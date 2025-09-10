A teacher asked 7th graders what 40-year-olds do for fun and their answers are merciless
Elder millennials are feeling attacked, but the kids aren't exactly wrong.
Like it or not, kids will tell you what they really think. Their naive honesty is refreshing, hilarious, and at times, a little bit rough on the self-esteem of the adults around them. Regardless, they don't shy away from telling it like it is, or at least how they see it.
That's why 7th grade teacher Shane Frakes loves to frequently poll his students for their opinions on, well, almost anything.
Going by @7thgradechronicles on TikTok, Frakes regularly goes viral for his hilarious content and observations about his Gen Alpha students. But more than just building a platform and side hustle for his own gain, Frakes makes great use of his social media savvy to keep his kids energized and engaged in the daily lessons.
In a recent video, he asked his students to weigh in on this question: "What do you think people in their 40s do for fun?!"
Im Old Tv Shows GIF by PBS SoCal Giphy
The responses are not for the faint of heart. Here's the list the kids came up with:
- Play Wordle
- Watch TV in black and white
- Go gamble!
- Spoiling all [their] grandchildren or nieces and nephews
- Play Pickleball! A sport that doesn't move as much
- Count coupons
- Go on Facebook
- Go and buy home decor
- Grill food on Sundays
- Saying No to everything I ask for
- Bingo
- Take their medicine
- Knitting
- Play golf
- Sitting in a chair on the patio yelling, "Get off my lawn!"
Watch the whole video for a few fun easter eggs and unfortunate illustrations:
@7thgradechronicles
Back In My Day 😆🥲 #teachersoftiktok #teacher #teachertok #middleschool #middleschoolteacher
Commenters in their 40s wanted to be offended, but had to admit that the kids had them pegged.
"Home goods is accurate," one wrote.
"I needed this laugh right before bed and I see no wrong answers," a commenter said.
"40 and I scored fairly high on this," said another.
"The accuracy. I feel attacked," added another user.
"These are more accurate than I would've guessed," another summed up perfectly.
Millennials have been called the Peter Pan generation because of their apparent delays in "growing up."
They look younger, seem younger, and even feel younger than a lot of their predecessors. It's a well-documented phenomenon, in fact. Part of it has to do with cultural and societal factors that have delayed major life milestones. Millennials came of age in a time where earning high-pay in their careers, getting married, and buying a house were more difficult than they ever were for their parents. Many people in the "Peter Pan generation" are just beginning to really get on their feet in their 30s.
Millennials also hold a deep fear of aging, more so than Gen X does. That may drive them to cling to styles, cultural references, and other preferences from their younger days. But it's not weird, no. This blurring of the lines that define what a generation is has actually been pretty seamless.
"A millennial parent can post a TikTok dance with their kids, binge Stranger Things, or geek out over a Marvel premiere without feeling like they’re stepping out of their lane," says Stacy Jones, a pop culture expert and founder of Hollywood Branded. "Earlier generations were pigeonholed into what their generation was supposed to be. Millennials are defining that instead. That cross-generational cultural participation blurs what 'age' looks and feels like. And it doesn’t stop there - today’s 50-year-old doesn’t look or act like the 50-year-old of yesterday. Wellness, skincare, acceptance of Botox, fitness, and social media have redefined what 'middle age' even means, pushing the whole curve of youthfulness upward."
Jones definitely has a point about how people look; there must be something in the water. This is what a 40 year old looked like just a few decades ago. No offense to the great Kelsey Grammer, but by today's standard, the style and hair would have most people peg him to be in his (late) 50s.
Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane in 1996By US Treasury Dept. Public Domain
All the more reason that Mr. Frakes' students' list is absolutely hysterical. If there's anyone bound to be playfully offended by being prematurely aged, it's us millennials. But the fact of the matter is, whether we like it or not, we are getting older and settling down. Many of us truly do enjoy shopping for home decor and playing a round of low-impact pickleball.
What the kids don't understand is that we're still rocking the hottest music of 2001 and wearing our baseball cap backwards while we do it.
