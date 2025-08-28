Xennials get nostalgic about the best 'purse candy' their grandma's kept stashed back in the day
"My grandma had all the old lady candy in her purse at all times."
Back in the day, the best candy came from the purses of grandmas. Referred to as "purse candy", grannies used to stash sweet treats from mints, hard candies and more in their bags that were treasured by Xennials.
Xennials (those born from 1977 to 1983) got nostalgic talking about the candy they treasured from their grandmothers' purses. "My grandma had all the old lady candy in her purse at all times. Anytime, anywhere, if you needed some sugar, my grandma had you," one Xennial shared. Another added, "It is funny how the grandparents kept them in the purse but our parents decided to have full on candy bowls in the house and I swear its gotten worse as they have aged. My grandparents were too frugal have candy bowl despite the Werther's commercials showing otherwise. My boomer parents (and in-law parents) have bowls of not just mints but full on candy like in every room."
There are so many vintage candies to remember that bring up even sweeter memories. These are beloved classic candies they remember from the good old days, plus some of their picks for the future 'old people candy' they plan to carry in their purses one day.
Sweetest Day Candy GIF by Wengie Giphy
"Yup! My favorite were the butterscotch discs in the yellow cellophane. My grandma also carried a set of colored pencils to keep me entertained during church. She was the sweetest lady." - Trialbydumpsterfire
"Oh during mass. Ahhh the good old days with asking grandma for a tissue and she would dig it out of her purse. When you go to use it, it smells like purse candies, mix of mint, cherry and cinnamon" - No-Regular-4281
"Those hard strawberry candies with the strawberry design on the packaging." orkenbjorken
"My grandma offering us kids in the backseat a Certs is a core childhood memory." - Podwitchers
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"No discussion about purse candy would be complete without mentioning these [Werther's] bad boys." - jp7755qod
"My grandmother always had spearmint starlight mints. She would unwrap some and keep in a baggie in church so the wrapper wouldn't make noise during service." - katiw46
"DoubleMint Gum, Bianca spray, and these, which I always faked a cough for: Luden's." - Watergirl626
doublemint gum GIF Giphy
"That yummy hard candy mixed bag with peppermints and butterscotch and fruit flavored hard candy. Something for everyone!" KittyTheShark
"Salt water taffy." - Ibekidgoku
"Very stale candy canes and black licorice." - WhatsANameAgain
"Dumdum suckers probably." - IceOrthrus
DumDums Giphy
Future 'old people candy' picks
"Reese's miniature peanut butter cups." - draculasbloodtype
"Atomic Fireballs." - badwarhol
"Jelly Bellys." - fakewoke247
"My first thought was Sour Patch Kids." - LYMI20
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Warheads." slappy_mcslapenstein
"Jolly Ranchers." - AncientRazzmatazz783
"Nerds and Pop Rocks." - Morley_Lives
"Storck Chocolate Riesen." BrewItYourself
"Mine always had plain M&Ms. This was before they ruined it with blue, there was a tan one. Anyway I still love plain M&Ms so that will probably be my Old People Candy." - happyhumpbackday
mms GIF Giphy
"Big League Chew, put a wad of that in your mouth and you can pretend to be Lenny Dykstra circa 1986." - User Unknown
"I love me some Gin Gins ginger chews." - eLishus
"I don’t know about you guys. Seriously. KitKat is the correct answer. And none said skittles? I’d also have York peppermint patties. The small ones are so good. Reece's cups. Mounds bars (I’m not sorry) and Twix. Because I usually have that in my house. Unless someone ate it all. Might have been me." - CozmicOwl16