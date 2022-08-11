Watch Harry Styles help a man deliver epic proposal to his girlfriend during concert
The crowd sang along to lines from a classic Elvis song.
Harry Styles concerts are the stuff of magic.
Recently, while in Lisbon for one of his “Love on Tour” concerts, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer helped a fan propose to his girlfriend and it was 100% epic. The couple—and the crowd—will likely remember it forever.
After catching his attention, a male audience member sweetly asked the Grammy winner if he could borrow the mic and “sing two lines” to his girlfriend.
Styles then said, “How long have you two been together, first of all?” joking that if it “was a two-week thing, no chance.”
After the fan revealed he and his girlfriend had been together for a little over a year, Styles was happy to oblige.
Mic in hand, the man sang a refrain from the Elvis Presley classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (great song choice, right?) and the crowd couldn't help but sing along.
Then out came the ring. And everyone went absolutely wild.
@francis.tpwk Congrats Marianna & Carl 💍♥️ #harrystyles#loveontour#hslot#harrystylesloveontour#hslotlisbon#loveontourlisbon#proposal#love#loml#harrystylesvids#harrystylesedit#harryshouse#youarehome#youarehomeharrystyles#onedirection#hs#hshq#1d#tpwk#viral#xyzbca#foryou#fy#fyp#fypシ♬ Can't Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley
Wholesome audience interaction is a regular occurrence for Styles. During a show in Manchester, England, he stopped mid-concert to share his appreciation for his first teacher, who just so happened to be in the audience.
He’s also supported concertgoers during major life milestones. On more than one occasion, he’s helped fans come out during a performance.
Guess being a great guy is all part of the gig for Styles.