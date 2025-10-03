Harry Styles' shocking marathon time left fans speechless—then he beat it 6 months later
Did I mention the pop star has perfect form?
Harry Styles has impressed us yet again—but this time, it wasn't with an acoustic cover of "Ultralight Beam" or on the red carpet with his audacious fashion choices. The three-time Grammy winner proved that when it comes to athletic achievement, he's not another celebrity dabbling in fitness for Instagram likes. He's the real deal.
His marathon-running prowess is nothing short of phenomenal.
In early 2025, fans and athletes were stunned by Styles' performance at the Tokyo marathon, where he finished with a time of 3 hours and 24 minutes. Even more impressive, he demonstrated impeccable even split-timing: one of the most coveted and analyzed aspects of distance running, in which the runner maintains consistent pacing throughout the entire race.
Now, six months later, Styles has beaten his own marathon time by nearly 25 minutes.
In September 2025, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer ran in the Berlin Marathon and clocked an absolutely mind-blowing time of 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds. And it's not just his millions of fans who are impressed: athletes and seasoned marathon runners are also quick to praise Styles' expertise.
"Running a marathon in under three hours is considered an incredible accomplishment in the running community. Statistically, fewer than 5% of all finishers worldwide can run [sub-three-hour] marathons," explains Dr. Joey Masri, in an exclusive interview with Upworthy.
Dr. Masri earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in 2016 and holds Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist credentials (CSCS). He's also the owner of Vice City Sports Medicine in Miami, Florida, where he develops personalized treatment plans that help patients achieve performance goals.
Harry Styles achieved his historic run time through hard work and intentional training.Photo credit: Canva
"It may seem that Harry Styles just ran faster, and while that's true, the reality is more complex," he adds. "To reduce run time dramatically in such a relatively short period, careful planning and intentional training are required."
The numbers don't lie: This is elite-level performance
Let's put Harry's achievement into perspective. Sub-three-hour marathons are the holy grail for recreational runners, a benchmark that separates serious athletes from the pack.
To achieve this, Dr. Masri says that Styles would have had to maintain a pace of six minutes and 50 seconds per mile for the entire marathon, which is "incredibly fast" for many recreational runners.
"This feat requires strong mental discipline, cardiovascular endurance, and running economy. The slightest form of inefficiency can cost precious minutes and compound over the course of a 26.2-mile run," Dr. Masri reveals. "Additionally, pacing can matter a great deal, as starting out too fast means burning out sooner, while starting too slow unnecessarily wastes time."
Valuable stats to know:
- Styles finished in 2,245th place out of more than 48,000 participants at the Berlin Marathon, placing him in the top 5% of finishers.
- On average, marathoners cross the finish line in 4 hours and 34 minutes, which translates to an average of 10 minutes per mile. The average male marathon runner finishes in 4 hours and 51 minutes.
- Styles finished the Berlin Marathon with an average pace of 6 minutes and 50 seconds per mile, and 8.77 miles per hour. This was a vast improvement from his previous finish at the Tokyo Marathon, where he ran 57 seconds slower per mile.
However, what makes his performance even more remarkable is the consistency. During his Tokyo Marathon debut, Styles ran the first half in 1 hour 42 minutes and 3 seconds, then completed the second half in 1 hour 42 minutes and 4 seconds—achieving nearly perfect even splits. This level of pacing precision is something that takes even experienced marathoners years to master. In Berlin, he maintained this incredible consistency, running the first half in 1:29:08 and the second half in 1:30:06.
For running coach and personal trainer Amanda Grimm (who is a part of the WeRun Network, an online portal that connects runners in the U.K. with running coaching), the conditions Harry ran in also add to his remarkable success.
Harry Styles completed the Berlin marathon in under 3 hours.
"It's worth noting that the Styles' sub-3 marathon was achieved in quite tough conditions," she tells Upworthy. "It was a warm and humid day in Berlin, making his achievement all the more impressive… [and] Harry ran with remarkably even splits, demonstrating a discipline and maturity as a runner that has served him well."
The training regimen that built a marathon machine
So, how does a global superstar find time to train for marathon excellence while maintaining a full-fledged career that spans music, film, and sold-out worldwide tours? By training with the right people and approaching workouts with the same dogged intensity he brings to his art.
Styles trained under the guidance of Thibo David, a former British special forces member and professional fighter who specializes in peak performance training. David, who worked with Styles from 2018 to 2021, preparing him for his Love On Tour shows, designed a comprehensive program that would make even elite athletes sweat.
Harry's strength training included kettlebells.Photo credit: Canva
"When I first started training Harry, I wasn't thinking 'marathon finisher,' but peak performance was always the goal,' David told Running Magazine. "Whether training for a world tour, a film role, or a marathon, the same principles apply: structure, smart recovery, and long-term resilience."
The training wasn't solely focused on logging miles. David incorporated boxing-inspired workouts, kettlebell swings, jumping lunges, and sprint intervals—all designed to build the kind of power and endurance needed for marathon success. One marathon-specific workout included a 10- to 20-minute warm-up jog, followed by a fast one-mile run (Harry's personal best: 5 minutes and 13 seconds). This was followed by an eight-minute challenge consisting of 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, and 100 air squats, completed with hill sprints and a cool-down.
Phew. Aren't you tired just reading that?
The science behind such dramatic improvement
Trainers and exercise physiologists are captivated by Styles' 25-minute improvement in such a short timeframe.
"Harry Styles' jump from three hours and 24 minutes to under three hours is remarkable because that kind of improvement gets harder the faster you are," says Dr. Masri. "Once you're in the mid-3s, every extra minute shaved off takes real discipline, smart training, and resilience. This feat simply does not happen by accident or luck."
He believes that, to achieve such a dramatic improvement in less than half a year, Styles' training schedule would have likely included:
- Progressively building up his weekly mileage
- Strategically implementing speed work to get comfortable at faster paces
- Not skipping longer runs to build physical stamina and mental fortitude
- Strength training
- Mobility work
- Proper recovery (via nutrition and sleep)
Dr. Masri adds, "expert coaching likely played a role as well, as marathon training is complex and requires a series of building, peaking, and tapering phases, which need to be meticulously planned to prevent overtraining and ensure the best possible position to succeed come race day."
What this means for aspiring runners
Styles' journey offers practical inspiration for anyone with marathon dreams. His success stemmed from innovative training, consistency, and a supportive environment.
Key takeaways for marathon runners:
- Build your aerobic base first. A large portion of Styles' training was at a comfortable, conversational pace.
- Consistency beats intensity. Regular training trumps occasional heroic efforts.
- Get professional guidance. Working with an experienced coach accelerated his process.
- Invest in proper gear. Quality running shoes can enhance efficiency and reduce the risk of injury.
- Make it enjoyable. Finding ways to make training enjoyable improves long-term adherence.
Hats off to Harry
Styles' marathon success is validation that with the right approach, dedication, and support, dramatic athletic improvements are possible for nearly everyone. And his journey from pop stardom to sub-three-hour marathoner proves that excellence in one field can translate to greatness in another when approached with the same tenacity and level of commitment.
Harry running the Berlin Marathon - September 21
The timing couldn't be better, too. Marathon participation has been growing steadily, and having a beloved global icon like Harry Styles could spark an even further interest in the sport among millions of young people who never considered distance running.
Achieving a sub-three-hour marathon finishing time doesn't happen just by luck. "Doing it in just six months, while juggling the demands of touring and public life, makes it even more impressive. It shows he wasn't just dabbling in running; he committed fully and embraced it," shares Dr. Masri. "As a strength coach, this result shows me that he brings real intention, genuine commitment, and a strong work ethic, and his results speak for themselves."
So, whether it's running your first marathon, learning a new skill, or making a significant life change, the next time you're wondering if you have what it takes to chase a seemingly far-off goal, remember Harry Styles lacing up those shoes and putting in the miles. One step at a time, again and again, until he crossed the Berlin Marathon finish line in under three hours.