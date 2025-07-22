Horror lovers reveal the 6 books everyone should NOT read
There's something uniquely human—and strangely beautiful—about our relationship with fear. Why are we drawn to stories that scare us? What part of the brain lights up with pleasure whenever we read something so unsettling we choose to sleep with the lights on that night?
Those are the questions currently haunting Reddit user @uf_papaaaa. The adventurous soul recently took to the subreddit r/booksuggestions to ask their fellow horror enthusiasts the following query:
“I need a list of books that I shouldn't read,” they begin.
“Yeah, you read that correctly. This year, I discovered that I like reading, thanks to a YouTube video ('Rage by Stephen King: The Book You're Not Supposed to Read'). I didn't even watch the video. I told a friend that I wanted to read [the book] and he sent me a digital version. I loved it. And thanks to that book, I started to read other books you could call “disturbing” (I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, Frankenstein, and No Longer Human. Now, I need other books that can make me feel the same things. And no, I don't want the usual 1984 or Fight Club. Something that I really shouldn't read. Something that can affect my mind for weeks.” - @uf_papaaaa
The response was extraordinary, with a diverse community of readers coming together to create a reading list that's both stomach-churning and profound. From organ-harvesting to a blacksmith who makes a deal with the devil, these six books transcend the typical horror novel—they are literary works that use horror as a framework to unpack what it means to be human.
Note: Some of these books deal with extremely difficult subject matter. Take care of yourself, and remember—there's no shame in deciding a book isn't right for you.
Blood Meridian, or, the Evening Redness in the West by Cormac McCarthy
Following a nameless teenager called “the Kid” through the brutal American frontier, McCarthy's relentless novel takes place across the U.S.-Mexico border in the 1850s. Here, violence isn't just present: it's a fundamental principle of existence. Judge Holden, one of literature's most chilling villains, argues that “war is God,” and the book seems determined to prove him right.
Why readers can't forget it: This level of violence isn't for shock value. It's a philosophical examination of whether brutality is inherent to human nature, wrapped up in some of the most beautiful prose ever written about horrible, terrible things. “If you're going to recommend McCarthy, you gotta go with Blood Meridian," praises one user. “I don't like his style, but that book stayed with me because of how f*cked up it is.”
Earthlings by Sayaka Murata
A provocative and unsettling novel by Japanese writer, Sakaya Murata, Earthlings is not for the faint of heart. It follows Natsuki, a woman who believes she's an alien sent to save Earth, along with her cousin, Yuu. The two pledge from an early age to “survive, whatever it takes,” and what starts as a story about a girl's childhood fantasy quickly morphs into something much more complex—a meditation on societal expectations, family trauma, and what happens when someone decides to reject everything we consider as “civilization.”
Why readers can't forget it: The contrast between the main character's gentle, almost childlike narrative and the increasingly disturbing content creates an unsettling cognitive dissonance that mirrors the ways humans cope with trauma in real life. “It's pretty f*cked up,” wrote on Reddit user. “Yeah, I wish I hadn't read it,” another chimed in.
Haunted by Chuck Palahniuk
In Haunted, a group of aspiring writers gather at a secluded retreat, locked inside an abandoned theater by their enigmatic host, Mr. Whittier. As supplies dwindle, the participants sabotage themselves and each other in the hopes of crafting the ultimate story of survival and suffering. The novel is interleaved with 23 gruesome short stories told by the individuals themselves, which become increasingly grotesque, and tell tales of human degradation, body horror, and bizarre behavior.
Why readers can't forget it: “Not even once,” cautions one Reddit user. “Don't say I didn't warn you.” With his 2005 novel, Palahniuk holds up a mirror to society's fascination with suffering and asks uncomfortable questions about why we're drawn to stories of human misery. The infamous Guts short story is known for making readers nearly pass out.
Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro
While it may not feature outright gore or supernatural terror, Never Let Me Go delivers a profound sense of existential horror. Narrated by Kathy H., the story unfolds as she recalls her childhood at Hailsham, an English boarding school shrouded in secrecy that seems almost idyllic. But as Kathy and her friends, Ruth and Tommy, grow up, a chilling reality emerges, and we realize we're reading about children who were raised for harvest—their organs were never theirs, but destined for others since the day they were born.
Why readers can't forget it: “Never Let Me Go, broke me,” revealed one horror reader. Ishiguro's masterpiece works because it's not about the actual horror that befalls these characters—it's the ease in which they readily accept their fate. Ishiguro holds a mirror up to society and the ways we accept limitations on our own lives.
“I literally had this on my shelf for 10 years and just picked it up this year,” added another user. "Now it's one of my all-time favorites. So painful, and yet so true.”
Alfred Hitchcock Presents: Stories That Scared Even Me by Alfred Hitchcock
Curated by Alfred Hitchcock, the famed “Master of Suspense,” this highly regarded anthology assembles a wide variety of short stories by notable authors, each chosen for their ability to evoke fear, unease, or dark fascination with the flip of a page. As the title suggests, Hitchcock hand-selected these stories because they genuinely freaked him out—a high achievement, seeing that this is the man responsible for bringing Bates Motel to life.
Why readers can't forget it: Horror readers will find delight in the anthology’s range—moving from subtle chills to shocking revelations. Themes include paranoia, betrayal, supernatural intrusions, and disturbing twists on ordinary existence. The collective result is a literary haunted house, with each story delivering suspenseful, unsettling, or outright terrifying content.
“Got it for Christmas when I was a kid,” remarked one Reddit user. “Read one story—had nightmares for weeks. Haven't seen the book since.”
The Devil and the Blacksmith by Jéanpaul Ferro
Basque folklore meets horror in The Devil and the Blacksmith, which tells the tale of a reclusive blacksmith who makes a deal with the devil—then finds himself face-to-face with the consequences of this Faustian bargain when a young girl releases a demon from his forge. The intense battle to recapture the demon becomes a meditation on guilt, sacrifice, and the persistence of evil.
Why readers can't forget it: “[This book] isn't like other horror novels in the genre,” explains a commenter. “It takes more chances, is more literary, and the epilogue ending is pretty darn haunting. It's unlike any book, of any kind, I've ever read.”
Fans of folkloric and supernatural horror fawn over Ferro's signature blending of dark fairy tale motifs with contemporary horror sensibilities, creating something that feels both timeless and immediate. The moral ambiguity makes every choice feel consequential.
The choice is yours…if you dare…
Whether you're drawn to psychological terror or existential dread, there's something for every kind of horror reader out there, and this thread is the proof. These novels are unnerving and some are downright grotesque, but the most powerful horror stories come from recognizing something true about ourselves and our world. These books offer that recognition—but only if you're ready for it.