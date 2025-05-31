I made these 5 changes to transport my lifestyle back to the 1990's
You don't have to give up the best of today to recapture that feeling we all miss.
Since technology has become such a large part of everyday life, it can feel as if you have to constantly portray this perfect image online. Even the most self-assured person becomes self-conscious and worried about the possibility of being recorded without their knowledge and becoming a viral meme. For me, technology became a strange time warp. Every time I open a social media app, the room becomes distorted as I transport to the same spot, but three hours later.
It was extremely frustrating suddenly going from having eight hours to get something done to only having five or less. But the thing is, the passage of time seemed completely out of my control at the time. Picking up my phone became a habit that took away so many things that I didn't realize I was missing—so I stopped. When Lent rolled around this year, I decided to live more like the early 1990s and the results were so impressive that I don't think I'll ever fully come back.
These are the five changes I made to transport my lifestyle back to the 90s...
VHS tapePhoto credit: Canva
1. No social media
There was no such thing as social media in the 80s and 90s, so I cut it out as much as I could. I downloaded an app called Opal which blocks any apps that are deemed a distraction. You can control the apps it blocks, but it also suggests which apps to block based on your phone usage. They offer body doubling options for better focus as well as different types of focus related music on top of sending quirky little messages when you attempt to access the app while it's blocked.
Since my employment relies on me accessing social media, I set a two-hour limit per day so I could access the apps for work. This really helped me recognize how much time these apps were taking. Opal rewards you for staying off of the blocked apps by unlocking different gems that you get the satisfaction of hammering open on your screen.
Two girls looking at cell phonePhoto credit: Canva
2. No Google
As someone who enjoys learning, this was probably harder than giving up social media. But do you remember what it was like to wonder? Instead of Googling something random that felt urgent like "is Pluto a planet again," I just wonder. If it's something that is actually important enough for me to want to look up (not work related), I *gasp* go to the library.
Apparently the library has books, magazines, scientific journals, CDs, computers, and more. It takes a little more work but I get to chat with the librarians and they help find the things I'm looking for. It has made researching much more tactile which seems to translate into absorbing and retaining more information. Avoiding Googling and asking Alexa and Siri has also resulted in me striking up more conversations in person and on the phone. Why ask Google how to get a kid to drink more water when I can ask my mom?
Woman looking out windowPhoto credit: Canva
3. Movies on DVD
Okay, DVDs aren't early 90s but I honestly have no idea where you'd find a VCR or if they still make VCR tapes. Probably not, since having a VCR is like having an 8Track. Turns out DVD players and DVDs are fairly inexpensive, especially if you're not buying new movies. Watching movies on DVD instead of streaming devices allowed us to own the movies and series outright. On top of not having to worry about a streaming service ending an agreement with a series I'm in the middle of binging, I also don't get stuck in constant scrolling through endless options.
4. Spend more time outside
During the month of April, I spent a lot of time making my backyard inviting. Plenty of seating for when people stop by, a swing under our pear tree to enjoy the sunshine, lantern lights, and mosquito deterrents. Without social media sucking the time right out from under me, sitting outside listening to nature has been anxiety reducing.
Woman with three kids drawing hopscotchPhoto credit: Canva
Riding bikes, roller blading, and drawing hopscotch boards in the driveway are now just part of our week. Going outside more has had the side effect of having my own child spend time outside learning games I used to play as a child. It has been fun to share these simpler games and activities with them.
5. Reconnecting with friends
This was something I'll admit that I didn't purposely seek out at first. It was a a happy consequence of not keeping up with people on social media. While social media can be great for keeping in touch with long distance friends or family, at some point I started relying on it to know what was going on in people's lives. Or at least it felt like I knew what was going on by watching their lives through pictures and curated updates. Without constantly logging in, I sought connection though phone calls, texts, hangouts in onesies on the couch, and brunch dates.
Two teen girls sitting on bedPhoto credit: Canva
Spending more time speaking to people in my life no matter how far away they are connected us on a deeper level just like before social media. What people can't see from an Instagram post about a trip to the zoo is the tears or frustration the poster might be holding back due to something untold happening behind the perfectly cued up smiles. But when you hear your friend's voice, you know when something is off and can support them in real time. There's also something special about sharing more belly laughs in person or helping them clean their kitchen while belting along to the tunes pouring from their Alexa.
Since many people work in a position that requires the computer, it can be nearly impossible to get rid of technology completely. But trying to limit use as much as possible can have a fair amount of unexpected positive side effects. Since limiting my own use of technology, I've been happier, more creative, more social, and I'm pretty sure I've increased my vitamin D levels due to the increased time I spend outdoors. There's no real way to go back to the 90s, but for now this is close enough and others may find it helpful to try to do the same.