Small talk going nowhere? Expert's 'threading' technique is the key to great conversations.
It doesn't take much to be great at small talk.
Small talk can feel awkward, especially when talking to someone you don’t know very well and run out of things to say. That awkward silence may only last a few seconds but can feel like an eternity. Small talk can be uncomfortable, but it’s the gateway to starting relationships, creating professional opportunities, and building self-confidence. Becoming a master of small talk opens up possibilities, but how do you improve your skills?
One way to elevate your small talk game is by using a technique known as conversational threading. Adding a few more details to your questions and responses can open up different avenues to take the conversation and prevent it from stalling after a question or two. The key is to be an active listener with intentional questions.
How to get better at small talk
“The problem with most small talk is that it’s happening on autopilot, which means that people are asking questions they can already predict the answers to, such as: ‘How are you?’ ‘How’s the weather?’ “How was your weekend?’” Lorraine Lee, an award-winning virtual keynote speaker and CEO of RISE Learning Solutions, told CNBC Make It. The problem is that when you ask autopilot questions, you’re bound to get predictable answers, making it hard for the conversation to get off the ground.
Question: “How are you doing?”
Predictable answer: “Fine, how are you?”
Good answer: “Great, I’m planning a trip to Mexico, and I’ve really been enjoying ‘The White Lotus’ on Max."
The “good answer” here gives the person you’re talking to two threads to follow. They can ask you about Mexico or share how they once went to Cancun and had a great time. They can also reply to your thread about “The White Lotus” and discuss whether they have seen it.
Question: “Cold outside, isn’t it?”
Predictable answer: “Yeah, I’m freezing.”
Good answer: “It reminds me of the blizzard we had a few years back. What year was that?”
The “good answer” here also gives the person you’re talking to two threads. They can speculate on the date of the blizzard or share their experience with the snowstorm. The “predictable answer” stops the conversation in its tracks.
What are subject words?
Sean Cooper, known as the “shyness and social anxiety guy,” says we should look for “subject words” when talking with people because those will provide potential threads for a more meaningful conversation. For example: “I bought tires at the Goodyear station with my wife on Saturday” has four different keywords: tires, Goodyear, wife, and Saturday.” If you’re listening, it gives you four ways to turn the conversation into something more:
Tires — “Gee, I can’t remember the last time I changed my tires…”
Goodyear — “Is that the tire store off of Crenshaw Boulevard? Do they have good service?”
Wife — “How is your wife doing these days?”
Saturday — “Saturday was a lot of fun, I took my daughter to a horse stable."
Also, you can create better threads by asking more specific questions.
Autopilot question: “Do you come here often?”
Good question: “What’s your favorite drink at this bar?”
Autopilot question: “How are you doing?”
Good question: “What’s been the highlight of the week?”
Becoming good at small talk isn’t difficult as long as you can turn off autopilot and become more intentional with your questions and answers. Be sure to load up your responses with plenty of threads and keywords so that you’re partner can choose a direction for the conversation. As long as you keep threading the conversation, your relationship has room to grow and flourish.