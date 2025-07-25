upworthy
Family

Pediatrician reveals truth behind viral 'lime method' of helping babies learn to walk

Here's why it actually works.

Photo credit: Canva

Pediatrician Olivia Reyes explains why using limes can help babies learn to walk.

If you’re a parent looking for hacks to help your toddler learn to walk, you've likely come across the advice to give them a couple of limes. Other moms and dads seem to swear by this viral trend, especially as an alternative to any fancy, expensive gadgets.

But how exactly does this trick work? In a now-viral video, developmental physical therapist Olivia Reyes, aka “The baby PT” on TikTok, explains.

Stitched to a video of a baby boy holding two of the aforementioned fruits while effortlessly striding across the room, Reyes says, “This lime trick works and has really nothing to do with the limes and more so, everything to do with his ability to stand.”

“In order to walk, we have to be able to stand by ourselves, independently like he is doing here, for at least 10 seconds,” she continued. And in this instance, the lime not only offers just enough "counterbalance" to help make that happen, they also give little ones something easy to focus on. It also helps that mom is nearby to help boost confidence.

The adage of “you’ve gotta crawl before you walk” should really be “you’ve gotta stand before you walk,” it seems, which is why in an interview with TODAY, Reyes also touted the benefit of doing standing exercises.


 
 @thebabypt #duet with @wendysanchoa #lemonmyth The lime myth makes a lot of sense when your baby can stand already! Love to see it! #MomsofTikTok ♬ original sound - Dr. Olivia Reyes PT, DPT 
 
 


“Because standing is the first time babies balance their entire body weight in a vertical position — before then, they crawl and roll ... horizontally, which distributes their weight over the body.”

That said, Ryese encourages parents not to panic if the baby only gets a few steps in before reverting back to crawling. “That’s a developmentally appropriate stage,” she told TODAY.

All in all, limes just happen to be the perfect size for baby hands to grab hold of and keep their hands busy, and have an eye-catching color, but certainly other items could do the trick. Case and point below:

And this brings up another good point. While learning to walk-independently, babies will be tempted to reach out to their parents for support. And in turn, parents will want to help their little one along. This can be very enjoyable, but according to some pediatricians, not the best way to actually teach walking.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

As for standing exercises, Reyes has some very simple examples in this video, involving furniture and toys.


 
 @thebabypt How to help your baby walk? Make sure they can stand for at least 10 seconds! Heres some standing tips to get your baby confident with standing and walking! #momsoftiktok #firsttimemom #newmomsoftiktok ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show 
 
 

No matter what strategy you go with, teaching a baby to walk requires creating a safe environment, providing just the right amount of support, and encouraging exploration. This way babies can gain more confidence—arguably an ingredient far more important to their development than lemons.

