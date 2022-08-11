+
Pop Culture

Watch Harry Styles help a man deliver epic proposal to his girlfriend during concert

The crowd sang along to lines from a classic Elvis song.

TikTok

There's officially nothing more romantic than a Harry Styles concert.

Harry Styles concerts are the stuff of magic.

Recently, while in Lisbon for one of his “Love on Tour” concerts, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer helped a fan propose to his girlfriend and it was 100% epic. The couple—and the crowd—will likely remember it forever.

After catching his attention, a male audience member sweetly asked the Grammy winner if he could borrow the mic and “sing two lines” to his girlfriend.

Styles then said, “How long have you two been together, first of all?” joking that if it “was a two-week thing, no chance.”

After the fan revealed he and his girlfriend had been together for a little over a year, Styles was happy to oblige.

Mic in hand, the man sang a refrain from the Elvis Presley classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (great song choice, right?) and the crowd couldn't help but sing along.

Then out came the ring. And everyone went absolutely wild.

Wholesome audience interaction is a regular occurrence for Styles. During a show in Manchester, England, he stopped mid-concert to share his appreciation for his first teacher, who just so happened to be in the audience.

He’s also supported concertgoers during major life milestones. On more than one occasion, he’s helped fans come out during a performance.

Guess being a great guy is all part of the gig for Styles.

joy
Pop Culture

Guy who sounds remarkably like Michael Jackson gets 27 million views on first TikTok video

Holy moly that voice.

Constru-centro/Wikimedia Commons

Brandon Conway sounds remarkably like Michael Jackson when he sings.

When Michael Jackson died 13 years ago, the pop music world lost a legend. However markedly mysterious and controversial his personal life was, his contributions to music will go down in history as some of the most influential of all time.

Part of what made him such a beloved singer was the uniqueness of his voice. From the time he was a young child singing lead for The Jackson 5, his high-pitched vocals stood out. Hearing him sing live was impressive, his pitch-perfect performances always entertaining.

No one could ever really be compared to MJ, or so we thought. Out of the blue, a guy showed up on TikTok recently with a casual performance that sounds so much like the King of Pop it's blowing people away.

Health

A 100-year-old neurologist who's still working shares his secrets to longevity

Guinness World Records named him 'world's oldest practicing doctor.'

via St. Vincent Charity Health

Dr. Howard Tucker from St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.

Dr. Howard Tucker added another honor to his illustrious career last year when the Guinness Book of World Records named him the world’s oldest practicing doctor. At the time, the neurologist was 99 years old and still seeing patients.

Now, at the age of 100, he told TODAY he recently stopped seeing patients but keeps himself busy teaching medical residents at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, twice a week.

Dr. Tucker believes his long career is a major reason for his incredible longevity. “I look upon retirement as the enemy of longevity,” Tucker told TODAY.

The doctor was born in 1922, graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in 1947 and served as a Navy neurologist during the Korean War. “Anyone who was discharged from the Navy for neurological reasons, if his residence was east of the Mississippi, I had to examine him before he could be discharged,” Tucker told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

longevity
Family

How breastfeeding actually works is seriously awe-inspiring

Let's take a moment to marvel at this miraculous process.

Photo by Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash

A viral video shows what's happening beneath the surface when a baby breastfeeds.

Let me start by saying I don't care whether you breastfeed or not. Everyone's circumstances are different, no one needs to explain why they did or didn't breastfeed their babies and we'd all be better off with far fewer judgments across the baby-feeding spectrum.

With that disclaimer out of the way, can we at least all agree that breastfeeding is freaking awesome?

I mean, the whole biological process of growing an entire human practically from scratch is mind-blowing all by itself. But the fact that our bodies then create food to feed that human, with a whole system for how and when that food gets made and released, is just so cool.

breastfeeding
