Billy Joel invited Olivia Rodrigo on stage at his concert for an adorable 'Uptown Girl' duet
Great music brings generations together.
Billy Joel fans were in for a surprise while watching his residency show at Madison Square Gardens. And thanks to the internet, we can all be part of the fun too.
On Aug. 24, Joel welcomed pop singer Olivia Rodrigo onto the stage, and to say it brought the house down would be the understatement of a lifetime.
Rodrigo first sang her bittersweet breakup song “Deja Vu”—appropriate, as Joel is famously mentioned in the lyrics.
(If you’re not familiar, here it is: “I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel, 'Cause you played her "Uptown Girl.")
“I’m such a huge fan and I couldn’t have written this next one without you,” the young singer told Joel before she began.
Then, Joel got up from his piano and the two sang “Uptown Girl.” Their chemistry alone was enough to prove that good music connection is not age-exclusive. Instead, it brings generations together.
If there’s any doubt, just check out some of these comments from YouTube:
“This is incredible! So much for the generation gap. Such nice work and musical chemistry between the two of them both. Wow!”
“I was there with my 14 year old daughter... who love's Billy Joel.... And also loves Olivia Rodrigo.... This took a magical night ...and shot it to the moon.... I love how Billy brought the younger generation to his show.... We will never forget this priceless experience.”
Of course, the 73-year-old is no stranger to what the cool kids are into. Many of his songs, like “Piano Man,” “Vienna” and “Zanzibar,” have become viral dance challenges online. Basically, what “Stranger Things” did for Kate Bush and Metallica, TikTok did for Joel. Gen Z certainly seems to be a more embracing bunch than teens of yesteryear, and it’s wholesomely refreshing.
Rodrigo and Joel shared a warm hug before the special guest went skipping away. And thus, the legendary moment ended.
You can check it out here: