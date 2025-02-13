Chrissy Teigen posts bath pic with her kids, sparking huge co-bathing debate among parents
It's actually more common than you think.
On more than one occasion, Chrissy Teigen has been really open about her parenting experiences, which have spurred thoughtful discussions (and yes, debates) on subjects often deemed a little taboo. This is one of those times.
Over the weekend (Feb 9) the model and mom posted a photo of herself in a bathtub with three of her children—Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 20 months—on Instagram, along with the cheeky caption, “BAHHHHHHHHHHH.”
Quite a few viewers took umbrage with the post, deeming it “inappropriate” that Teigen was “flaunting” her naked body to her kids, primarily her 6-year-old. This escalated into a bit of an age-old discourse of whether co-bathing with children is okay or not.
Those that defended Teigen argued that “nothing weird was going,” that they themselves have had “family baths” togethers, and that this only seemed so scandalous due to a Western mindset, essentially.
As one person commented, “Love this picture.❤️❤️❤️ Mama looks comfortable. Boys look happy. No morbo, no bad nothing. Live your life people. Cultural shock for many of you here.”
And perhaps there is something to this. It’s not uncommon for families in Asian countries, like Japan and South Korea, to bathe together. While this si largely due to practical reasons, like saving on water resources and water bills, its also seen as a fun family bonding activity.
Both countries have public bathhouses—jjimjilbangs (South Korea) and onsens (Japan)—which provide designated mineral-rich hot tubs, saunas, where parents and their kids can soak together. Going just a little further west, families in Scandinavia also enjoy going to a sauna together.
Put simply, attitudes around this subject vary. That goes even for parents in the U.S. Some might find co-bathing to be a convenient alternative to bathing separately, especially when there are multiple heads to wash, and/or they feel it’s a fun and innocent way to enjoy some time together. Others feel that it should be a private affair past a certain age. And what age that should be really becomes the subject of controversy. According to clinical psychologist John E. Mayer, author ofFamily Fit: Find Your Balance in Life, kids typically stop being comfortable with parental nudity by the time they’re in middle of elementary school, and this is when bathing together “should end.” However, the decision should vary depending on a child’s comfort level, she adds. Therefore, some might bathe together for longer, or cut it short.
It might be worth noting that by and large, what people seemed to take issue with wasn’t so much Teigen bathing with her kids, or even taking a photo of it, but posting it online—only because it does bring up a point about exposing children to the wilderness of the internet. This is in and of itself always risky, but especially so when snapped during a somewhat vulnerable moment. But then again, this is also a clear example of how quickly a well intentioned post can become fodder for serious mom shaming.
Point being: co-bathing, and really any parenting decision for that matter, will look a little different depending on the family. And usually, especially when following guidelines of trusted experts, it isn’t really an issue. It can be easy to judge something we’re not used to seeing as being “wrong,” when really it’s just a different choice. But that is why it’s good to have conversations about it, so that our minds might open up a little.