Parents priceless reaction to daughter's acceptance letter into optometry school is pure joy
It's always delightful to see a good news reveal video, but this couple's proud, joy-filled reaction to their daughter surprising them with an acceptance letter to an optometry school is nearly impossible not to smile at.
Gurjiv Kaur, a graduate of University of California, Irvine, shared the video on Twitter, and it's been retweeted nearly 100,000 times.
"So I told my parents we were making a video for extra credit," she wrote. "But what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school."
In the video, Gurjiv hands her parents, Karamjit Kaur and Jagdeep Singh, a folded piece of paper and casually tells them just to read it aloud, "like tongue twisters." But when her dad starts reading the letter, with mom reading over his shoulder, the joy of the surprise begins—and it only gets better from there.
"Oh my God!" exclaimed her dad. "This is incredible! Whoa!"
"What??" her mother asked incredulously. "You just had your interview today!"
The acceptance letter came from the University of the Incarnate Word's Rosenberg School of Optometry in San Antonio, Texas via email shortly after Gurjiv's interview.
so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance in… https://t.co/sMfUVsnO8o— gurjiv, (@gurjiv,)1621398643.0
In this sweet viral video sundae, the "Dear Gurjiv, COMMA," is surely the cherry on top. But the smiles, the pride, the finger wagging to the sky as dad says, "Let me read this!" and the laughter from Gurjiv who clearly knew her parents' reaction would be worth capturing on video—all of it is just priceless.
The university that sent the letter even shared the joy on Twitter as they shared the video with the comment, "We're not crying, you're crying! Welcome to the UIW family, Gurjiv (and parents)!"
🥲🥲🥲 We're not crying, you're crying! Welcome to the UIW family, Gurjiv (and parents)! ❤️ https://t.co/aamYxxQNqb— UIW (@UIW)1621440575.0
After the video went viral, Gurjiv wrote that she was "humbled by all the love and encouragement" and thanked everyone for their kind words.
"I definitely did not expect it to go that big," she told TODAY. "I'm really glad that a lot of people found joy in seeing my parents' reaction. It made them so happy." She said that her dad has since read the letter over multiple times and keeps practicing how to say "optometry."
Thank you, Gurjiv and parents, for this dose of wholesome delight.
