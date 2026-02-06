Single guy asks married men their biggest regrets. Their answers are heartbreaking and hopeful.
"My faith in the institution of marriage is restored"
Not everyone wants to get married, but for those who do, marriage is considered one big "final" step in a relationship. It's something that people think about from the time they can grasp the concept of relationships. When you factor that in with the high divorce rate, it makes sense that people want to ensure they're getting it right before taking the leap.
Typically, people ask their close inner circle for relationship advice. They lean on and learn from people like their parents, siblings, or friends who have been married to fill in the gaps of knowledge. However, with the world becoming smaller than ever due to social media, it takes little effort to gather collective knowledge from thousands of people within your target audience.
Surprisingly, people are pretty forthcoming to strangers on the Internet looking for support and help. In 2024, one man who goes by the name King Boiza on TikTok decided to ask his Internet advisors, "Married men, what is your greatest regret about marriage? Advise the single boys. It could be about anything." The married men didn't hesitate to answer the call in the most genuinely wholesome way.
Gleaning collective wisdom from those with more experience is a common practice, but being able to do it in such a significant way is relatively new. Different life experiences lead to different perspectives that can be invaluable to someone still learning.
The advice provided ranged from warnings to what could be seen as universal truths about marriage.
"Your wife becomes the words you speak upon her, I regret not speaking life and good upon her," one man shares.
"In times of trouble, remember...It's not you against her but the both of you, against the problem..." someone writes.
"Listen when she speaks from the heart, once she feels unheard, she will be closed off for a long time if not forever," another advises.
"Not all women age gracefully with all their good looks and physique. Marry her for more reasons beyond her body and beauty. Seek a FOREVER," one commenter says.
"The grass is NEVER greener on the other side. NEVER," a man wrote.
"Don’t let the family you come from destroy the family you create," a commenter added.
"Be the partner you're looking for!" a man wrote.
"The goal in marriage is not to think alike, but to think together," a married man wrote.
"Remember that you are not married to your idea of your wife but to who your wife is. Love her for who is she is not who you want her to be," one man commented.
"No regrets, just advice I’ve adhered to for 15+years of marriage. Lead by example. Create the emotional space for her that you want mirrored. Set boundaries and always keep your word above all else!" a commenter wrote.
"Sometimes all you have to do is listen to her," a man wrote.
In 2024, Forbes reported that 43% of first marriages end in divorce with the number significantly increasing with each subsequent marriage. And according to Census.gov in December 2025, "Newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's historical America's Families and Living Arrangements tables found that fewer than half (47%) of U.S. households in 2025 were married couples—a significant shift from 50 years earlier, when nearly two-thirds (66%) were." This shows people are less inclined to marry before they cohabitate, if they marry at all, meaning that those who do choose to marry do so with intention. Finding out the regrets, struggles, and triumphs of other marriages, then, may help them feel more prepared to commit to marriage by providing a type of roadmap for success.
It's clear from the comments under the post that marriage takes work, and while some of the men admittedly misstepped, they seem eager to share with others so they avoid the same mistakes.
"My biggest regret in marriage was to cheat, and I'm telling you...my wife was never the same...so my advice is never cheat, never ever," one guy confesses.
"We tend to take our spouse for granted once we get married. Continue to invest your time in her. You won't regret it and she'll know that you really see her," one man shares.
But it wasn't only men who dropped by the comment section. Women stopped to share their appreciation for the wisdom left for all to see.
"After reading this comment section, my faith in the institution of marriage is restored. Relationships are not perfect, but we gotta try with people who want to try," one woman writes.
"I don't know why I'm crying...I guess I never knew men like these existed...Your wives must be blessed," another woman shares.
If you need a dose of healthy masculinity and wholesome advice for lasting partnerships, look no further than that comment section. They're saving some future couple from heartache by simply showing up to answer a stranger's question with heartfelt sincerity.
