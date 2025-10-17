15 unusual spooky words to learn for Halloween and beyond
From the supernatural to the downright scary, add these 15 words to your vocabulary.
Following long and hot summers, there is nothing more refreshing than welcoming in "spooky season" on September 1. With the cooler fall temperatures, revelers prepare for the highly anticipated day that crowns the season: Halloween.
And leading up to October 31, those who love the scary, creepy and supernatural get to settle into all things macabre. Macabre is one of many uncommon words that tend to come out during this time of year.
So if you're looking to expand your Halloween vocabulary, there are many obscure words for you to learn. Here are 15 Halloween words and definitions that will take your lexicon to the next level:
@jesszafarris
Phantasm
Phantasm means "a product of fantasy: such as a delusive appearance or illusion; a ghost, specter; or a figment of the imagination."
Apparition
Apparition mean "ghost; the soul of a dead person thought of especially as appearing to living people."
Kraken
Kraken means "a gigantic tentacled sea monster of Scandinavian myth."
According to Merriam Webster, the kraken is "a legendary sea monster of Scandinavian and Norwegian lore, perhaps imagined from sightings of giant squids and octopi. Sailors have discussed giant sea monsters for thousands of years, and Danish historian Erik Pontoppidan described the kraken (as well as sea serpents and mermaids) in detail in his Natural History of Norway (first published in Danish in 1752), claiming the beast was 'round, flat, and full of arms' and 'the largest and most surprising of all the animal creation.'"
Eldritch
Eldritch means "strange or unnatural especially in a way that inspires fear; weird, eerie."
Macabre
Macabre means "gruesome; extremely disturbing or repellent."
@englishwithterry
Werewolf
Werewolf is "a person transformed into a wolf or capable of assuming a wolf's form."
According to Merriam Webster, werewolf traces "all the way back to the Old English werwulf, and before that to a prehistoric predecessor that also left its paw prints on German (Werwolf) and Dutch (weerwolf). Synonyms for werewolf in English include the obscure lycanthrope, which has roots in two Greek words (lykos, meaning 'wolf,' and anthrōpos, meaning 'human being'), and loup-garou, which comes from Old French."
Wraith
Wraith means "the exact likeness of a living person seen usually just before death as an apparition, ghost, specter; an insubstantial form or semblance, shadow; a barely visible gaseous or vaporous column."
Nefarious
Nefarious means "flagrantly wicked or impious; evil."
According to Merriam Webster, nefarious "comes from the Latin adjective nefarius and the Latin noun nefas, which means 'crime.' Nefas is a combination of ne- ('not') and fas, meaning 'right' or 'divine law'."
Lycanthropy
Lycanthropy means "a delusion that one has become a wolf; the assumption of the form and characteristics of a wolf held to be possible by witchcraft or magic."
Mausoleum
Mausoleum means "a large tomb, a usually stone building with places for entombment of the dead above ground; a large gloomy building or room."
Columbarium
Columbarium means "a structure of vaults lined with recesses for cinerary urns."
@wired
Crepuscular
Crepuscular means "of, relating to, or resembling twilight, dim; occurring or active during twilight."
Esbat
Esbat means "a meeting of a coven of witches."
Malevolent
Malevolent means "having, showing, or arising from intense often vicious ill will, spite, or hatred; productive of harm or evil."
Chthonic
Chthonic means "of or relating to the underworld; infernal."