The 6 discontinued food and drink products that people are demanding come back immediately
Why did they ever go away?
There's something from nearly everyone's childhood that simply no longer exist, whether it be a toy, television show or snack. But it seems to be that the snacks are what causes people to feel most upset when that nostalgia kicks in. Maybe it's because as you age you no longer play with toys and aren't very interested in tween shows from the 80s or 90s, those sorts of things are expected to go away.
Foods and snacks on the other hand really crank up the fond memories because they're things you can taste and smell. You remember them with all of your senses. So when someone asked what discontinued food do you still mourn, more than 30k people had something to add to the list. Here are some of the most requested:
1. SoBe Drinks
The "lizard drink" 90s kids just couldn't get enough of. Technically, you can still find the drinks in very few places, they're just extremely difficult to locate and have been since early 2021 according to Mashed. One person wrote in the Reddit thread that Washington state has them in select areas, prompting one person to reply, "please tell me where you've seen it, I live in Western WA and have not seen it in years. I am willing to drive literally hours for a sobe." Apparently grocery stores in Kenmore, Washington carry the 90s drink or you can buy them in bulk from the PepsiCo website supposedly.
2. McDonald's Box Cookies
In a far, far away time in the late 1900s, McDonald's used to carry delicious little boxes of cookies with McDonald's characters on the boxes. They came in similar boxes to old school animal crackers but the formula for those cookies were nothing short of delicious. Then the restaurant giant stopped carrying them after the mid 90s before bringing them back in the 2000s but in a small bag. They're gone again, now everyone has the sads.
"Those McDonaldland cookies were the only thing that got me through my first pregnancy. Just the smell of them would make the morning sickness fade. I miss them," one person shares.
3. Flintstones Push-Ups
Those push-ups were delicious and clearly orange was the superior flavor. Even though the ice cream treat was designed to be contained in the tube, you always wound up sticky with orange juices running down your arm and face. The paper tube was notorious for starting to disintegrate before you were able to get to the bottom. One person admitted that the treat was the one thing she knew would make her feel better while sick, "I was sick last week and my boyfriend asked what he could get me and I blurted out..."push-pops." I had no idea where it came from, but my soul knew. It remembered."
4. Orbitz drink
The drink that looked like a lava lamp with little flavored beads that bursted like boba. Orbitz wasn't around very long and maybe the fact that it did look like a decorative lamp had something to do with it but still people miss the non-carbonated drink. It came onto the market in 1996 and was gone by 1998. Someone suggested with the popularity of boba, Clearly Canadian may be able to pull off a comeback for the nostalgic drink, "Yes! I thought of the "lava lamp drinks". I think these would do better now with the popularity of boba. They were just too far ahead of their time."
5. Carnation Instant Breakfast Bars
Apparently people have strong feelings about the discontinuation about these bars with more than one person cursing Nestle for the demise of the bar. Someone enthusiastically agrees the bars should've stayed around, "I'm not the only one!!!!!!!!!! Those things were amazing. They tasted good and were actually filling. Whoever decided to stop making those was a moron. They really need to bring those back."
6. Yogos
These delicious balls of childhood memories were apparently a choking hazard but it didn't stop people from eating them. Was it the risk of aspiration that caused the company to pull the plug on the yogurt covered treat? "My kid almost choked to death on one of these back in like 03-04. They were real good tho...," one person shares. According to commenters Costco has a dupe called Yoggies that tastes similarly to Yogos.
Some other popular mentions were Altoids Tangerine Sours, Blue Pepsi, Crystal Pepsi and Fruit Stripe Gum. People are demanding that some of these things return so they can continue their nostalgic journey with the real thing in hand. While there's no plans to petition companies, at least people know they're not alone in their longing for long lost snacks.