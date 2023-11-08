+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

'I peeled my orange today': A simple story about love and loss is a bittersweet tear-jerker

It "broke me."

peeled orange story, tear jerkers, tiktok
via Hotsurieltea/TikTok and Mattiesbasement/TikTok

People react to the "I peeled my orange" story.

A slideshow on TikTok has been bringing people to tears because it’s a touching slice of life that describes what it is like to love, lose and find oneself again. The story is centered around a text conversation between Charlotte and EM, who recently broke up and are heading into college.

Charlotte is still in love with Em, but they don't feel the same.

The conversation starts with Charlotte texting Em out of the blue to thank them for helping her with her college application. Charlotte has recently been accepted to New York University, and Em is also looking forward to moving into a dorm room when school starts.

Charlotte (blue text) has no problem sharing her feelings for Em (gray text).

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

Charlotte then reminds Em of how they used to peel oranges for her every morning and she still doesn’t know how to do it herself.

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

Then, Charlotte explained what she’s learned and how she has changed since the break up.

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

Em reassured Charlotte that there are still plenty of opportunities to find love.

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

However, even though Em is clear that their relationship is over they continue to reassure her that someone is out there for her.

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

The two had a heartfelt, kind exchange, but Em remained clear that their relationship was over, and it was in Charloette’s best interests that they stopped communicating. Em wants to keep old wounds closed and wants Charlotte to be open to finding someone else. That won’t happen if they remain close.

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

The two exchanged final “I love yous.” But Em’s was different.

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

Days, weeks, months, possibly more than a year later, against Em’s wishes, Charlotte reached out again with a poignant message.

i peeled my orange, viral tiktok, tear jerkers

A text exchange between Charlotte and Em.

via @Things.i.cant.sen/TikTok

Sadly, the texted was delivered green. So Em most likely had blocked Charlotte.

Click here to see the entire slide show.

It’s incredible how a quick text exchange between exes can be loaded with so much emotion, tension, truth, kindness, and backstory. The exchange between Charlotte and Em is like a 3-act play where we see where these two people are, where they've been and feel the conflict that keeps them apart. Finally, in the end, our main character, Charlotte, overcomes her pain and learns to be self-sufficient. But Em doesn’t want to hear from her and may never know that she finally learned to be self-sufficient. What a heartbreaking twist.

Can somebody please interview Charlotte and Em and turn this into a movie? We need to see how they met. What things were like when the relationship was going well and why they broke up. It would also be wonderful to know where they are now.

The slideshow has been seen over 6 million times on TikTok, and the overwhelming response has been tears.

“I lost it at ‘loved’ and went crazy at ‘I peeled my orange today,’” Mari (Taylor’s Version) wrote. “The ‘i peeled my orange today’ with the green bubble sent goosebumps down my whole body. Crying for Charlotte,” Mads added.

From Your Site Articles
relationships
Badge
Connections Academy
Connections Academy
Parenting

Gen Z is anything but lazy — they’re smart, strategic and eager to launch their careers

Here’s how to help them find their path amid a swiftly changing career landscape.

Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash

Gen Z is navigating a career landscape unlike any other.

True

Every adult generation has its version of a “kids these days” lament, labeling the up-and-coming generation as less resilient or hardworking compared to their own youth. But Gen Z—currently middle school age through young adulthood—is challenging that notion with their career readiness.

Take Abigail Sanders, an 18-year-old college graduate. Thanks to a dual enrollment program with her online school, she actually earned her bachelor’s degree before her high school diploma. Now she’s in medical school at Bastyr University in Washington state, on track to become a doctor by age 22.

a family of 6 at a graduation with two graduatesAll four of the Sanders kids have utilized Connections Academy to prepare for their futures.

Abigail’s twin sister, Chloe, also did dual enrollment in high school to earn her associate’s in business and is on an early college graduation path to become a vet tech.

Maeson Frymire dreams of becoming a paramedic. He got his EMT certification in high school and fought fires in New Mexico after graduation. Now he’s working towards becoming an advanced certified EMT and has carved his career path towards flight paramedicine.

Sidny Szybnski spends her summers helping run her family’s log cabin resort on Priest Lake in Idaho. She's taken business and finance courses in high school and hopes to be the third generation to run the resort after attending college.

log cabin resort on edge of forestAfter college, Sidny Szybnski hopes to run her family's resort in Priest Lake, Idaho.

Each of these learners has attended Connections Academy, tuition-free online public schools available in 29 states across the U.S., to not only get ready for college but to dive straight into college coursework and get a head start on career training as well. These students are prime examples of how Gen Zers are navigating the career prep landscape, finding their passions, figuring out their paths and making sure they’re prepared for an ever-changing job market.

Lorna Bryant, the Head of Career Education for Connections Academy’s online school program, says that Gen Z has access to a vast array of career-prep tools that previous generations didn’t have, largely thanks to the internet.

“Twenty to 30 years ago, young people largely relied on what adults told them about careers and how to get there,” Bryant tells Upworthy. “Today, teens have a lot more agency. With technology and social media, they have access to so much information about jobs, employers and training. With a tap on their phones, they can hear directly from people who are in the jobs they may be interested in. Corporate websites and social media accounts outline an organization’s mission, vision and values—which are especially important for Gen Z.”

Research shows over 75% of high schoolers want to focus on skills that will prepare them for in-demand jobs. However, not all teens know what the options are or where to find them. Having your future wide open can be overwhelming, and young people might be afraid of making a wrong choice that will impact their whole lives.

Bryant emphasizes that optimism and enthusiasm from parents can help a lot, in addition to communicating that nothing's carved in stone—kids can change paths if they find themselves on one that isn’t a good fit.

Dr. Bryant and student video meeting Dr. Bryant meeting with a student

“I think the most important thing to communicate to teens is that they have more options than ever to pursue a career,” she says. “A two- or four-year college continues to be an incredibly valuable and popular route, but the pathways to a rewarding career have changed so much in the past decade. Today, career planning conversations include options like taking college credit while still in high school or earning a career credential or certificate before high school graduation. There are other options like the ‘ships’—internships, mentorships, apprenticeships—that can connect teens to college, careers, and employers who may offer on-the-job training or even pay for employees to go to college.”

Parents can also help kids develop “durable skills”—sometimes called “soft” or “human” skills—such as communication, leadership, collaboration, empathy and grit. Bryant says durable skills are incredibly valuable because they are attractive to employers and colleges and transfer across industries and jobs. A worldwide Pearson survey found that those skills are some of the most sought after by employers.

“The good news is that teens are likely to be already developing these skills,” says Bryant. Volunteering, having a part-time job, joining or captaining a team sport can build durable skills in a way that can also be highlighted on college and job applications.

Young people are navigating a fast-changing world, and the qualities, skills and tools they need to succeed may not always be familiar to their parents and grandparents. But Gen Z is showing that when they have a good grasp of the options and opportunities, they’re ready to embark on their career paths, wherever they may lead.

Learn more about Connections Academy here and Connections’ new college and career prep initiative here.

education
Education

It's not COVID, it’s culture: Teacher who has worked overseas shares the problem with U.S. kids

"The problem is cultural."

via LisaConselatore/TikTok and Hunter Johnson/Unsplash

Teacher Lisa Conselatore isn't holding back.

A recent study by the National Center for Education Statistics found that 87% of public schools say the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted students' socio-emotional development. Respondents have also said there has been a significant increase in student misconduct.

However, a teacher with 24 years of experience in the U.S. and abroad believes we are misplacing blame for this rise in misconduct. In a viral TikTok video with over 480,000 views, Lisa Conselatore claims that the big problem isn’t the pandemic but modern parenting.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers
Pop Culture

People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

"They effortlessly communicate complex concepts in a simple way."

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

Keep ReadingShow less
intelligence
Joy

Couple buys new house and finds abandoned dog tied to a tree by the old homeowners

Who could abandon that sweet face?

@geaux75/TikTok

Molly was found tied to a tree by the new owners of the house.

Molly, an adorable, affectionate 10-year-old pit bull, found herself tied to a tree after her owners had abandoned her.

According to The Dodo, Molly had “always been a loyal dog, but, unfortunately, her first family couldn’t reciprocate that same love back,” and so when the house was sold, neither Molly nor the family’s cat was chosen to move with them. While the cat was allowed to free roam outside, all Molly could do was sit and wait. Alone.

Luckily, the young couple that bought the house agreed to take the animals in as part of their closing agreement, and as soon as the papers were signed, they rushed over to check in.
Keep ReadingShow less
animals
Family

After causing an unexpected stir, Drew Barrymore explains why she 'doesn't need sex'

'At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up.'

via The Webby Awards

Drew Barrymore attends the 26th Annual Webby Awards on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

In late September, talk show host Drew Barrymore made an off-hand comment about sex that caused an unexpected stir. During a “Drew’s News” segment with Ross Mathews, the two discussed Andrew Garfield’s admission he abstained from sex for six months while filming Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film “Silence.”

“I get abstaining from sex, I mean I did that my entire 20s, right?” Mathews joked, to which Barrymore responded, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?'”

“We buried the lede there, that’s the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal,” Mathews added. “Years,” Barrymore confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Humor

Cat adorably photobombs his owner's desperate attempt at filming her sister's big engagement

He's the real star of the show.

Good Morning America|Facebook

Cat adorably photobombs engagement video

Engagements are such a beautiful thing. A lot of planning goes into popping the big question, from picking out the perfect ring to setting the mood in a unique location. Some people even take the time to find a photographer to capture the moment their love says "yes."

It's such a fun memory to look back on for the betrothed couple, especially when the other party Is unsuspecting so true emotion is captured. But sometimes things go wrong on the photographer or videographer's end...like having a nosey cat. One woman found herself in this very predicament and the gaffe was shared by Good Morning America. Annie Polley's sister was getting engaged in her back yard so she was on camera duty to film the moment.

It was beautiful. The guy drops to his knee and pulls out what one can imagine is a gorgeous ring as the woman looks surprised and overcome with emotions.

Keep ReadingShow less
cat photobombs engagement
Joy

Bullied 'Rabbit kid' gets beautiful smile after kind strangers donate $100,000 to help

His family couldn't afford to fix his teeth.

via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

A dentist improves someone's smile.

A touching story out of New Zealand shows a community's power to fight back against bullying and uplift the spirits of a young boy who badly needed medical attention.

It all began in 2011 when 12-year-old Evan Hill of Christchurch appeared on “Campbell Live,” a local current affairs show. Hill had severely buck teeth, and it made him the target of relentless bullying. Because of his appearance, the kids at his school called him “Rabbit kid.”

"They make me look funny and silly," Evan said about his teeth. "(The kids at school) call me a bunny rabbit and I'm not."

To add to the problem, Hill’s family was going through some very hard times after a devastating earthquake that struck New Zealand earlier that year. One hundred eighty-five people died in the quake and thousands of homes were destroyed.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness
Trending Stories