Man spends all year thrifting Halloween costumes to give them away to kids for free at annual event
Christophe Waggoner has gifted free Halloween costumes to kids in Austin, Texas, since 2016.
When you think of the holiday that brings out generosity and good cheer, you don't think Halloween. But Christophe Waggoner of Austin, Texas, is trying to change that.
On September 27, Waggoner held his annual nonprofit October's Child event, where he gave away over 2,000 free Halloween costumes for kids (and pets), as well as decorations.
"This year we had four 10'x30' tents and four 10'x10' tents that we formed in a square," Waggoner tells Upworthy. "It was so crowded, it was so wonderful. As you can tell, I love this program and I am so happy more people get to share in those feelings."
Waggoner had the help of a team of local volunteers, who welcomed families to try on costumes and bring them home to dress up on Halloween. It's a small luxury that he notes many families struggle to provide their kids, especially during tough financial times.
Christophe Waggoner poses with Halloween costumes in front of his storage units.Image courtesy of Christophe Waggoner (used with permission)
"While it's great to see the smiles on the children's faces, I'm most moved when I see parents get teary eyed or see them happy that they can give their child something they maybe didn't think they'd have the ability to do," he says.
Waggoner began collecting costumes in 2016, and he gave them away from his garage.
"When I did it the first year, I didn't have a lot--half a garage, one shower rod of costumes," says Waggoner. "But I was watching the kids, and they were laughing and giggling. It just made me feel good."
Kids pick out free Halloween costumes at October's Child giveaway.Image courtesy of Nathan Richardson (used with permission)
One of six kids, he says that he had a "wonderful childhood" in Arkansas, where his parents, "taught us right. They taught us to do stuff for other people."
And after a fire destroyed the family home in 1976, Waggoner saw first-hand how his community rallied around them to provide housing, food, and more during their time of need. Fast forward, he adds that he always loved holidays—especially Halloween. During grad school, he would throw an epic Halloween party every year where he sent out "over 300 invites."
Eventually, Waggoner noticed that people were always more generous around Christmas time—but not Halloween.
"Nobody does anything [charitable] for Halloween," he says. "So I thought, why not give costumes to kids for Halloween? I feel like I found a niche."
Kids pick out free Halloween costumes at October's Child event.Image courtesy of Nathan Richardson (used with permission)
With a self-proclaimed "shopping addiction," he began thrifting costumes and decorations anytime he saw them. "I go to the Goodwills [around me] multiple times a week collecting," he shares.
Eventually, he bought tents and two storage units--one for costumes and one for accessories (like wigs) and decorations. With the help of his friend Sam, who created a website, Waggoner officially made October's Child a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. He advertised the event within local Austin Facebook groups, the Nextdoor app, and flyers—and word has continued to spread.
This year was October Child's biggest, and the first to offer pet costumes as well.
"Size-wise go from newborn up to 3X, tiny dogs and cats to big dogs and cats," he says. "I'm very empathetic and very emotional. At this year's event, I broke down multiple times. It's just overwhelming the way things have gone."
A woman poses with her small dog and free pet Halloween costume.Image courtesy of Nathan Richardson (used with permission)
Now, word of Waggoner's work with October's Child has spread across the United States, with people reaching out to offer him more free costumes and donations.
"I had a man reach out who is 69 years old," he says. "He shared that he remembered not being able to afford a Halloween costume growing up, and he wanted to make sure others kids never have to feel like that."
To learn more about October's Child, click here.
