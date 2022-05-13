Family

It was her first Mother's Day without her 'goofball' mom. She honored her in the sweetest, silliest way.

"I decided to do something that would’ve had her crying with laughter…"

A TikTok user dressed up as a bee to honor her goofy, gardening mom for Mother's Day.

Mother's Day can cause a mix of emotions for a lot of people. Some of us have mothers who raised and nurtured us in love, with whom we treasure our time. Some of us have complicated or downright toxic relationships with our mothers that make Mother's Day little more than a painful reminder. Some of us have had to say goodbye to a beloved mother earlier than we would have hoped, making Mother's Day a bittersweet day of memories and remembrance.

When we miss our mom on Mother's Day, it can be hard to figure out how to commemorate the holiday. Do we grieve? Do we celebrate? Both? Neither?

Every person's experience with the loss of a loved one is different, but one TikTok user shared how they celebrated their first Mother's Day after their mom's passing in the sweetest, silliest way.

In a post on Tiktok, user @chacha.blue wrote, "First Mother’s Day without my mom... I decided to do something that would’ve had her crying with laughter and spread wildflower seeds in a bee costume."

The video shows the user joyfully prancing around in a bee costume, complete with honeycomb glasses. The "bee" carries a bag of seeds, tossing them about and joyfully meeting people they encounter. The end of the video shows a photo of their mom in the garden, with the words "Love you mom."

The video was also shared on Reddit, where it has gone viral.

"Today was my first Mother’s Day without my mom…" the Reddit post read. "She loved gardening and was a total goofball. So, in her honor I ran around the neighborhood throwing wildflower seeds in a bee costume and met some fun folks while at it... I just wanted to share since it made this day a little easier."

So sweet. Watch:

First Mother’s Day without my mom... I decided to do something that would’ve had her crying with laughter and spread wildflower seeds in a bee costume. 🌸🐝

(For those wondering about the wisdom of randomly tossing seeds around, the poster clarified in the comments that the seeds were flowers that are native to California, where they live, and were specifically slow-spreading varieties so as to avoid an invasive plant situation.)

People loved the video, especially those who were also missing their moms on Mother's Day.

"If this is how you are celebrating her, your mother must have been absolutely awesome," wrote one commenter. "May her memory be a blessing to you."

"I love this. I’m also spending Mother’s Day with my mom who was gone too soon," wrote another. "Thanks for honoring your mom well. You left my day on a much better note. Hugs."

"I am picturing your mom running along with you all day but her bee suit has little angel wings," shared another.

Honoring a loved one who has passed in a way that we know they would have loved is a lovely form of remembrance. And when that loved was was "a goofball," the sillier the remembrance the better. Perhaps we can all go out and do something for someone we miss that would tickle their funny bone this week, and bring a little joy to others in the process.

