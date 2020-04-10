Jimmy Fallon, Sting and The Roots made an epic at-home version of 'Don't Stand So Close to Me'
Scores of songs have been tossed around as pandemic playlist must-haves, from "Stayin' Alive" to "It's the End of the World as We Know It." But one song that belongs on everyone's list, for obvious reasons, is "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police. HA.
Sting joined forces with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a socially distanced performance of the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and it's perfection. First of all, it's easy to forget that Jimmy Fallon can seriously sing. Second of all, who knew you could use a Connect Four game, a pillow, and a pair of scissors as instruments?! I mean, it's The Roots. I shouldn't be surprised. They're amazing. But still—impressive. Third, Sting is flippin' 68 years old and out here looking like he's never going to age like the rest of us. No fair.
The whole thing just works. Enjoy our new social distance theme song:
Jimmy Fallon, Sting & The Roots Remix "Don't Stand So Close to Me" (At-Home Instruments) www.youtube.com
- John Krasinski gathered the original Hamilton cast on Zoom to ... ›
- Hamilton cast members performed a perfect pandemic parody: 'The ... ›
- Jack Black's improvisational 'Quarantine Dance' has taken the ... ›