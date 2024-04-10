Woman sets up an adorable 'date night' with her elderly dog
More than 1.5 million have watched the dog's unforgettable birthday dinner.
It’s one of the most bittersweet experiences that life has to offer—watching our fur babies grow old. No matter how much time we are blessed with such lovely creatures, it’s never enough time.
But, even during our pet’s golden years, when energy wanes and things tend to slow down, we can still spoil them and give them the greatest life possible. And if you’re in need of some inspo—or just a good reason to have a happy cry—look no further.
Dog mom Vicki had the brilliant idea of giving her elderly, but still so handsome Lab the most adorable ‘date night’ for his 16th birthday. He even got his own tux!
“He sometimes needs a bit of extra help,” Vicki’s onscreen text read as she whisked her distinguished date onto his doggie bed placed neatly at the table. Vicky was also dressed for the occasion in a black gown.
Take a look below as Vicki sweetly reveals his 5-star meal: a whole roast chicken.
@zeusandroot This is your sign to go on a date with your dog. Will post part 2 tomorrow! #seniordog #dogdate #labradorretriever ♬ Stuff We Did (from 'Up') - Piano Version - your movie soundtrack
How incredibly and utterly heartwarming is that? And can you believe how this fella politely waited for Vicky to present him with bites? Most dogs I’ve seen would simply devour that thing in three seconds.
“He's so gentle,” Vicky swooned.
The video, which received nearly 1.5 million views on TikTok, left some people wistfully remembering their own bygone doggos.
“I recognize those milky eyes, reminds me of my best friend I lost years ago. I think about her all the time, she also loved chicken and being spoiled. Bless you both,”one person wrote.
Another added, “My 18 year old lady went to the rainbow bridge a few months ago and now I’m sobbing. Love them always as much as you can.”
Others were inspired to have their own doggie date night.
One person commented “Me rushing out to get a chicken and dinner suit for my old gentleman dog.”
Just in case you were jonesing for even more wholesomeness, Vicky shared a part 2. In it her little stud muffin enjoyed some “wine,” even though he’s “clearly more of a beer guy.”
@zeusandroot We then snapped some polaroids and had a good nap #perfectdate #seniordog #dogdate ♬ Stuff We Did (from 'Up') - Piano Version - your movie soundtrack
“What a wonderful date,” Vicky wrote. “Think I may have to ask to see him again.”
Doing special things for our pets is one of the most precious gifts in the world. If not through a date night, then preparing special meals or treats, giving ample cuddle times, whispering “I love you’s” every chance you get, or finding other creative ways to appeal to your pet’s inner puppy or kitten. No matter how you go about it, it’s sure to create memories you’ll cherish forever.