Parents priceless reaction to daughter's acceptance letter into optometry school is pure joy

Parents priceless reaction to daughter's acceptance letter into optometry school is pure joy
Gurjiv/Twitter

It's always delightful to see a good news reveal video, but this couple's proud, joy-filled reaction to their daughter surprising them with an acceptance letter to an optometry school is nearly impossible not to smile at.

Gurjiv Kaur, a graduate of University of California, Irvine, shared the video on Twitter, and it's been retweeted nearly 100,000 times.

"So I told my parents we were making a video for extra credit," she wrote. "But what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school."

In the video, Gurjiv hands her parents, Karamjit Kaur and Jagdeep Singh, a folded piece of paper and casually tells them just to read it aloud, "like tongue twisters." But when her dad starts reading the letter, with mom reading over his shoulder, the joy of the surprise begins—and it only gets better from there.

"Oh my God!" exclaimed her dad. "This is incredible! Whoa!"

"What??" her mother asked incredulously. "You just had your interview today!"

The acceptance letter came from the University of the Incarnate Word's Rosenberg School of Optometry in San Antonio, Texas via email shortly after Gurjiv's interview.

In this sweet viral video sundae, the "Dear Gurjiv, COMMA," is surely the cherry on top. But the smiles, the pride, the finger wagging to the sky as dad says, "Let me read this!" and the laughter from Gurjiv who clearly knew her parents' reaction would be worth capturing on video—all of it is just priceless.

The university that sent the letter even shared the joy on Twitter as they shared the video with the comment, "We're not crying, you're crying! Welcome to the UIW family, Gurjiv (and parents)!"

After the video went viral, Gurjiv wrote that she was "humbled by all the love and encouragement" and thanked everyone for their kind words.

"I definitely did not expect it to go that big," she told TODAY. "I'm really glad that a lot of people found joy in seeing my parents' reaction. It made them so happy." She said that her dad has since read the letter over multiple times and keeps practicing how to say "optometry."

Thank you, Gurjiv and parents, for this dose of wholesome delight.

How electric cars can become more accessible for all

Electric vehicles are no longer lofty, futuristic goals—they're here and they're growing in popularity. There are currently more than 650,000 battery-powered and hybrid electric cars on the road in California alone and that number is only expected to grow, both in the state and across the United States as a whole. In fact, according to industry analysts, sales of electric cars and SUVs are expected to hit record levels in 2021.

Shifting to electric vehicles and using more renewable energy sources is believed to be a big step towards creating a more sustainable future for all. Some companies are beginning to pave this path, like General Motors who has committed to 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. EVs eliminate tailpipe emissions – thereby improving the air we all breathe. Since air quality issues can disproportionately affect the health of people of color and lower-income neighborhoods, this emissions reduction can have a larger social impact.

Electric cars have historically been known as luxury vehicles and therefore thought to be out of the price range for most people. It's expensive to buy a new car—any new car—and the average sticker price of an electric car is $19,000 higher than an average gasoline-powered vehicle. Even though you can generally recoup this upfront cost over time because EVs can be cheaper to operate with no fueling and lower maintenance costs, some people just can't come up with the money upfront. To help more people afford an EV, GM is working through a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions to reduce battery cell costs to help make EVs more affordable to new buyers.

Many also believe that EVs won't support their lifestyle thinking they need to be charged regularly. However, today's EVs have an industry average range of about 250 miles – much more than in the past. For those who can charge their vehicles nightly at home, this range is plenty for everyday driving needs. It can become a bit more challenging for those who drive long distances or don't own a garage.

For those drivers, charging may seem like another barrier to ownership. EV chargers are not always easy to find and are not yet evenly distributed across the United States. For city dwellers, without a garage or charging access at home, that are reliant on public charging stations, this can be challenging. There simply aren't enough public charging stations (yet) in cities such as New York.

There's good news though: GM is working with EVgo to triple the size of the country's largest public fast-charging network by adding more than 2,700 new fast-charging stalls in the US by the end of 2025 so that more people can have access to fast charging. (Even better, all of these new chargers will be powered entirely by renewable energy.)

To continue breaking down these barriers, companies like General Motors are taking huge strides to help make EVs more accessible to everyone by investing $27 billion into electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years. With specific investment in their new Ultium battery technology, which is capable of charging fast, running long, and fitting every type of vehicle, from crossovers and sedans to SUVs and trucks.

The new Ultium batteries are made up of large, pouch-style cells that can be stacked horizontally or vertically, allowing them to optimize energy storage and layout so they can be used in different-sized vehicles. They will also be capable of powering an EV with a GM estimated range of up to 450 miles on a full charge — which is way more than the current industry average of 250 miles—though of course range will vary depending on temperature, terrain, battery age, vehicle model, the load it's carrying, and maintenance.

Once EVs become more available and more practical to own and use, they can become more accessible to everyone, no matter where they live. EVs are one way to make the world a cleaner place and with companies like GM removing barriers to ownership, more of us can make a difference toward zero emissions and help create a better planet for all.

Culture

Seth Rogen says he doesn't care about cancel culture: 'It's not worth complaining about'

via Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Last week, comedian Chris Rock spoke out about cancel culture on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club" saying it's made entertainment become too "safe" which has been terrible for the industry and audiences alike.

"And when everyone gets safe and nobody tries anything, things get boring," he told the New York station's Angela Yee and DJ Envy.

"I see a lot of unfunny comedians, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny awards shows, I see unfunny movies — because everybody's scared to make a move," he said.

cancel culture
