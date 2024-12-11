Golden Retriever's unbridled excitement over new dog bed is too sweet not to watch
Who wouldn’t be excited?
Dogs of every breed tend to get excited over the littlest things, but Golden Retrievers are just a bit extra whether its with their favorite toys, snacks, or in this case, their beds.
One proud goldie named Winston is winning hearts online thanks to his adorable reaction to a dog bed upgrade. It's honestly understandable—the bed is more of a mini couch. Who wouldn’t be excited?
Winston’s mom, Ashley Jance, not only manages to capture the wholesome moment, but provides the perfect narration.
"This is my old bed... and THIS is my new bed!" Jance says as, indeed, we see Winston jump on one bed then bound to the other as though he were a kid on Christmas showing off his new toys.
And, just like a kid, Winston doesn’t love the idea of sharing as indicated by his playful growls when Dad tries to sit on his new plush throne.
“He’s like, ‘get up!’” Jance says through giggles.
Down in the comments, viewers seemed to catch Winston’s enthusiasm.
“I love this for you Winston!” one person exclaimed.
Another added, “that is the cutest thing I’ve seen in a long time.”
@wackowinston
im very proud and excited♬ original sound - Winston The Golden
Of course, not all dogs might take to dog beds as happily as Winston did. A 2012 survey by the American Pet Products Association found that 62% of small dogs, 41% of medium-sized dogs, and 32% of large dogs sleep with their owners.
It's a trend not soon to break. In 2022, Psychology Today reported that 76% of American dog owners allows their dogs to sleep with them.
Still, even for pups who don’t take to their own bed immediately, there are certain steps to take to make their beds seem a bit more appealing. Mostly, it takes establishing routine and safety along with some patience as a pet owner.
Of course, if traditional training doesn't work, pet owners could just show their furry friends this video of Winston because boy is his energy contagious!
If you're interested in getting your own pup a bed like Winston's, they're available on Amazon.
This article originally appeared March.
