Two 87-yr-olds who've been friends for 75 years share the keys to sustaining a friendship
They could not be more precious.
Friendships often come and go in life as we move to new places, enter different life phases, or grow and change as people. But some friendships last through it all, weaving threads of connection and support throughout the decades. These treasured relationships give us countless shared memories—experiences, joys, and challenges—and sometimes they end up lasting longer than any other relationship a person has.
Take Barbara and Anne, for example. These two 87-year-olds went to grammar school and high school together and have been friends for 75 years. They're now both widowed and live next door to one another, and they shared with Kalina Silverman of Make Big Talk the key to seeing their friendship flourish over the years.
"We both lost our husbands. and that even brought us even closer together," shared Anne. "Now Barbara lives right next door to me, so we're hooked into each other every day, which is a good thing because in old age? Nice to have friends around you."
When asked what key is to sustaining a friendship, the women cited two things: travel and lots of laughter.
"You know, the true test of a friendship or any relationship is: Can you travel together?" said Anne.
"We laugh at the same things," said Barbara. "For instance that car right there that doesn't have a driver that's going by. I mean, we can never get over that. We just laugh so much, you know? We just do. We get a kick out of each other. We get a kick out of the people we meet, and we have met quite a few people, too, with our walks."
The women said that people will honk their horns and wave at them when they're out walking, and they'll look at each other and ask if the other knew who it was, and they have no idea.
"We can laugh about all of this," said Anne. "And we do," added Barbara.
Barbara and Anne are two of the strangers that Kalina Silverman has spoken to as the creator of Make Big Talk. So often, we engage with people only on a surface level—making small talk—but most of us yearn to engage on a deeper level. Big Talk is a way to do that.
"Big Talk is a communication approach for skipping small talk to make genuine, meaningful connections with those around you – loved ones, colleagues, classmates, teammates, community members, or even total strangers," Silverman writes on her website. "By prompting deep, open-ended questions, Big Talk conversations allow people to share life stories, lessons, and experiences, enriching relationships profoundly."
The Big Talk journey started with Silverman's desire to connect with people on a deeper level. She started experimenting conversing with strangers, which led to a TED Talk, a Fulbright scholarship, the Big Talk Question Card Game and app, workshops, an Instagram page and now an upcoming book slated to come out in the spring of 2026.
Silverman points out that Big Talk can help combat the epidemic of loneliness that so many people feel. "While technology connects us globally, it often hinders our ability to engage meaningfully in face-to-face conversations. Learning to make Big Talk not only combats feelings of isolation but also boosts communication skills, strengthens relationships, and fosters a greater sense of belonging within our communities at work, home, and school – and in the broader world."
What are some examples of Big Talk questions? Here's a handful:
What is your greatest strength?
How do you show love?
What is your next great adventure?
What idea has intrigued you lately?
What are the most beautiful sights you've seen?
If you had the freedom to do anything right now, what would you do?
Big Talk questions are open-ended (not yes/no) and designed to be answerable by anyone of any age or background. Questions like these often inspire people to share their personal stories and help build more authentic relationships. In a world where people are more technologically connected than ever but where many still feel disconnected and lonely, Big Talk questions might help bring people together in meaningful ways, forming bonds that lead to a greater sense of community.
You can see these questions in action on the Make Big Talk Instagram page and learn more about making conversations more meaningful at makebigtalk.com.