Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Fallon even had a brilliant one of his own to share.

jimmy fallon, last minute halloween costume
Twitter

A "Uniformed Unicorn."

Most of us have been there—receiving a last-minute invite to some type of Halloween shindig, only to find ourselves without a costume. Maybe it’s due to being too busy to buy one, or from being habitual procrastinators, or maybe we initially felt a bit of holiday malaise and assumed we’d spend spooky season on the couch with Netflix instead of socializing. Whatever the reason—occasionally life forces us to get a little resourceful.

The great thing is—sometimes having to scramble makes for some truly out-of-the-box ideas, whether that’s a bonkers hodgepodge of whatever recycled costumes can be found in the closet or the use of household items and some really clever wordplay. Either way, it brings out the delightfully playful spirit of Halloween.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked folks to share their own "last minute Halloween costumes" and you really can’t help but applaud the creativity that arises out of sheer desperation.

He even had his own to share, one that was quite brilliant:

One year I forgot a Halloween costume so I just spent the whole night holding on to the bathroom door and told everyone I was Jack from Titanic.

Below are some equally hilarious last-ditch efforts that became unexpected showstoppers. It might give you a ghoulish giggle and remind you that fun can be had even when cutting two holes into a sheet and pretending to be a ghost.

Now that's creative. And tasty.

Talk about working with what you've got.

When a last-minute costume doesn't wash off...

Well this is pretty much the sweetest thing ever.

They're going the distance...

A traffic witch!

"Ghosts" is a British and American sitcom that features charming spirits of different decades. "Guardians of the Galaxy" is a Marvel comic book and movie series about a rogue group of space travelers. It's practically the same show.

I bet the students loved it.

Agent Sparkles, reporting for duty.

The likeness is uncanny.

When your costume becomes your destiny.

Who doesn't have an aunt that fits this bill?

