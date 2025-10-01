25 fascinating, long-forgotten everyday items from when your grandparents were little
In the 1940s, apparently safety hadn't been invented yet.
Buckle up for a serious trip down memory lane. Time passes and things change, not just in the broad collective strokes of how we approach health, family, love, and work, but even in how we navigate day-to-day life. Especially when it comes to convenience. Objects that seemed cutting edge back in the day now seem like arduous relics. Seriously, can you imagine going back to a time when Alexa didn’t play your morning jams and read off our to-do list for the day? No thank you!
On that note, someone on social media recently asked, "What were some everyday objects from your youth or your parents/grandparents’ youth that an adult today wouldn’t know about?” Elaborating further, they added, “I’m not talking about a rotary telephone or the milk man coming by the door. I’m talking about ubiquitous things no one can even remember.”
While answers varied, one prevailing theme was the amount of effort required by so many of these everyday objects. And yet, that was their charm—forcing folks to be a bit more in the moment. Similarly, just the way some things were made to last longer, have better quality, etc. is a stark contrast to the mass production single-use mentality we have now. Even still, I think some of these items we’re more than glad to be rid of (see # 3)
Without further ado, here are some of those long gone objects:
1. "Mascara that came in a little box, like eyeshadow. There was also a little brush that came with it."
Swatching Cake Mascara 👩🏻🎨#vintagemakeup #cakemascara #1920smakeup #makeuphistory #creatorsearchinsights
2. "Cream rinse. After shampooing, you'd put a capful of cream rinse in a glass of water and pour the whole thing over your hair to detangle. That was before we had conditioners."
3. "Belted maxi pads."
low key want to get my hands on a vintage sanitary belt 👀 #periodtok #blackhistorymonth #pads #marykenner
“Don't forget the incinerettes on the ladies room wall to burn those suckers. That was free at least,” someone added.
4. "Sardine cans that came with a key to open them."
5. "TVs or radios that you had to wait for them to 'warm up' for a few seconds before they worked. And who remembers color bars'? When the station would just show colored bars for a minute to give you time to adjust the color on your set?"
6. "A booklet to keep S&H Green Stamps or Blue Chip Stamps."
7. “Clamp-on steel kids’ roller skates.”
Seems safe.ebay
8. "Imagine, if you will, a world where you drive into a gas station, and a man in uniform comes out and asks what octane you want. Then, he proceeds to open the hood and check your oil level and radiator fluid. After, he washes ALL the car windows, takes your money, and thanks you for stopping by."
9. "The first time Catholic girls were allowed to wear 'stockings' was during their Confirmation. It was a rite of passage, and mine was in 1968. The stockings were scratchy, thigh-high things held up by these weird garter belts with rubbery clips."
10. "Paregoric. It was given to us kids who had diarrhea. It was opium! You won't see that in medicine cabinets anymore."
Yum, opium! By User:Jwilli74 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
11. "Darning needles and darning yarn. In the 1960s (more or less), it was still worthwhile to darn socks. But by the 1980s, socks were cheap enough that darning was mostly a thing of the past. Maybe it's just me, though. Does anyone still darn socks?"
12. "A mangle ironing machine."
13."Mercury oral thermometers. Had a fever? Your thermometer was made of glass and filled with mercury. Yes, that mercury. The temperature would lock in, so you'd have to shake the thermometer before using it. Every now and again, one would drop and shatter, so you'd have a few drops of liquid mercury to play with! What kid doesn't want to play with mercury? I wish I were kidding. Fun times!"
Mercury Thermometer From London #video #viral #trending #antique #lit #mercury #metal #nature #science #2023 #crazy #movie
14. "The little plastic piece you put in the hole on a 45 record that would make it fit and play on the record player."
15. "A tabletop clamp-on meat grinder."
Found An Old Hand Crank Meat Grinder! #meat #food #foodtiktok #foodlover #foodie #foodies #edge29chaospreparedness #edgeofchaos edge29chaos.com
16. "Colored toilet paper."
An example of vintage colored toilet paperReddit
17. "My grandmother had a telephone desk, similar to a school desk. It had a chair and a small table where the large, heavy rotary desk phone sat, and on the side was a wire rack for the directory and Yellow Pages."
These could still be useful.ebay
18. "McDonald's french fries used to be cooked in beef tallow. The taste was phenomenally good and nothing like the bland ones of today."
You don't have to get political about it to understand that beef tallow was delicious.
19. "Crank handles to start tractors. There were no push buttons back then."
20. "Toothpaste came in a can! It looked like a 1930s-era whiskey flask and contained pumice powder and flavoring. You'd open the lid, wet your toothbrush, rub it in the powder, and brush your teeth. Then, you'd just repeat the processes as needed."
Swatching 100 years of TOOTHPASTE!! 😲Ommgggg why do they still smell like that?!!! 😳 Also what happened to the 30s 😳😲
21.“The little triangle window on a car we called the 'windbreaker'--you had to open that so you could put your window down while driving so there wasn't as much noise. A/C was not standard. Also, curb indicators on cars.”
22.“Pantyhose in eggs.”
(This is in reference to the distinctive plastic egg-shaped container in which L'eggs pantyhose were sold.)
23. “One thing that was often seen back in my youth and for a year I also had them but I haven't seen for a couple of decades are metal heel plates (also known as ‘taps’) to prevent boot and shoe heels from wearing down.
Quick lil tip and how-to! And no, they dont actually make the “tap” sound. Also, cobblers have benches. #mensfashion #fashiontiktok #tipsandtricks #fashionhacks #cobbler #secondhand
24. “Hershey's chocolate bars used to come in foil. Peeling it off was satisfying.”
Last but not least…
25. “Jelly-jar drinking glasses with cartoon characters on them.”
These need to come backEtsy
This article originally appeared in April. It has been updated.