sitting at a whopping 3.4 million followers. And he only has two Instagram posts so far, both of them videos. But just watch his first one and you'll see why he's attracted so many fans.

Am I the only one who wants David Attenborough to read me a bedtime story every night?

His soothing voice is one thing, but his genuine passion for our planet and for educating his fellow humans on how we can help Earth recover from the problems we've foisted upon her is infectious.

Attenborough fans will be happy to know that he has a new film coming out on Netflix called "A Life on Our Planet." His second Instagram post introduces the film:

As the world feels like it's devolving more and more into chaos, confusion, and conspiracy theory kookiness, Attenborough's calm demeanor and caring perspective is like a breath of fresh air. And his experience living through nearly a century of history offers a much-needed perspective on where we are and where we're going. Attenborough is a global treasure, and the fact that he's still making films and helping us learn more about our world at 93 should serve as an inspiration for us all.

His new film comes out on Netflix October 4th. He calls it "my witness statement, and my vision for the future." Can't wait, Mr. Attenborough.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

popular

