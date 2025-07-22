Kindergarteners in 1949 were asked to draw their dads from memory. The results are stunning.

It was just another day in West Hartford, Connecticut. The year was 1949 and the place was Sedgwick Elementary School. Father's Night was approaching, so Kindergarten teacher Doris Morcom asked her young students to draw portraits of their dads. From the Inside History (via @Life) Instagram description, "Each child drew a portrait of their father entirely from memory."
What made this extra special was that Al Fenn, a photographer from Life Magazine was there to photograph the children with their fathers holding up the drawings. They revealed "portraits that were both delightfully imperfect and surprisingly accurate, offering a tender glimpse in the way children see their parents."
Fenn, incidentally, spent 15 years at Life Magazine, creating some diverse, iconic photos. The Life website shares, "In 1931, as a gift on his first visit to Europe, Al Fenn (1912-1995) was given a Leica. By the time he returned to the States, his 'heart now belonged to photography.'"
In each picture, the children seemed to beam while their fathers looked, by contrast, somewhat serious. These photos have been posted on many social media sites, but on the Inside History reel, many of the commenters mention how business-like the fathers looked in their suits. One writes, "Not ONE dad looks happy from the results." But this gets some push back from, well, a middle aged man. "They are happy. This is how middle aged white dudes look when we're happy. I feel so misunderstood."
Another points out it was of the time to be more conservative in photos, as one didn't get as many takes back in the day. "Some of the biggest smiles you'll see in a pic from this time period."
A common theme is the idea that the fathers look older than your average dad in 2025. Someone counters, "These pictures were accurate. I find it interesting that many people are saying the dads look old when in reality, I think we are just being so inundated with people chasing youth and wanting to look forever 20-something. We don't realize that these people, these fathers, look normal."
On the lighter side, many also mention how strangely on point the portraits are. One jokes, " To be fair, I couldn’t even draw a picture of my dad while looking directly at my dad." It's also noted how deeply proud these children seem, not only with their work as artists, but as their role as kids to these dads. "Look how proud the kids are," one commenter exclaims.
Some note the similarities that a few of them look to celebrities, particularly Brian Cranston and John Cena.
Their teacher, Ms. Morcom, wound up teaching for 35 years and just passed a few years ago at the age of 87. Most likely, she could not have known how impactful her sweet idea to have the kids draw their dads would be. And as an extra little treat? The fathers then took an aim at drawingher, which they proudly held up to be photographed.
Many people from Generation X are comparing themselves to the Silent Generation.
Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1980, hold a unique place between Baby Boomers and Millennials. But its a previous generation that many are claiming to relate to even more: the Silent Generation.
In an online community of Gen Xers, a member named @bravenewwhorl shared with fellow Gen Xers about the similarities they share with the Silent Generation, those born between 1925 and 1945. "My parents were born before World War Two and my older siblings are younger boomers. Let’s hear it for the Silent Generation who were very much like us; went through the Depression, the war, took care of themselves and knew how to conserve resources," they wrote.
The user when on to add, "For example my mom scraped ALL the butter off the foil wrapper, and used every frying pan and leftover chicken bone as an opportunity to make soup."
The post seemed to resonate with many Gen Xers, who also shared their thoughts and experiences that connect them to the Silent Generation. These are some of the best comments from Gen Xers on why they feel simpatico with the Silent Generation.
"My parents are Silent Gen. Very low key, no fuss or drama sorts of people." Dark-Empath-
"Mine too. That's basically their defining generational trait -- head down, work, and stay out of the way." stevemm70
"Oh the way my Dad could say nothing so very loudly. There are still things I wouldn't dream of doing now because his silence was so deafening. I am 56." Maleficent_Bit2033
"Mine were born during the war, but same. Extremely frugal and practical. Parents were way into reusing everything and not wasting. My mom still has a drawer full of Ziplock bags and sheets of tinfoil that have been used 10x. My dad drilled into me that social security probably will not be there for our generation, so save save save. Cars are tools, not investments. Drive it into the ground. My Honda is 20 years old, Dad!" Haunting-Berry1999
"My parents are Silent Generation, and because I was born in the mid 60s, so are the parents of almost everyone I grew up with. I am tired of this narrative that all GenX parents were boomers; that is simply not true, especially for those of us born 1970 or earlier. My parents were always very concerned about economic security, both for themselves and their kids. They transferred that concern to my siblings and myself." Ineffable7980x
"I still put ham bones in the freezer (Great grandma thing) for the soup I never make. Maybe this time :)." motherofguinaepigz
"My parents' parents definitely conserved resources - would wash and reuse 'tin foil', made food carry over into 4 or 5 different meals, shopped wisely, were extremely frugal with money and tried to be financially savvy. For them, cars, clothes, and appliances were maintained and repaired and lasted for years and years. My parents inherited a lot of those traits by example, and it followed down to us, too. Cars, clothes, and appliances aren't made today the way they were 'back then', of course, but we still try to make it work. I know people who change cars, or get new appliances, or even remodel or move to a new house every several years, and that just doesn't make sense to me. I just hope upcoming generations maintain and improve the 'reduce, reuse, recycle' mindset we were taught." DrewHunterTn
"My grandparents were Silent Generation. I am young GenX (but still GenX ‘76). I wouldn’t be who I am today if it weren’t for my Silent Generation grandparents. They taught me a lot, and I feel more in touch with their generation than I’ve ever felt with Boomers. The boomers were such a let down; not great parents and worse grandparents." kemberflare
"My folks are both silent generation (both born in 41) and I'm a young gen x (born in 75, last of 3), and farm kids to boot. They taught me a lot of important things. You do what you want, but think it through because all actions have consequences. Don't waste money on frivolous stuff, but when you buy something big, buy quality and make it last. Most importantly, while they loved me and thought I was special, the world at large doesn't think about me at all. Also, my mom still washes out ziplock bags. I did not keep that lesson." No_Hedgehog_5406
"Mine are young Silent gen’s, so didn’t know the war strife, but their parents knew how to be frugal, could fix anything, and passed that down through the generations. My parents said they were too old to be hippies, but almost went to Woodstock. My dad got a PhD to stay out of Vietnam. Like others have said, very low key, very private, and didn’t live in the past at all. Compared to my friends’ parents, I wouldn’t trade them for anything else." ZuesMyGoose
Unfortunately we are still having the same conversation today. Companies continue to not pay their workers a livable wage, thus forcing them to rely on the generosity of customers…many of whom are also trying to make their own money stretch a little further in tenuous economic times.
But now, there’s also the “tipflation” pressure that customers feel every time they visit coffee shops, auto repair spots, retail stores, and even medical offices, and are presented with not-so-subtle urges to tip upwards of 35%.
This was the frustration felt by reporter and self acclaimed “good tipper” Billy Binion, who wrote on X that “Tipping culture is out of control…20% for someone to make eye contact & hand me a muffin is crazy. Restaurants widely suggesting people tip 30% now is kookoo bananas. At this rate we'll soon be tipping the price of the meal. Make it stop.”
Tipping at coffee shops seemed to be Binion's major gripe, who added, “I always feel like a sociopath when I select "no tip" after buying, say, a $7 coffee. I should not feel that way. Someone took my money for a drink I already paid too much for, poured liquid in a cup, and handed it to me. Why is a tip merited there? What are we doing here?”
However, he also argued that POS systems routinely starting their minimum suggested tip at 20% and going all the way up to a suggested 35% was out of line, and quipped “I'm not tipping a third of the price unless you defeat Gordon Ramsay in hand-to-hand combat. And I'd still have to think about it.”
Of course, we know that it doesn't simply boil down to greed and laziness…at least not on the tipped employees part. Service workers are struggling to get by on wages that do not adapt to match inflation. Not to mention tipping is how employers offset their own rising costs so that they don’t have to increase their wages.
Many customers are very aware of this and tip more than they think they should on this principle alone.
“Most workers who accept tips aren't earning a substantial amount. I believe that giving a generous tip is a great way to express gratitude and show appreciation. Nobody ever feels too appreciated,” one person commented.
I feel the complete opposite.
Most workers who accept tips aren't earning a substantial amount.
I believe that giving a generous tip is a great way to express gratitude and show appreciation.
“Understand your frustration and think the whole process is out of hand. On the other side in Texas wait staff only make around $2.15 per hour. To live they need to make it up in tips.”
To this point: according to Indeed, the average hourly wage for a barista in the US is around $15.55- $20 per hour. Even working full time, that’s around $3200 a month, before taxes. But a) roughly 35% of baristas actually work full-time hours to maybe earn that much, and b) $3200 isn’t nothing, but in these times…it’s not a lot, either.
Really, the issue comes down to customers seeing tips as a “thank you” for exceptional service, when in reality, companies use it as wage replacement. This leads to service workers appearing to expect tips, even when they don’t go above and beyond (thus putting on an air of entitlement) as well as frustrated customers just like Binion. It feels safe to assume that neither service employees nor customers are truly in the wrong here, but the system as a whole.
As of July 4, 2025, a "No Tax on Tips" provision has been signed into law as part of Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” meaning employees who receive tips can deduct up to $25,000 in tips from their income subject to federal income tax starting January 1, 2026.
While many servers have positively responded to the bill passing, it’s also met with criticism. Main arguments include that many tipped workers already don’t make enough to pay federal income tax, that employers are still allowed to avoid raising their wages, and that it will likely set off an expansion of tip requests. So we might anticipate a few more online rants.
Tipping culture is clearly in a state of fluctuation, but Real Simplehas a great general guideline for most common tipping scenarios:
Restaurants: Between 15% (average) and 20% (good service) of the taxed total. And always make sure to include tip when divvying the bill in a group
Bars: $1 for a beer and $2 for a cocktail. 20% for especially good service or if you ordered a snack.
Takeout/delivery: $3-$5 , though it’s a nice gesture to leave more when there is inclement weather
Baristas: It’s nice to round up to the nearest dollar, but not necessary. Similarly if the barista has had a special order, given latte art, or been especially friendly, tip %20.
Taxis/Rideshares: 15-20% for taxes. $1-$2 for Rideshare.
Hotels: $2-$3 a day for housekeeping each day (since different workers come each day). For the bellhop: $2 for the first bag, plus $1 for each additional bag. Between $5-$15—or up to 20 percent of the ticket price—to the concierge if they helped with your trip.
When we talk about eating eggs in the U.S., we're almost always talking about chicken eggs. Occasionally, we might see duck eggs or quail eggs on the menu in a gourmet restaurant, and even more rarely something exotic like an emu egg. But do we ever see turkey eggs being served? Nope, never. (At least I never have, nor has anyone I've asked about this.)
Considering how many turkeys are raised domestically in the U.S. (around 220 million) and how many wild turkeys roam among us (around 7 million), you'd think we'd make better use of their eggs. They are egg-laying birds, after all, and since turkey meat is so similar to chicken meat, it seems logical that turkey eggs would be similar to chicken eggs, right?
Right. Basically, that's true. Turkey eggs are larger than chicken eggs and they have a stronger shell, but from what people say, they're similar to eating chicken eggs only a little richer. Larger and richer, and yet we don't eat them on the regular? Why the heck not?
The Self-Sufficient Backyard YouTube channel explains the whole thing in a video that's been viewed by nearly 4 million people. Clearly, this is a burning question for people once it's brought to their attention.
Basically, what it boils down to is that their size makes them hard to handle, package, and store. Turkeys also aren't nearly as prolific as chickens. (Chickens lay eggs around once per day, while turkeys lay at most twice per week.) It's also more expensive to raise turkeys than chickens, so the price of a turkey egg is prohibitive, at around $3 per egg. Considering how everyone lost their minds over chicken eggs at $6 a dozen, it's unlikely people would pay $36 for a dozen turkey eggs.
However, some people who have eaten turkey eggs shared their thoughts on how they taste, and now people (me, I am people) really want to try them:
"I have eaten turkey eggs for years. They are larger shells are thicker but they taste wonderful."
"I've baked with Turkey eggs and they made the best pancakes I have EVER tasted."
"They taste like chicken eggs, I have turkeys. They only lay seasonally, generally starting in March, and they’ll continue to lay through June-August. They can lay 60ish eggs a year. They’re about 2x the volume of a chicken egg. They make excellent omelettes. Harder to crack, with a thicker membrane and shell."
"Growing up, my family had a turkey! She laid eggs and we were always enamored by how huge they were. They taste wonderful!"
"We had turkeys with our chickens. They laid eggs daily with the chickens from March to September then would stop while the chickens would just slow down. I was surprised because I thought they would just lay a clutch once or twice because that’s what the wild turkeys do but nope. The only down fall we found was that cracking them was difficult. But if you use a butter knife to give it a whack at the top it works pretty well. It was like getting two egg whites and one yolk in chicken egg ratio lol."
"Taste exactly like chicken eggs. Way bigger. The only difference is the shell is way tougher to crack. So good."
Apparently experience with turkeys and turkey eggs is not uncommon? City folks, take note:
"I was raised on turkey's eggs... I come in from a part of Canada where we are raising turkeys. In Valcartier, turkey eggs used to be much cheaper than any other kind of eggs."
"Growing up on a farm being born in the 50s in western North Carolina we ate lots of turkey eggs. We usually had a dozen or so hen turkeys so we had quite a few to spare."
Turkeys live all over the U.S. Giphy/Minnesota State University Moorhead
"My inlaws usually give us turkey eggs for the holidays. They have a big farm in Virginia with all sorts of animals. They usually just sell their eggs at the local market and give us the rest lol."
"The wild turkeys that live in my area used to get in my bird feeders when I had a house. One day I found an egg in the yard, possibly as payment lol."
"I've got a turkey for a pet. Her name is "Sweetpea" and I keep her around for no other reason except that she's awesome and provides good conversation. Every now and then during the warm months of the year she leaves me breakfast somewhere around the yard."
And then, just for funsies, there's this little anecdote about those "technically edible" emu eggs:
"Back in elementary school we had a teacher that raised Emus. She would always make delicious cakes but would tell no one how she made them. Eventually she told my mother the reasons she told no one was because she was afraid that people would stop eating them if they found out that she was using one emu egg for every three chicken eggs. We didn’t care."
There you go. Answering a question you may never have asked but desperately needed and answer to once you thought about it.
There's something uniquely human—and strangely beautiful—about our relationship with fear. Why are we drawn to stories that scare us? What part of the brain lights up with pleasure whenever we read something so unsettling we choose to sleep with the lights on that night?
“I need a list of books that I shouldn't read,” they begin.
“Yeah, you read that correctly. This year, I discovered that I like reading, thanks to a YouTube video ('Rage by Stephen King: The Book You're Not Supposed to Read'). I didn't even watch the video. I told a friend that I wanted to read [the book] and he sent me a digital version. I loved it. And thanks to that book, I started to read other books you could call “disturbing” (I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, Frankenstein, and No Longer Human. Now, I need other books that can make me feel the same things. And no, I don't want the usual 1984 or Fight Club. Something that I really shouldn't read. Something that can affect my mind for weeks.” - @uf_papaaaa
The response was extraordinary, with a diverse community of readers coming together to create a reading list that's both stomach-churning and profound. From organ-harvesting to a blacksmith who makes a deal with the devil, these six books transcend the typical horror novel—they are literary works that use horror as a framework to unpack what it means to be human.
Note: Some of these books deal with extremely difficult subject matter. Take care of yourself, and remember—there's no shame in deciding a book isn't right for you.
Following a nameless teenager called “the Kid” through the brutal American frontier, McCarthy's relentless novel takes place across the U.S.-Mexico border in the 1850s. Here, violence isn't just present: it's a fundamental principle of existence. Judge Holden, one of literature's most chilling villains, argues that “war is God,” and the book seems determined to prove him right.
Why readers can't forget it: This level of violence isn't for shock value. It's a philosophical examination of whether brutality is inherent to human nature, wrapped up in some of the most beautiful prose ever written about horrible, terrible things. “If you're going to recommend McCarthy, you gotta go with Blood Meridian," praises one user. “I don't like his style, but that book stayed with me because of how f*cked up it is.”
A provocative and unsettling novel by Japanese writer, Sakaya Murata, Earthlings is not for the faint of heart. It follows Natsuki, a woman who believes she's an alien sent to save Earth, along with her cousin, Yuu. The two pledge from an early age to “survive, whatever it takes,” and what starts as a story about a girl's childhood fantasy quickly morphs into something much more complex—a meditation on societal expectations, family trauma, and what happens when someone decides to reject everything we consider as “civilization.”
Why readers can't forget it: The contrast between the main character's gentle, almost childlike narrative and the increasingly disturbing content creates an unsettling cognitive dissonance that mirrors the ways humans cope with trauma in real life. “It's pretty f*cked up,” wrote on Reddit user. “Yeah, I wish I hadn't read it,” another chimed in.
In Haunted, a group of aspiring writers gather at a secluded retreat, locked inside an abandoned theater by their enigmatic host, Mr. Whittier. As supplies dwindle, the participants sabotage themselves and each other in the hopes of crafting the ultimate story of survival and suffering. The novel is interleaved with 23 gruesome short stories told by the individuals themselves, which become increasingly grotesque, and tell tales of human degradation, body horror, and bizarre behavior.
Why readers can't forget it: “Not even once,” cautions one Reddit user. “Don't say I didn't warn you.” With his 2005 novel, Palahniuk holds up a mirror to society's fascination with suffering and asks uncomfortable questions about why we're drawn to stories of human misery. The infamous Guts short story is known for making readers nearly pass out.
While it may not feature outright gore or supernatural terror, Never Let Me Go delivers a profound sense of existential horror. Narrated by Kathy H., the story unfolds as she recalls her childhood at Hailsham, an English boarding school shrouded in secrecy that seems almost idyllic. But as Kathy and her friends, Ruth and Tommy, grow up, a chilling reality emerges, and we realize we're reading about children who were raised for harvest—their organs were never theirs, but destined for others since the day they were born.
Why readers can't forget it: “Never Let Me Go, broke me,” revealed one horror reader. Ishiguro's masterpiece works because it's not about the actual horror that befalls these characters—it's the ease in which they readily accept their fate. Ishiguro holds a mirror up to society and the ways we accept limitations on our own lives.
“I literally had this on my shelf for 10 years and just picked it up this year,” added another user. "Now it's one of my all-time favorites. So painful, and yet so true.”
Curated by Alfred Hitchcock, the famed “Master of Suspense,” this highly regarded anthology assembles a wide variety of short stories by notable authors, each chosen for their ability to evoke fear, unease, or dark fascination with the flip of a page. As the title suggests, Hitchcock hand-selected these stories because they genuinely freaked him out—a high achievement, seeing that this is the man responsible for bringing Bates Motel to life.
Why readers can't forget it: Horror readers will find delight in the anthology’s range—moving from subtle chills to shocking revelations. Themes include paranoia, betrayal, supernatural intrusions, and disturbing twists on ordinary existence. The collective result is a literary haunted house, with each story delivering suspenseful, unsettling, or outright terrifying content.
“Got it for Christmas when I was a kid,” remarked one Reddit user. “Read one story—had nightmares for weeks. Haven't seen the book since.”
Basque folklore meets horror in The Devil and the Blacksmith, which tells the tale of a reclusive blacksmith who makes a deal with the devil—then finds himself face-to-face with the consequences of this Faustian bargain when a young girl releases a demon from his forge. The intense battle to recapture the demon becomes a meditation on guilt, sacrifice, and the persistence of evil.
Why readers can't forget it: “[This book] isn't like other horror novels in the genre,” explains a commenter. “It takes more chances, is more literary, and the epilogue ending is pretty darn haunting. It's unlike any book, of any kind, I've ever read.”
Whether you're drawn to psychological terror or existential dread, there's something for every kind of horror reader out there, and this thread is the proof. These novels are unnerving and some are downright grotesque, but the most powerful horror stories come from recognizing something true about ourselves and our world. These books offer that recognition—but only if you're ready for it.
"I recently met a guy named Scott who has six siblings. Two of his brothers are also named Scott."
If you’ve been thinking that young people’s names are getting stranger and more unique, you’re not wrong. Studies show that over the past few decades, more Americans have been given uncommon names at birth, and researchers believe this is a sign of growing individualism. “As American culture has become more individualistic, parents have favored giving children names that help them stand out – and that means more unique names and fewer common names” Dr. Jean Twenge said, according to the BBC.
Having a baby and giving it a name that people haven’t heard before is also a sign of affluence. “When you have lots of resources and are less worried about scarcity, you can afford to stick out a little bit. In fact, it may be advantageous to go away from the crowd,” Dr. Michael Varnum said, according to the BBC. “There may be more opportunities to innovate, for example. If you don’t have a lot of resources or wealth, the better strategy might be conformity and to do what most people are doing.”
When it comes to strange names that make people wonder, “What were their parents thinking?" Some parents are repeat offenders and give some or all of their children unique names. Maybe at least when siblings share unique names, they don’t feel so alone. They have a shoulder to cry on and someone to back them up when they are made fun of at school.
A Redditor asked the NameNerds forum for people to share the “sibling names have you come across, which made you think ‘hmmmm…’” and the responses didn’t disappoint. Here are 17 of the most “questionable” sibling names.
1. Brothers: Grover and Oscar
"Parents claim Grover Washington & Oscar Peterson; I say Sesame Street."
2. Twins: Archer and Hunter
"All I could think was would they name the next one gatherer?"
"On the bright side, at least they didn't go with Beau and Arrow."
3. Twins: Damian and Damion
"Maybe it's my southern accent, but are these not pronounced the same?"
4. Twins: Jenna and Jena
"How did they distinguish Jenna from Jena verbally?"
"Let's just say my birth name gave me depression throughout my whole childhood and teenage years. I changed my name as soon as I could. I also know another pair of boy-girl twins named Ronald and Hermione (after Harry Potter's friends). Ron hates his name because he said it's like being named Romeo and Juliet as siblings."
6. Sisters: Millie Robin and Mollie Ribbon
"What bothers me most about that is that, obviously, the first one was a selected name, but the other name seems forced to match at the expense of having a middle name that's just made up. 'Ribbon' for all the wrong reasons."
7. Fraternal Twins: Luke and Leah
"Twins named Luke and Leah (pronounced lay-uh). The mom got REAL mad if you asked if she was a big Star Wars fan. 'They’re names FROM THE BIBLE.' Ma’am, there are more than 3,400 names in the Bible. You picked the two that are also the names of fraternal twins in one of the most popular film series of all time."
"I know a woman who named 2 of her kids the same name twice. So if her kids didn’t go by their middle names, it would be like Andy, Sally, Sally, Tom, and Tom. Her name was also Sally. She gave her first daughter the exact same first and middle name as her. Hopefully this is understandable- Second daughter had a different middle name. Second daughter gave variations of her or her mom and sisters names to her three daughters, and gave the fourth daughter the exact same first and middle name as her mom and older sister. Older sister was pissed as she didn’t want the name used unless she herself had a daughter… even though she was 40+ yrs old with health issues."
13. Brothers: Arthur and Arthur
"I went to school with two brothers both named Arthur. They went by big Arthur and little Arthur. Their parents reasoned that it was their favourite name and they didn’t want to give the second son a name they liked less than Arthur."
"Depending on where they are from, that’s actually normal. My dad has 5 sisters and they are all named Maria, but have different middle names so everyone calls them by their middle names."