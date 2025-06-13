Millennials experience a delicious bite of nostalgia sharing the 90s snacks they miss the most
"Push pops omg."
From cereal to chips to candy, the 1990s produced some pretty iconic snack foods. Millennials reached for their favorite childhood snacks in their backpacks, in the cupboard after school, and at the gas stations where there were treats galore.
In a Reddit forum, member @Downtown-Rise5606 posed this question to Millennials: "What was your favorite childhood snack from the 90s? Like you wake up on a Saturday morning to watch cartoons, what is the snack you always reached for?"
The question had many Millennials walking down memory lane, reminiscing about simpler times and the foods that defined them. These are 52 nostalgic 90s snack foods that people miss the most.
"Jell-O Pudding Pops. Grape Swedish Fish." —@kurujiru
"Cheese Nips hit totally different than Cheezits." —@baardvark
"Magic middles, Smurf berry crunch cereal, Tmnt ninja pies, Carnation breakfast bars, RC premium draft cola in the glass bottles, Dinasour Eggs candy, PB Crisps, Tatoskins chips, Dunkin doughnuts cereal." —@No_Ad295
"SnackWells devil food cookies, while part of the terrible toxic 80s and 90s diet food culture, were f*cking SO delicious. As far as just Saturday morning cartoon nostalgic foods, you can't go wrong with Trix cereal, when it was still in the shape of fruits. I also like Nerds cereal a lot, and as an older kid and teen, Basic 4 was where it was at. Once, apparently Basic 4 was having a special promo, because we opened a box that we had just bought and inside was a fresh $5 cash bill." —@horsetooth_mcgee
"It's a cereal, but I miss Alpha-Bits." —@CanIGetAWitness16
"Fruit wrinkles." —@rich4pres
"Push pops omg. Those Betty Crocker pop bottle fruit snacks. I could probably write a really long list lol." —@73738484737383874
"Nabisco Dip in a Chip." —@CountrymanR60
"The Simpsons cereal…Homer O’s and Krusty had a flavor too…the buzz lightyear cereal….rice crispy TREATS cereal…a cold box of ecto cooler after riding bikes around the neighborhood with your buddies…crackers and peanut butter with a tall glass of milk." —@firestarter1877
"Carnation Breakfast Bars. The chocolate chip was fabulous!!" —@iheartmycats820
"Doo Dads." —@SonnyCrocket87
"Ecto Cooler, Ninja Turtles Pizza chips, cookies and cream Twix, Butterfinger BBs, Rice Crispy Treat Cereal, Crystal Pepsi, Clearly Canadian, Snapple Elements, Dunkaroos, Flintstones Push Pops, Ritz cheese sandwich crackers that don’t taste like metal." —@LegitimateHumanBeing
"Can we bring back the glass Sobe bottles? Specifically, the strawberry banana." —@TheDungeonLurker
"Trix yogurt." —@NichoBrown
"Jello Pudding Pops, and Pizzarias from Keebler. I really wish someone would bring Pizzarias back." —@Harlow1976
"Wheatables crackers were so much better than Wheat Thins. Those Planters PB Crisps (and the chocolate ones) are sorely missed. And the Philadelphia cheesecake bars... those things were amazing." —@Worried_Biscotti_552
"Waffle crisp!" —@morethanill
"Oreo Os and Berry Berry Kix cereal." —@Illustrious_Cold5699
"Pop tarts." —@Both-Cap1441
"Hostess Banana Flips." —@No_Sand_9290
"Mr. Bones candy. Grape Bubble Yum." —@Vancj012
"Kudos bars." —@J-littletree
"When I was a kid our grocery store used to carry like these "gourmet" fruit roll-ups which were like a normal fruit roll-up except more natural I guess and they tasted more like real fruit they were so good they had the most bizarre mouthfeel." —@JackhorseBowman