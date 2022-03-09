Joy

Jimmy Fallon helped an 80-year-old Dua Lipa superfan make his dream come true and it's pure joy

YouTube

Papa Richy meeting Dua Lipa on "The Tonight Show."

May we all find something that makes us as off-the-charts happy as this grandpa and his wholesome love for Dua Lipa.

For his 80th birthday, Papa Richy's granddaughter Kadie Bernstein knew she got him a gift he’d never forget (surprise tickets to see Dua Lipa in concert) so she decided to film his reaction. His literal squeals of delight became a viral sensation, and racked more than 7 million views on TikTok.


@kadiebernstein Happy birthday Grandpa! @Dua Lipa your oldest fan!! #dualipa #birthday #fyp #surpise #grandpa #OneSliceChallenge #StudentSectionSauce ♬ Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa


But thanks to Jimmy Fallon, Papa Richy’s birthday surprise became a double whammy.

As Fallon welcomed Dua Lipa onto his Thursday episode of "The Tonight Show” last week, he revealed that Papa Richy had been tricked into thinking that he had won “#1 TikTok of the Year” on a radio show. The show flew Papa Richy and his granddaughter to the studio for a fake radio interview. But instead, he was walked right on stage to meet his beloved pop star. Pure giddiness ensued.

Perhaps the best part: It didn’t instantly dawn on Papa Richy who he was sharing the stage with. But rest assured, as soon as it hit him, he completely lost it. This 80-year-old has definitely held onto his inner child.

They both hold hands, share a shimmy, he even praises her neon green outfit from an earlier show in Miami. Fallon saw it as flirting, I personally saw it as innocent fanboying. Papa Richy can do no wrong!

Making his exit, we hear Papa Richy shout, “I got to dance with Dua!” And the adorable moment won hearts all over the internet.

“So happy that sweet man got one of his dreams to come true,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “You have me crying and laughing at the same time. It's so adorable. So happy for him.”

Thanks Papa Richy (and Dua Lipa) for proving that joy truly is contagious.

