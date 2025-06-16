There's a fascinating reason European chocolate tastes better than the American version
"Is that why some chocolate burns?"
Here's the thing: even the worst chocolate, at least for a chocolate-lover, is usually tolerable. Obviously, taste is subjective and there are plenty of people who actually prefer American chocolate over its European counterpart.
That said, an American on Reddit posted a pretty heavy statement on the subreddit r/CasualEurope: "European Chocolate has ruined me." They write, "I always heard online that Europeans hated American chocolate, saying that it tastes of bile. I ignored such things, to me it always tasted fine. Then along came an opportunity, 6 months of working in Denmark. It just so happens that my work had a chocolate jar, every day after lunch I'd have two pieces, tasted good, never thought much of it."
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
This takes a turn. They continue, "That was, until today. I'm back home for the holidays, my mom put out a candy dish of Hershey's kisses. Don't mind if I do. But as the chocolate melted on my tongue I knew something was off. The distinct taste of vomit. I had escaped the matrix; my eyes now open to the truth. Is this a blessing? A curse? I myself don't even know. The only truth I do know is that American chocolate will never taste the same."
The comment section is riddled with explanations, and they seem to know their chocolate. One explains, "European chocolates are required by law to have at least 14% dry milk solids while the US only requires 12%. European chocolate is also slightly richer because it's required to have at least 3.5% milk fat. In the US, the minimum is 3.39%. European chocolate ALSO has a higher requirement for cocoa content — aka the ingredient that gives bars their deep, chocolaty flavor. These differences might not seem so big, but taken together, they add up."
But they're not done. "Also worth noting? When it comes to the American chocolate standard-bearer (hi, Hershey's), some say the biggest perceived difference in chocolate quality might come from its use of butyric acid — which makes chocolate last longer on shelves but gives it a 'tangy' flavor that many Europeans find totally off-putting." One even asks, "Is that why some chocolate BURNS?"
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
"Tangy" is a nice way to put it. In a recent piece for The Takeout on Yahoo! Life, author Moriah House asks, "Why do so many Europeans hate Hershey's chocolate?" House notes, "By and large, the consensus among European (and generally non-American) Hershey's reviewers seems to be that it tastes more like sawdust than chocolate, or less generously, that it tastes like vomit. This might sound unnecessarily harsh, but there are some legitimate reasons that Hershey's bars may be an acquired taste."
While, obviously, Hershey's recipes are kept under lock and key, House insists there's evidence which "suggests that Hershey's chocolate contains butyric acid, a compound that is also found in, well, vomit. Before you get too grossed out, butyric acid is also found in parmesan cheese and many other things that many people find delicious."
Of fascinating note, it's also pointed out that perhaps Americans (and everyone worldwide) don't notice an off-putting taste or smell because of the nostalgia factor. In other words, we're just used to it. "The taste-memory connection should not be underestimated—studies have shown that comfort food is more related to memory than actual flavor. Considering that chocolate is a highly emotional and nostalgic food, the sweet memories associated with your childhood favorite chocolate probably have a not insignificant impact on how you perceive its flavor."
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
There are, of course, other reasons the chocolate tastes different: sugar and fat content, and surprisingly, where the cocoa beans themselves are sourced. On GourmetBouquet.com, they explain, "American chocolatiers tend to use beans from South America, while Europeans, such as those in Great Britain, often use beans from West Africa instead."
While plenty of people have chimed in to say they in fact love American chocolate, the Europeans got a backup with this from this Redditor Down Under: "Mate, I'm here to tell you it's not just Europeans who don't like American chocolate. Us Aussies hate it too. And our chocolate (at least the mass-produced, supermarket stuff) isn't the greatest by a long shot!"