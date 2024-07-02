People love this straight Australian guy's chill reaction to stumbling on an LA Pride Parade
"If only more straight men were like this."
LGBTQ influencer Chris Stanley was doing on-the-street reporting on June 2nd at the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California, when he ran into a straight guy with the best reaction to the event.
WeHo is one of the largest annual Pride celebrations in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of people every June.
Australian TV star Timm Hanly was chomping down an ice cream cone when he ran into Stanley, who asked why he was there. He calmly told Stanley that he is “straight, not gay” and just there “for the vibes.” Hanly added that his family was visiting from Australia and it was their second day in the city.
Hanly appeared on “The Bachelorette Australia” in 2019 and “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2020 and then married his wife, Briana. The couple had a baby last October. However, his newfound domestic bliss didn’t stop Hanly from enjoying the festivities. When Stanley asked if the gays threw a good party, he adamantly agreed.
“F**king’ oath. One hundred percent. No one does it better, really,” Hanly replied. (For those who don’t speak fluent Aussie, “oath” is a very affirmative version of “yes,” like when American Gen Zers say “bet.”)
Hanly doubled down on his LGBTQ allyship when he grabbed the mic after being asked how he feels when hit on by gay men. “Oh, I love this,” he responded. “Let’s say I’m walking down the street and a gay guy is like looking at me. That’s as good as a girl looking at me. That counts. That’s as good for my ego as a hot chick looking at me,” Hanly said as Chris laughed.
The video captures what many people believe LGBTQ pride is all about love, acceptance, and having a good time. Many people thought that Hanly was the perfect example of straight allyship. “I think so many people loved it because there was zero toxic masculinity at all,” Chris told Upworthy. “He was just a dude who stumbled across something gay and admired it for what it was without any hostility involved. Something we need more of.”
“My favorite response was when he said he’s ‘just here for the vibes,’” Stanley continued.
A lot of the commenters agree with Stanley.
“And that’s how straight guys who are comfortable in their own sexuality should react to [a Pride parade],” Masterwill7 wrote. “Can Tim and his wife stay in the US and teach the men around here how to be better?” HJomckinney_added.
To further his quest to understand what Pride means in America. Stanley recently created a 22-minute short film about one of the smallest Pride celebrations in America in Morgantown, West Virginia.
“Imagine a Pride celebration so small, it’s almost a secret,” he says in the opening scene. The film explains what life is like for LGBTQ Americans in a state where intolerance is a part of life. “Everyone in West Virginia has a gay neighbor, but not everyone in West Virginia wants to talk about the fact that they have a gay neighbor,” Dustin Blankenship, from nearby Granville, says in the film.