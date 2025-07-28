Mom swaps out her baby's modern cartoons for 90s classics and the results are fascinating
The biggest surprise? His sleep improved.
Nobody needs convincing that the cartoons of yesteryear just hit different. They are miles away from the noisy, ultra colorful, fast-paced (read: overstimulating) shows that a kid might watch today. And, it turns out, those classic cartoons might just be superior for getting kids to actually relax.
This was a discovery made by one mom (Lauren, aka @mamasandmesses) when she introduced her toddler to old school shows like Bear and the Big Blue House, Arthur, Dragon Tales, and more. Her grand experiment led to some pretty fascinating results.
For one thing, she noted that while her child enjoyed watching these programs, there was no adverse reaction when she turned them off. “He didn’t fight me or get upset, he just went back to playing!”
But perhaps even more importantly, she noticed that his sleep improved. That’s right, parents with tough-to-put-to-bed kiddos, listen up.
Lauren attributed this to the fact that, generally speaking, 90s shows had much lower stimulation, but also more heavily focused helpful lessons and creative exploration. Sure, there are still shows that do that, like Bluey, but nowadays having a slower pace, softer color palette, and more subdued soundtrack is certainly no longer the standard.
In fact, experts have long warned against the drug-like “dopamine rush” of contemporary cartoons, which might offer endless amounts of quick entertainment, but don’t allow for kids to actually process what they’re watching and continuously leave them wanting more. Almost like the creators of these shows are more interested in getting views and earning money than by actually serving a need? Nah, that’s crazy.
Adding to the problem is that, now, anything with a screen can suddenly turn into a TV. This heightened accessibility means that a once seemingly innocent, totally mundane pastime can turn into a problem. But luckily, parents can control what their children are seeing their TVs, tablets, phones, and whatever else. Since many 90s classics are available to stream, these less-stimulating yet more-engaging shows are always on hand, and Lauren was kind enough to share a master list:
📺 Bear in the Big Blue House – Disney+
📺 Out of the Box – Disney+
📺 Little Bear – Paramount+
📺 Franklin – Prime or YouTube
📺 Arthur – PBS Kids or Hulu
📺 Rolie Polie Olie – Prime
📺 Clifford – Prime
📺 Magic School Bus – Netflix
📺 Berenstain Bears – Prime
📺 Dragon Tales – Prime
📺 Wishbone – YouTube
📺 Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood – PBS Kids, Hulu, or Prime
As a bonus, the following show was only a book when we were kids, but it's 90s roots make it count:
📺 If You Give A Mouse a Cookie – Prime
Besides the fact that these shows might overall be better for our kids, there’s also something special about rewatching these beloved shows from our childhood and seeing the positive effects that they continue to bestow. It’s one of those times where we can say, “They don’t make them like they used to!” and it truly carries some weight. So, you know, bragging rights.
High-octane kid’s shows probably aren’t going anywhere, but it’s nice to know that we have options when it’s time to really wind down and soothe little nervous systems.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, there are a few seasons of Arthur calling my name…
This article originally appeared in March.