Pop Culture

Billy Joel invited Olivia Rodrigo on stage at his concert for an adorable 'Uptown Girl' duet

Great music brings generations together.

olivia rodrigo billy joel, billy joel nyc
YouTube

Is this "Deja Vu"? Cause we're seeing double.

Billy Joel fans were in for a surprise while watching his residency show at Madison Square Gardens. And thanks to the internet, we can all be part of the fun too.

On Aug. 24, Joel welcomed pop singer Olivia Rodrigo onto the stage, and to say it brought the house down would be the understatement of a lifetime.

Rodrigo first sang her bittersweet breakup song “Deja Vu”—appropriate, as Joel is famously mentioned in the lyrics.

(If you’re not familiar, here it is: “I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel, 'Cause you played her "Uptown Girl.")

“I’m such a huge fan and I couldn’t have written this next one without you,” the young singer told Joel before she began.

Then, Joel got up from his piano and the two sang “Uptown Girl.” Their chemistry alone was enough to prove that good music connection is not age-exclusive. Instead, it brings generations together.

If there’s any doubt, just check out some of these comments from YouTube:

“This is incredible! So much for the generation gap. Such nice work and musical chemistry between the two of them both. Wow!”

“I was there with my 14 year old daughter... who love's Billy Joel.... And also loves Olivia Rodrigo.... This took a magical night ...and shot it to the moon.... I love how Billy brought the younger generation to his show.... We will never forget this priceless experience.”

Of course, the 73-year-old is no stranger to what the cool kids are into. Many of his songs, like “Piano Man,” “Vienna” and “Zanzibar,” have become viral dance challenges online. Basically, what “Stranger Things” did for Kate Bush and Metallica, TikTok did for Joel. Gen Z certainly seems to be a more embracing bunch than teens of yesteryear, and it’s wholesomely refreshing.

Rodrigo and Joel shared a warm hug before the special guest went skipping away. And thus, the legendary moment ended.

You can check it out here:

video
Pop Culture

What happens after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine? 19 viral photos tell all.

Ah, the beauty in winding down.

This article originally appeared on 11.19.16


Marcos Alberti's "3 Glasses" project began with a joke and a few drinks with his friends.

The photo project originally depicted Alberti's friends drinking, first immediately after work and then after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

But after Imgur user minabear circulated the story, "3 Glasses" became more than just a joke. In fact, it went viral, garnering more than 1 million views and nearly 1,800 comments in its first week. So Alberti started taking more pictures and not just of his friends.

Science

Texas drought reveals 113 million-year-old dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park

Truly living up to its name.

Image by Jerzy Górecki on Pixabay

The bottom of the Paluxy River holds dinosaur tracks from millions of years ago.

In an area of Texas between Austin and Dallas, there's a riverbed that holds real, honest-to-goodness dinosaur footprints, bringing out the 5-year-old in all of us.

How did they get there, you ask? When dinosaurs roamed the area 113 million years ago, the land was at the edge of a tidal sea. Shells from crustaceans that lived in the sea created calcium carbonate deposits, forming a lime-rich mud that was the perfect consistency to preserve the tracks of dinosaurs that occasionally crossed the tidal flats.

Since then, the dinosaur tracks have been preserved under layers of sediment and silt. They were first discovered in 1909 by a young boy named George Adams, who found some odd three-toed tracks in a limestone riverbed. But it wasn't until 1937 that paleontologist R.T. Bird explored the area and recognized multiple trackways from therapods and sauropods whose footprints had been preserved almost perfectly under layers of mud.

dinosaur tracks
Joy

A new study found this flirting strategy to be the most effective, regardless of your looks

It's science!

via Pexels

A couple enjoying a glass of wine.

This story originally appeared on 05.07.22


In the 1988 Disney classic “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the titular character is in an unlikely relationship with his voluptuous wife Jessica. Roger is a frantic, anxious rabbit with a penchant for mischief, while Jessica is a quintessential ’40s bombshell who stands about a foot and a half taller and isn’t “bad,” just “drawn that way.”

When private investigator Eddie Valiant asked Jessica what she sees in “that guy?” she replies, “He makes me laugh.”

This type of couple may seem like something we only see in the movies, but don’t underestimate the power of humor when it comes to attractiveness. A new study published in Evolutionary Psychology found that being humorous is the most effective way to flirt for both men and women.

relationships
