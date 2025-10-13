Golden retriever's impressive array of next-level Halloween costumes has people applauding
Pennywise never looked so adorable.
We all know that part of a golden retriever’s ineffable charm is their playful personality. But Sammy, a golden retriever with more Halloween spirit (and costume changes) than most of us manage in a lifetime, takes this to whole new levels.
Sammy is basically the doggie-equivalent of that one friend who really commits to Halloween. You know, an overachiever who shows up in full prosthetics, colored contacts, and an over-the-top costume that puts everyone else’s effort to shame.
His entire Instagram, @sammythegolden247, is a delightful ode to spooky season greatness. And it reminds us why golden retrievers aren’t just good boys—they’re iconic ones.
This year, Sammy chose a villain theme. The clip begins with him sporting a hip-hop look–gold chain, backwards cap, aviator shades, the whole nine. If dogs could drop mixtapes, Sammy’s would’ve gone platinum.
Next came the Joker, complete with the Clown Prince of Crime’s sinister red smile, which was both terrifying and somehow adorable, because, well, golden retriever.
But Sammy didn’t stop there. He’s also channeled Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, the Wicked Witch of the West, and even Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Somewhere out there, a Disney villain fan is taking notes.
It’s also worth mentioning that these videos are shot in such a way that it definitely looks like Sammy is the one taking these selfies. That’s an optical illusion anyone can get behind!
Naturally, when Sammy’s humans posted, “Any guesses what we’re going to be for Halloween this year?” thousands of fans dropped their predictions. Most agreed that Sammy’s Joker look would be pretty tough to top. Though Maleficent sure gave it a run for its money.
However, in a follow-up video, Sammy debuted three additional characters to the lineup that would make any horror-movie director proud:
Pennywise the Clown—gotta love the little red balloon and wink at the end.
Freddy Krueger—paw-fectly terrifying in his striped sweater and tiny hat.
And the pièce de résistance…
Beetlejuice—because, let’s face it, only a golden retriever could make “ghost with the most” energy feel cuddly.
This time, the comments section crowned Pennywise the winner, because no one can resist a killer clown who still just wants belly rubs. C’mon.
Although someone really summed it all up by writing, “I see no villains just cuties 😄”
Of course, that’s part of the magic here. Golden retrievers are famously enthusiastic about everything—fetch, snacks, life itself—and Sammy channels that positive energy straight into Halloween. It’s impressive that he can pull off a Comic-Con-worthy villain lineup, but more importantly, he reminds us that joy and humor are the real treats this time of year.
So if you’re stressing over your costume this year, take a page out of Sammy’s playbook: throw yourself into it, have fun, and don’t be afraid to go big. After all, if a golden retriever can become Pennywise and still look like a sweetheart, anything’s paw-ssible.
By the way, Sammy does costumes year round! Follow him on Instagram and you’ll never miss a fabulous look.