Elder millennial reveals what people get wrong about her generation in the 2008 recession
She also theorizes this is why Gen Zers might have a harder time.
Social media is teeming with theories that a recession similar to 2008 is upon us. For millennials specifically, this time period helped give them the nickname of “the unluckiest generation” as it affected student loan debt, the impossible feat of buying a home and starting a family, and the lack of available jobs—especially ones worthy of those expensive degrees.
And yet, Jenna Rohlfing, 39, argues that people get "millennial culture” during this time, really, really wrong. Why> Primarily because people don’t take into account how a lack of social media actually made a lot of the struggle much easier to navigate, which could be concerning news for Gen Zers.
In a video posted to her TikTok, Rohlfing first depicted the scene for many millennials during 2008. Yes, they had to provide their own health insurance (or go without health insurance and hope for the best), as well as pay for their rent, but what they weren’t buying were cosmetic procedures, high end hair products, skincare and makeup…i.e. the things that are marketed to Gen Zers on a daily basis.
“If you had ‘nice’ makeup, you might have gotten it at Clinique but your mom was buying it for you,” she said.
In an interview with Newsweek, Rohlfing expanded on this idea, saying that millennials, most of whom only made around $40K at the time, “didn't have large-scale social media to influence us into purchases or compare our lives to other people,” whereas Gen Zers, who grew up fully immersed by technology and influencer culture, “face a lot more pressure both socially and economically to keep up."
Judging by the comments, Rohlfing is certainly not alone in her thinking.
“Millennial culture was less status obsessed.”
“Real. ‘How did you survive?’ Maybe because there was no influencer culture and we could be poor in peace.”
“We weren’t being influenced to buy something new everyday.”
“I think one of the best things about the 08 recession was we didn't realize what we were missing. No social media to rub it in our faces.”
Furthermore, what was considered healthy during 2008 was drastically different than today, Rohlfing argued. Back in her day, noshing on cheap “Lean Cuisines” was perfectly acceptable, whereas today there is more pressure to buy organic produce.
“We had a real $1.00 menu. THat’s how we survived lol,” one millennial quipped.
“No pilates, no group exercise classes, you had a DVD of some cardio nonsense and maybe a $30/month gym membership and no cute workout sets!” another said.
Still another recalled, “I remember once paying for a McDouble and a McChicken with a Ziploc bag of dimes. DIMES.”
In essence, Rohlfing seems to be saying that, by and large, millennials weren’t up against the same levels of consumerism that many Gen Zers face today, making whatever possible recession looms already a different animal altogether.
According to some experts, the recent tariff announcements and escalating tensions between the U.S. and trade partners indicate not the return of a recession, but of stagflation, which is a combination of two undesirable economic conditions—high inflation + slow economic growth. You can also add high unemployment rates to the mix. This is also a different factor from 2008's situation.
But, really, now that we are all in a social media driven world full of pop-up ads everywhere you look, every generation can probably benefit from really aligning purchases with their priorities during this time. For millennials, those priorities probably align with some kind of Disney memorabilia.